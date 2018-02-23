Zelda Breath of the Wild (Switch) $45 ($36 GCU) at BB/Target/WalMart

Didn't see this posted anywhere. I just noticed Zelda BotW is $45 at BB, Target, and Wal Mart. That's $36 with GCU.
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5721500
https://www.target.c...ch/-/A-52161264
https://www.walmart....590420/55432568
Posted Today, 07:59 PM
Posted Today, 08:01 PM
Posted Today, 08:11 PM
Mario Odyssey also on sale for $49 ($39 w/ GCU)
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5721722
Considering 1st party Nintendo games never go on sale figured I start this topic
Posted Today, 08:20 PM
Posted Today, 08:46 PM
Thanks OP, been waiting for any type of deal on this!
Posted Today, 09:08 PM
I need a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe deal bad.
Posted Today, 09:12 PM
Posted Today, 09:15 PM
So who is matching who now? Don't know, but I like what's going on lately. Can't believe I have 8 copies of this game, but none were the vanilla release version.
Posted Today, 09:32 PM
Posted Today, 09:41 PM
Wow is this worth getting if I have Wii U version? Is the performance better?
Yes, the performance is much better. Some enemies on the Wii U version would freeze my screen for a second or two when I defeated them, never encountered that on the switch version. Frame rates and resolution are higher, too. (Owned Wii U version at launch, Switch version a month later. Played both versions to completion.)
Posted Today, 09:45 PM
I don't own a switch but I'm going to buy both games!
Posted Today, 09:48 PM
Perfect timing. Was gonna pick up a switch this weekend
Is it on sale somewhere? I've been looking into getting one, too.
Was thinking of getting Zelda on this deal, before even owning a Switch. Not sure if that's really CAG-like of me, though...
Posted Today, 10:06 PM
You can always sell it if you decide not to buy a switch. While I always complain that first party nintendo games rarely go on sale; they do hold their value.
Posted Today, 10:12 PM
I only have Mario so far (just added Zelda). Looking forward to MK8D & Splatoon 2 deals whenever they happen.
Posted Today, 10:23 PM
Not enough for me to start over completely from scratch on the Switch.
Posted Today, 11:55 PM
Me neither, I have 160 hours in the Wii U version, I don't see myself doing that again with the Switch version, even though I just picked it up.