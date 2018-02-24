If you never got Super Mario Cereal with the amiibo, Target has it in stock for $3.xx online

Or if you forgot about it like I did, here you go! Found it just randomly looking at nintendo stuff this morning
https://www.target.c...wE&gclsrc=aw.ds
Posted Yesterday, 01:15 PM
Posted Yesterday, 01:37 PM
I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!
If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria
Please skip part 3
Posted Yesterday, 01:55 PM
Thanks for the heads up OP! Is the amibo a scanable item inside the box or is the box itself an amibo?
Posted Yesterday, 02:26 PM
Posted Yesterday, 04:51 PM
Posted Yesterday, 04:58 PM
Only ordered it because of redcard giving free shipping.
Otherwise, the shipping would have been more than the cereal.
Posted Yesterday, 05:47 PM
I just saw this in Target for the first time today. Bought both boxes and as soon as I got home my nephew tore open a box and had a bowl. Made sure to cutout the amiibo part of the box to use later though.
Posted Yesterday, 06:25 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:54 PM
So these are cardboard amiibos?
Interested in multiplayer and co-op events on Steam? Then join Spoderbro and Foxbro's Multiplayer and Bro-Op Steam group! Add me on Steam for an invite: http://steamcommunit...d/cheaplikeafox
Posted Yesterday, 07:16 PM
so does it taste good/ok compared to lucky charms or is it poop
Posted Yesterday, 07:40 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:07 PM
Back in my day we got half zelda and half mario in our cereal. This was back before we had fancy pants figurines that scanned and granted content in our video games.
Posted Yesterday, 08:29 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:53 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:04 PM
Cereal in the deals section welcome to 2018.
Posted Yesterday, 11:38 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:38 PM
..Functionality, for one.
I thought the allure of the amiibo was the actual toy. Otherwise, they could just let us buy the content as dlc & save the cost it takes to make the toys. Did they try to associate DLC with buying food now instead of a toy? What do you get out of scan-able cardboard (genuine question)?
Posted Yesterday, 11:40 PM
Back in my day we got half zelda and half mario in our cereal. This was back before we had fancy pants figurines that scanned and granted content in our video games.