If you never got Super Mario Cereal with the amiibo, Target has it in stock for $3.xx online

By jeffcrazy, Yesterday, 01:15 PM

#1 jeffcrazy   oh well whatever nevermind CAGiversary!   1401 Posts   Joined 3.5 Years Ago  

jeffcrazy

Posted Yesterday, 01:15 PM

Or if you forgot about it like I did, here you go!  Found it just randomly looking at nintendo stuff this morning

 

https://www.target.c...wE&gclsrc=aw.ds


#2 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Yesterday, 01:37 PM

Doesn't it function as a generic in game? I think the only 'special' thing is the game calls it a "delicious" amiibo or something like that.

Yea yea, gotta buy 'em all.

...I might get one

I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

#3 Kretical   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   17 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

Kretical

Posted Yesterday, 01:55 PM

Thanks for the heads up OP!  Is the amibo a scanable item inside the box or is the box itself an amibo?


#4 kevlar51   eats babies CAGiversary!   1147 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

kevlar51

Posted Yesterday, 02:26 PM

Thanks for the heads up OP! Is the amibo a scanable item inside the box or is the box itself an amibo?


Box itself is scannable. You can cut out the scannable section for easier storage.
Posted Image


Check out my CAG tradelist, let me know if you want to make a deal.

#5 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3389 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Yesterday, 04:51 PM

Just a lucky charms wannabe in a smaller box.

#6 Crazydom   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   171 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

Crazydom

Posted Yesterday, 04:58 PM

Only ordered it because of redcard giving free shipping.

 

Otherwise, the shipping would have been more than the cereal.


#7 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1755 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 05:47 PM

I just saw this in Target for the first time today. Bought both boxes and as soon as I got home my nephew tore open a box and had a bowl. Made sure to cutout the amiibo part of the box to use later though. :D


#8 DarkPhantom13   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   302 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

DarkPhantom13

Posted Yesterday, 06:25 PM

Nice! Ordered 2 boxes and got free shipping for using my redcard. Thanks OP!
Posted Image

#9 FoxAssGamer   Better Than You CAGiversary!   20011 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

FoxAssGamer

Posted Yesterday, 06:54 PM

So these are cardboard amiibos?


Interested in multiplayer and co-op events on Steam?  Then join Spoderbro and Foxbro's Multiplayer and Bro-Op Steam group!  Add me on Steam for an invite:  http://steamcommunit...d/cheaplikeafox

 

 

 

 

#10 BryanDGAF   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1030 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

BryanDGAF

Posted Yesterday, 07:16 PM

so does it taste good/ok compared to lucky charms or is it poop


#11 DoubleDam21  

DoubleDam21

Posted Yesterday, 07:40 PM

so does it taste good/ok compared to lucky charms or is it poop


I thought it was awful but that’s my opinion. Couldn’t finish the bowl that I had.

#12 Super Sonic   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   551 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

Super Sonic

Posted Yesterday, 08:07 PM

Back in my day we got half zelda and half mario in our cereal. This was back before we had fancy pants figurines that scanned and granted content in our video games. 


#13 darkragnorok  

darkragnorok

Posted Yesterday, 08:29 PM

so does it taste good/ok compared to lucky charms or is it poop


It's basically discount lucky charms. Stick to lucky charms

#14 twztid13   Infinite backlog CAGiversary!   7685 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

twztid13

Posted Yesterday, 09:53 PM

I thought the allure of the amiibo was the actual toy. Otherwise, they could just let us buy the content as dlc & save the cost it takes to make the toys. Did they try to associate DLC with buying food now instead of a toy? What do you get out of scan-able cardboard (genuine question)?

2531835.png
 
My Trade List

#15 limelight022  

limelight022

Posted Yesterday, 11:04 PM

Cereal in the deals section welcome to 2018. 


Check out Beautiful Midnight and "like" us on Facebook
Posted Image
My trade/sell list.

#16 Captain N The Game Master  

Captain N The Game Master

Posted Yesterday, 11:38 PM

They're shiiiiiit! -Tony the Tiger

#17 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   2675 Posts   Joined 5.0 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted Yesterday, 11:38 PM

I thought the allure of the amiibo was the actual toy. Otherwise, they could just let us buy the content as dlc & save the cost it takes to make the toys. Did they try to associate DLC with buying food now instead of a toy? What do you get out of scan-able cardboard (genuine question)?

..Functionality, for one.

I personally only have a few Amiibo, and don't really care one way or the other for the "figure" aspect.

#18 Captain N The Game Master  

Captain N The Game Master

Posted Yesterday, 11:40 PM

Back in my day we got half zelda and half mario in our cereal. This was back before we had fancy pants figurines that scanned and granted content in our video games.


You know that. Cereal memories.
