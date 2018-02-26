Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

The gang talks vomit bags vs bins, new releases, Loot Boxes + ESRB, the Pool Billiard controversy and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Dell.com Buy a One X get a $100 Digital Dell Gift Card

By mundial1345, Yesterday, 07:37 PM

#1 mundial1345   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   292 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

mundial1345

Posted Yesterday, 07:37 PM

http://www.dell.com/...704288937117142

 

 

Beware in my experience (ymmv): it takes around a month to get your gift card and I had to eventually chat with them to get mine coming. Dell doesn't offer pubg with purchase but back when they did the first promotion in Dec I showed MS a copy of my receipt from dell purchased within the promotion dates and received a copy of pubg in about 5 minutes.

edit: if you click the link give it a few seconds to load the page, dunno why dells website is loading super slow

 


1096192.png[

Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy