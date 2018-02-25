Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

The gang talks vomit bags vs bins, new releases, Loot Boxes + ESRB, the Pool Billiard controversy and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Fry's Ads 2/25-3/3

By fidodido, Yesterday, 11:19 PM

#1 fidodido   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4523 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

fidodido

Posted Yesterday, 11:19 PM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

PS4 :ps4:

$19.99
Dragonball Xenoverse 2

$24.99
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Steelbook)

$34.99
F1 2017
F1 2017: Special Edition

$39.99
Bionik Mantis Detachable Headphone (PSVR)
Gundam Versus
.hack//G.U.: Last Recode

$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $59.99
Playstation Plus 1 Year Membership

$59.99
PSVR Aim Controller w/ Farpoint

$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Corsair Void Pro Surround Gaming Headset

$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $99.99
Gold Wireless Stereo Headset

$199.99
Playstation VR
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Gran Turismo Sport

$299.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VR

$349.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim VR
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, Playstation VR Worlds

$399
PS4 Pro 1TB Console (w/ $40 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)

Switch

$19.99
DreamGear Comfort Grip

$24.99
Tiny Barbarian DX

$37.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
Dragonball Xenoverse 2

$49.99
Ztek Switch Bundle

$59.99
Emio Switch Pad
Super Mario Odyssey

$299.99
Switch Console w/ Grey Joy-Cons
Switch Console w/ Neon Reg/Blue Joy-Cons

XBox One :xb1:

$6.99
DreamGear Charge & Play Pro 10' MicroUSB Cable

$14.99
XBox Live Gold 3 Month Subscription

$19.99
Dragonball Xenoverse 2

$34.99
F1 2017
F1 2017: Special Edition

$29.99
DreamGear Player's Kit

$45.99
Snakebyte Charge Tower Pro

$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Corsair Void Pro Surround Gaming Headset

$229
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Starter Bundle

less than $499 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $499
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

PC :pc:

$4.99
Kworld S15 Gaming Earbuds

$6.99
Kworld S18 Gaming Earbuds

$19.99
Speedlink Lamia Gaming Keyboard

$24.99
Corsair Katar Optical Gaming Mouse

$39.99
Corsair Void Stereo Gaming Headset
Speedlink Omnivi Core Gaming Mouse

$49.99
Corsair M65 Pro RGB FPS Gaming Mouse

$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Corsair Void Pro Surround Gaming Headset

$69
Roccat Suora Frameless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$69.99
Roccat Nyth Gaming Mouse

$119.99
Corsair Strafe RGB Red Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$139.99
Corsair K70 Lux RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Miscellaneous

$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Atari Flashback 8 Gold HD Game Console

Blu-Ray :br:

$1.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $2.99
About Last Night (2014)
Admission (Blu+DVD)
America's National Treasures
Best of Europe: London & Beyond
Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand
Brokeback Mountain (Blu+DVD)
Bruno
Changeling
Dream House
Earth From Above: Food and Wildlife Conservation
Fading Gigolo (Blu+DVD)
Frost/Nixon
Gamera: Guardian of the Universe/Gamera 2: Attack of the Legion
Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris
Ganges
Good Neighbors
Good People
A Hijacking
High Road
Milk
Mindless Behavior: All Around the World
Mother (2013)
National Parks Exploration Series: America's National Parks: An Eagle's View
Nature: Amazing Places: Africa
Parkland
Persecuted
Reach Me
Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon
Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone
Scenic Walks Around the World: Historic Pathways
Scenic Walks Around the World: Our Dramatic Planet
Serenity Travel Series: Volume 1
Stolen
Stolen (Blu+DVD)
Trespass
Unleashed
Water Life: The Big Blue
Water Life: Planet Water
Water Life: Water's Journey
Zombie Night

$4.99
The Boxtrolls (Blu+DVD)
Bridge Over the River Kwai (Steelbook)
Edward Scissorhands
Happy Gilmore
Jobs (Blu+DVD)
Knocked Up
The Nut Job (Blu+DVD)
Raging Bull
Rain Man
Ride Along (Blu+DVD)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Ted (Blu+DVD)
Ted 2 (Blu+DVD)
Trainwreck (Blu+DVD)
The World's End (Blu+DVD)

$6.99
Home Again (Blu+DVD)
Jurassic World (Blu+DVD)
Kung Fu Panda (Blu+DVD)
Madagascar
Pride & Prejudice (2005) (Blu+DVD)
Shrek (Blu+DVD)

$8.99
Kubo and the Two Strings (Blu+DVD)
Kung Fu Panda 3 (Blu+DVD)

$7.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $9.99
Atomic Blonde (Blu+DVD)

$8.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $9.99
Dead Again in Tombstone (Blu+DVD)
A Dog's Purpose (Blu+DVD)
Free State of Jones (Blu+DVD)
Furious 7
The Fate of the Furious (Blu+DVD)
Get Out (Blu+DVD)
Girls Trip (Blu+DVD)
The Hateful Eight (Blu+DVD)
Love Actually
The Mummy (2017) (Blu+DVD)
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (Blu+DVD)
Pitch Perfect
Ride Along 2 (Blu+DVD)
Sing (Blu+DVD)

$9.99
Django Unchained (Blu+DVD)

$11.99
The Boss Baby
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (Blu+DVD)
Colossal (Blu+DVD)
Cult of Chucky (Blu+DVD)
The Secret Life of Pets (Blu+DVD)
Trolls (Blu+DVD)

$11.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $12.99
John Wick (Blu+DVD)
Patriot's Day (Blu+DVD)

$14.99
3:10 to Yuma (2007) (4K+Blu)
The Beguiled (Blu+DVD)
The Book of Henry (Blu+DVD)
Despicable Me 3 (Blu+DVD)
Ex Machina (4K+Blu)
John Wick (4K+Blu)
Logan Lucky (Blu+DVD)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (4K+Blu)

$17.99
Logan Lucky (4K+Blu)

$17.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)

$19.99
Despicable Me 3 (4K+Blu)

DVD :dvd:

$4.99
Home Again
Jurassic World

$6.99
Atomic Blonde

$7.99
A Dog's Purpose
Sing

$9.99
The Fate of the Furious
Girls Trip
The Mummy (2017)

$11.99
Despicable Me 3
Logan Lucky
 

Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy