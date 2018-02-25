NoKeys Xbox eGift Cards: $100 for $81.00, $50 for $40.50
Posted 25 February 2018 - 06:38 AM
$100 for $81.00
$50 for $40.50
https://www.nokeys.c...ft-card-us.html
Posted 25 February 2018 - 08:00 AM
Any word on how legit this site is? Never heard of it before.
Posted 25 February 2018 - 01:06 PM
nobody wants to trust them because they're from HongKong and not CDKEYS but I had positive experiences with them and got codes within an hour. Others said they had to force a refund because they didn't get any communication fast enough or whatever the problem was so if you want to be extra safe, just use paypal maybe
Posted Today, 03:31 AM
Posted Today, 06:26 AM
Just bought the $50 code, everything was quick and easy.