CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

The gang talks vomit bags vs bins, new releases, Loot Boxes + ESRB, the Pool Billiard controversy and so much more!

Zelda Breath of the Wild (Switch) $45 ($36 GCU) at BB/Target/WalMart

By reko8, Today, 07:59 PM

#1 reko8   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   115 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

reko8

Posted Today, 07:59 PM

Didn't see this posted anywhere. I just noticed Zelda BotW is $45 at BB, Target, and Wal Mart. That's $36 with GCU.

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5721500

 

https://www.target.c...ch/-/A-52161264

 

https://www.walmart....590420/55432568


#2 wratih9   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   112 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

wratih9

Posted Today, 08:01 PM

Are we having price wars? Great deal for those that didn’t pick it up.


“He who throws dirt loses ground.”
He who throws dirt loses ground.

#3 reko8   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   115 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

reko8

Posted Today, 08:11 PM

Mario Odyssey also on sale for $49 ($39 w/ GCU)

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5721722

 

Considering 1st party Nintendo games never go on sale figured I start this topic


#4 Timezones   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   83 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

Timezones

Posted Today, 08:20 PM

Thanks OP.

I got a great deal on the Wii U version a few weeks ago, but don’t know if I can resist upgrading to the Switch version for such a good price. I’m like the one person on the planet who hasn’t played Breath of The Wild... Guess I might as well play the “best” version.

#5 S0DA POPINSKI   Cagasaurus CAGiversary!   1566 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

S0DA POPINSKI

Posted Today, 08:46 PM

Thanks OP, been waiting for any type of deal on this! 


Looking for Complete and Very Good - Mint Original Xbox games and Accessories. Please take a look at my list for trades :)

 

http://www.cheapassg...-original-xbox/

#6 maykol   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   60 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

maykol

Posted Today, 09:08 PM

I need a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe deal bad.


#7 bostonfrontier  

bostonfrontier

Posted Today, 09:12 PM

Perfect timing. Was gonna pick up a switch this weekend

#8 scottman   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3526 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

scottman

Posted Today, 09:15 PM

So who is matching who now?  Don't know, but I like what's going on lately.  Can't believe I have 8 copies of this game, but none were the vanilla release version.


#9 FlyingMonkey9   Genetically Modified CAG CAGiversary!   3864 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

FlyingMonkey9

Posted Today, 09:32 PM

Wow is this worth getting if I have Wii U version? Is the performance better?

Check out my trade list! Lots of PS3 and handheld goodness :ps3:  :3ds:  :psp:

#10 spoonTRex   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   39 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

spoonTRex

Posted Today, 09:41 PM

Wow is this worth getting if I have Wii U version? Is the performance better?

Yes, the performance is much better. Some enemies on the Wii U version would freeze my screen for a second or two when I defeated them, never encountered that on the switch version. Frame rates and resolution are higher, too. (Owned Wii U version at launch, Switch version a month later. Played both versions to completion.)


#11 edny20  

edny20

Posted Today, 09:45 PM

I don't own a switch but I'm going to buy both games!


#12 gogomo  

gogomo

Posted Today, 09:48 PM

Perfect timing. Was gonna pick up a switch this weekend

Is it on sale somewhere?  I've been looking into getting one, too.

 

Was thinking of getting Zelda on this deal, before even owning a Switch.  Not sure if that's really CAG-like of me, though...


#13 edny20  

edny20

Posted Today, 10:06 PM

Is it on sale somewhere?  I've been looking into getting one, too.

 

Was thinking of getting Zelda on this deal, before even owning a Switch.  Not sure if that's really CAG-like of me, though...

You can always sell it if you decide not to buy a switch.  While I always complain that first party nintendo games rarely go on sale; they do hold their value.


#14 S0DA POPINSKI   Cagasaurus CAGiversary!   1566 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

S0DA POPINSKI

Posted Today, 10:12 PM

I need a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe deal bad.

I only have Mario so far (just added Zelda). Looking forward to MK8D & Splatoon 2 deals whenever they happen. 


Looking for Complete and Very Good - Mint Original Xbox games and Accessories. Please take a look at my list for trades :)

 

http://www.cheapassg...-original-xbox/

#15 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 10:23 PM

Wow is this worth getting if I have Wii U version? Is the performance better?

Not enough for me to start over completely from scratch on the Switch.


#16 uncle5555   Grumpy Veteran CAG CAGiversary!   1442 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

uncle5555

Posted Today, 11:55 PM

Not enough for me to start over completely from scratch on the Switch.

Me neither, I have 160 hours in the Wii U version, I don't see myself doing that again with the Switch version, even though I just picked it up.


The CAG motto: "Maybe you'll luck out and get the game during a sale before it sells out, maybe not, that's the life of a CAG. Luck of the draw. And timing is everything."
