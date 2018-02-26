Jump to content

CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

The gang talks vomit bags vs bins, new releases, Loot Boxes + ESRB, the Pool Billiard controversy and so much more!

Limited edition Sea of Thieves controller $75 from amazon.es

By Davivascaino, Yesterday, 02:22 PM

#1 Davivascaino  

Davivascaino

Posted Yesterday, 02:22 PM

CAG,

 

This controller is sold out everywhere. I did some research and it seems this one is truly limited edition, and even some people that preordered are not getting it (getting canceled). 

 

It might come back in stock in the future, who knows, but Amazon.es is selling the controller  for $75 (including shipping). 

 

They ship to US

 

https://www.amazon.e...eves controller

 

I just placed an order. 

 

you need to choose standard shipping, so the total comes to $75.  you need to go the checkout, choose USD currency, and the total will drop to $75. 

 

Not bad , you are paying MSRP price for an item that is sold out everywhere in the US. 

 

Or you can wait to see if this will ever come back in stock in the US, but if they do, I doubt we will see a significant price drop. 

 

According to windows central, MS won't be producing more controllers. 


#2 chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted Yesterday, 02:27 PM

Don't forget, this one glows in the dark!

#3 trunks982  

trunks982

Posted Yesterday, 02:30 PM

best looking controller ever on the x1. but they too expensive. i'll wait for $40. i got my gears 4 red for $40.


#4 Davivascaino  

Davivascaino

Posted Yesterday, 02:32 PM

best looking controller ever on the x1. but they too expensive. i'll wait for $40. i got my gears 4 red for $40.

I doubt this will go this nlow, we don't even know if it will come back in stock. 


#5 ubiquetous  

ubiquetous

Posted Yesterday, 02:51 PM

Thanks for the heads up.

#6 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Yesterday, 02:59 PM

*Que "where have all the cheap-asses gone"*

#7 Gsmack1  

Gsmack1

Posted Yesterday, 03:07 PM

Yeah I missed ore orders myslef an couldn’t find one anywhere got lucky an found one on amazon wearhouss deals at $85 An sucked it up an bought it. I gotta say I don’t regret it at all the control is the best one I’ve owned look wise.

#8 skrockij89  

skrockij89

Posted Yesterday, 04:40 PM

If you're military (Active, Reserve, or Retired) or know someone that is. The exchange has it for sale at $75. 

 

 

 

https://www.shopmyex...troller/1003530


#9 hauz20  

hauz20

Posted Yesterday, 05:45 PM

*Que "where have all the cheap-asses gone"*


Por que dijiste que?

#10 z24buddy  

z24buddy

Posted Yesterday, 07:46 PM

Still waiting on GS to get my Preorder in stock of this.


#11 Sigma  

Sigma

Posted Yesterday, 07:52 PM

This will more than likely be a collector's item and sell for quite a bit more later on, but I just can't bring myself to spend that much on a controller for a system I am barely playing right now. Of course, when I inevitably buy a One X I will be crying about how badly I need this controller though. 


#12 Davivascaino  

Davivascaino

Posted Yesterday, 07:55 PM

This will more than likely be a collector's item and sell for quite a bit more later on, but I just can't bring myself to spend that much on a controller for a system I am barely playing right now. Of course, when I inevitably buy a One X I will be crying about how badly I need this controller though. 

you can always sell later and at least break even. just do it


#13 MusePrime  

MusePrime

Posted Yesterday, 07:58 PM

I'll bite. Shipped and sold by amazon. I'm in

#14 MusePrime  

MusePrime

Posted Yesterday, 08:00 PM

This will more than likely be a collector's item and sell for quite a bit more later on, but I just can't bring myself to spend that much on a controller for a system I am barely playing right now. Of course, when I inevitably buy a One X I will be crying about how badly I need this controller though.


I agree.. I bit however I can use it on my PC.

