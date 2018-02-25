This is even cheaper than they are selling the standard edition for at $29.99 or $23.99 w/GC.
Come with:
Collectible Steelbook
Dovahkiin Mask
XB1- https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5626200
PS4 - https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5626700
Skyrim Dragon-Born Bundle (BB Exclusive with Beanie mask) Clearance - $24.99 (w/GC $19.99)
Is this the same disc as the Special Edition, just with the added steel book and mask?
I've been waiting for this to go cheap. About time.
Yes, this comes in a cardboard box with the Special Edition game, a steel book and the mask. If you were interested in getting this game this is a flat out no brainer. Great price and the steelbook is great. I bought this when it released for the PS4. I just got a One X and I ordered it instantly when I saw the price (for the Mod support and better performance).
Like I said, if you were ever planning on getting this at this point and wouldn’t mind a cool steelbook you cannot go wrong with this at all.
Got mine yesterday. Outer box had a ton of wear from floating around in the store, but for $10.99 after certs I'm happy.
I see the price as $24.99, $19.99 after GCU. Not complaining, ordered for both console.
Ordered one. Sent in bubble mailer An the box was destroyed but no issues with the steel book. Great deal thanks op
In store or online, doesn't matter, it's like some tide pod poppin' millenial hipster creep bodyslammed every single box they have while screaming "GOAT!"
