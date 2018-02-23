Jump to content

CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

The gang talks vomit bags vs bins, new releases, Loot Boxes + ESRB, the Pool Billiard controversy and so much more!

Best Buy Ad 2/25-3/3

By Tyrok, Today, 09:30 PM

Tyrok

Posted Today, 09:30 PM

New Releases Available Tuesday:

  • :switch: Payday 2 $49.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Gravel $49.99

Game Deals:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Star Wars Battlefront II $29.99 Save $30
  • :xb1: :ps4: UFC 3 $39.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: Destiny 2 $29.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: Injustice 2 $19.99 Save $20
  • :ps4: Paranormal Activity $14.99 Save $5

Everything Else:

  • Nintendo Switch 32GB Console $299.99
  • Insignia Joy-Con Charging Station $19.99 Save $5
  • Get a $50 Best Buy Gift Card with purchase of an Xbox One X Console
  • Save $50 on select Xbox One S Consoles
  • Save $10 on select Xbox One S Controllers
  • Save $10 on 3-Months of Xbox Live Gold
  • Save $10 on 3 or 6 Months of Xbox Live Gold when you buy an Xbox One Wireless Controller
  • Save $100 on PlayStation VR
  • Save $50 on a PlayStation 4 Console with purchase of PlayStation VR
  • Afterglow AG 6 Wired Gaming Headset for Xbox One $44.99 Save $5
  • 20% Off A20 Wireless Headsets

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • Coco $22.99 Save $2
  • Coco Only @ BB Steelbook $27.99 Save $2
  • Coco 4K $29.99
  • Darkest Hour $19.99 Save $5
  • Murder on the Orient Express $19.99
  • Murder on the Orient Express 4K $24.99
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri $19.99
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 4K $24.99
  • Straight Outta Compton 4K $19.99
  • Lara Croft Tomb Raider 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $22.99 Save $5
  • Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $22.99 Save $5
  • Attack on Titan: Season Two $29.99 Save $10

Davivascaino

Posted Today, 10:29 PM

Is paranormal activity worth $12?



Iveyboy722

Posted Today, 10:49 PM

Going to bite on injustice 2.

mrclutch

Posted Today, 10:51 PM

Thx Tyrok



Bowie88

Posted Today, 11:32 PM

Question: would the "save $10 on 3 months of gold" and "save $10 on 3 or 6 months of gold when you buy a controller" stack? I need a new controller anyway, so 5 bucks more for 3 months of gold seems like a steal.

ajh2298

Posted Today, 11:41 PM

Going to see if i can get that $50 GC added to my previous XB1X I got via instore pickup on 2/3/18 since I still have Elite status. Last year I was able to have the $50 GC added to my order a few weeks later when that had the same promo when i bought my XB1S.


