Dell.com Buy a One X get a $100 Digital Dell Gift Card

Posted Yesterday, 07:37 PM

http://www.dell.com/...704288937117142

Beware in my experience (ymmv): it takes around a month to get your gift card and I had to eventually chat with them to get mine coming. Dell doesn't offer pubg with purchase but back when they did the first promotion in Dec I showed MS a copy of my receipt from dell purchased within the promotion dates and received a copy of pubg in about 5 minutes.

edit: if you click the link give it a few seconds to load the page, dunno why dells website is loading super slow