Skyrim Dragon-Born Bundle (BB Exclusive with Beanie mask) Clearance - $24.99 (w/GC $19.99)

By theghost4413, Yesterday, 01:24 PM

#1 theghost4413   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   75 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

theghost4413

Posted Yesterday, 01:24 PM

This is even cheaper than they are selling the standard edition for at $29.99 or $23.99 w/GC.

Come with:

Collectible Steelbook
Dovahkiin Mask

XB1- https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5626200

PS4 - https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5626700

#2 flix1   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1564 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

flix1

Posted Yesterday, 01:38 PM

Is this the same disc as the Special Edition, just with the added steel book and mask?

#3 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Yesterday, 01:46 PM

I've been waiting for this to go cheap. About time.

191839_b359839b3d00807e.png

#4 DiaperDandee   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   135 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

DiaperDandee

Posted Yesterday, 02:50 PM

Yes, this comes in a cardboard box with the Special Edition game, a steel book and the mask. If you were interested in getting this game this is a flat out no brainer. Great price and the steelbook is great. I bought this when it released for the PS4. I just got a One X and I ordered it instantly when I saw the price (for the Mod support and better performance).

Like I said, if you were ever planning on getting this at this point and wouldn’t mind a cool steelbook you cannot go wrong with this at all.

#5 Jaimelyn60   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   65 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

Jaimelyn60

Posted Yesterday, 02:51 PM

Got mine yesterday. Outer box had a ton of wear from floating around in the store, but for $10.99 after certs I'm happy.

#6 alucardus   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   356 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

alucardus

Posted Yesterday, 03:01 PM

I see the price as $24.99, $19.99 after GCU. Not complaining, ordered for both console.

Edit: Looks like the OP has the correct price in the title.

#7 Gsmack1   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   82 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

Gsmack1

Posted Yesterday, 03:26 PM

Ordered one. Sent in bubble mailer An the box was destroyed but no issues with the steel book. Great deal thanks op

#8 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3390 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Yesterday, 04:34 PM

In store or online, doesn't matter, it's like some tide pod poppin' millenial hipster creep bodyslammed every single box they have while screaming "GOAT!"
