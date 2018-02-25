Skyrim Dragon-Born Bundle (BB Exclusive with Beanie mask) Clearance - $24.99 (w/GC $19.99)

Posted Yesterday, 02:50 PM

Yes, this comes in a cardboard box with the Special Edition game, a steel book and the mask. If you were interested in getting this game this is a flat out no brainer. Great price and the steelbook is great. I bought this when it released for the PS4. I just got a One X and I ordered it instantly when I saw the price (for the Mod support and better performance).



Like I said, if you were ever planning on getting this at this point and wouldn’t mind a cool steelbook you cannot go wrong with this at all.

