Limited edition Sea of Thieves controller $75 from amazon.es

Posted Yesterday, 02:22 PM

CAG,

This controller is sold out everywhere. I did some research and it seems this one is truly limited edition, and even some people that preordered are not getting it (getting canceled).

It might come back in stock in the future, who knows, but Amazon.es is selling the controller for $75 (including shipping).

They ship to US

https://www.amazon.e...eves controller

I just placed an order.

you need to choose standard shipping, so the total comes to $75. you need to go the checkout, choose USD currency, and the total will drop to $75.

Not bad , you are paying MSRP price for an item that is sold out everywhere in the US.

Or you can wait to see if this will ever come back in stock in the US, but if they do, I doubt we will see a significant price drop.

According to windows central, MS won't be producing more controllers.