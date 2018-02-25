Jump to content

NoKeys Xbox eGift Cards: $100 for $81.00, $50 for $40.50

By barchi01, Feb 25 2018 06:38 AM

#1 barchi01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   656 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

barchi01

Posted 25 February 2018 - 06:38 AM

NoKeys has Xbox eGift Cards on sale when you apply promo code SPIELEKAUF10 (be sure you are buying U.S. codes, look at REGION CODE). I have personally purchased multiple codes (over 5 different transactions throughout Feb/March) and they were always emailed to me within 5 minutes of paying through PayPal.

$100 for $81.00
$50 for $40.50

https://www.nokeys.c...ft-card-us.html

#2 daonlypoo   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   23 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

daonlypoo

Posted 25 February 2018 - 08:00 AM

Any word on how legit this site is?  Never heard of it before.


#3 f tankk  

f tankk

Posted 25 February 2018 - 01:06 PM

nobody wants to trust them because they're from HongKong and not CDKEYS but I had positive experiences with them and got codes within an hour. Others said they had to force a refund because they didn't get any communication fast enough or whatever the problem was so if you want to be extra safe, just use paypal maybe


#4 barchi01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   656 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

barchi01

Posted Today, 03:31 AM

Updated post, use code SPIELEKAUF10 for a more generous discount.

#5 gunstar808   Capitalism, Ho! CAGiversary!   986 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

gunstar808

Posted Today, 06:26 AM

Just bought the $50 code, everything was quick and easy. 


