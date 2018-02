Posted Yesterday, 05:16 PM

Nintendo Switch $299.99 | SanDisk 64GB Memory Card $52.99

-Save 50% on SanDisk 64GB Memory Card with the purchase of Nintendo Switch

That's it. As always I will update with any in-store deals if they pop up Sunday morning.

New Releases and Sales

Spoiler Thor: Ragnarok - $24.99 with 40 pg gallery book | $22.99 Standard Edition Blue Planet II - $34.99 Ladybird - $19.99 Coco - $22.99 Lady and the Tramp - $22.99 Murder on the Orient Express - $19.99 Three Billboards - $19.99

Target Deal Links:

CAG Target Clearance Thread XXII

Deals via Target.com

Price Match Guarantee

Apply for REDcard Online

Cartwheel Offers: Target.com



Target App - Now with Cartwheel