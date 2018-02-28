Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

The gang talks vomit bags vs bins, new releases, Loot Boxes + ESRB, the Pool Billiard controversy and so much more!

Anyone who bought PS4 Pro, your 20% off coupon is expiring soon

By comatosekitty, Today, 05:33 AM

#1 comatosekitty  

comatosekitty

Posted Today, 05:33 AM

They expire in a few hours I imagine, you should use it fast, or feel free to PM me one :D because I could use it and never get 20% off codes in my email.. .pleaaase

#2 Flash15   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   6483 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

Flash15

Posted Today, 05:33 AM

cool


#3 Donken   Auditor CAGiversary!   2739 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

Donken

Posted Today, 05:43 AM

Shipping kills the deal.


#4 SwannShady   CAG. CAGiversary!   225 Posts   Joined 4.9 Years Ago  

SwannShady

Posted Today, 05:53 AM

Sorry, I couldn't resist.


#5 b3mike   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   439 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

b3mike

Posted Today, 07:04 AM

I had two and even though the codes were different it would only let me redeem one on the same account. I was going to use my second code on this week sale but the damn thing wouldn't work said it was redeemed. I think even by going through the motions and pretending you're redeeming the code it cancels out the code. F Sony


#6 MSUHitman   Checkmate Arcade Co-Host CAGiversary!   13982 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

MSUHitman

Posted Today, 07:15 AM

The coupons in the GS White PS4 Pro's don't expire until end of June 2018.

#7 Omni99  

Omni99

Posted Today, 07:28 AM

I had two and even though the codes were different it would only let me redeem one on the same account. I was going to use my second code on this week sale but the damn thing wouldn't work said it was redeemed. I think even by going through the motions and pretending you're redeeming the code it cancels out the code. F Sony


Yeah, you can only redeem one 20% code every so often...I forget the time limit until you can do it again.


#8 3rdShift  

3rdShift

Posted Today, 08:06 AM

I didn't get a code in my BFII ps4 pro. :-(

 

Or should I go check the box again?


#9 Abbadon74   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   90 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

Abbadon74

Posted Today, 08:20 AM

Thanks for the heads-up!
#10 b3mike   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   439 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

b3mike

Posted Today, 08:32 AM

Yeah, you can only redeem one 20% code every so often...I forget the time limit until you can do it again.


I didn't know that thanks. I also found out that if you attempt to redeem it on any account and don't follow through then it starts voiding it on those accounts. gave it to someone else to try here and it worked for them. Sucks I wanted to get witcher 3 but even at $20 it's been hard for me to pull the trigger. I was gonna try to get it for $16 with the coupon. It's one of those games that don't drop below a certain price point


#11 Dranakin   Member Since Oct 2003 CAGiversary!   2464 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

Dranakin

Posted Today, 08:36 AM

Wait, what 20% off code? Is it in the box or something?

EDIT: Just looked through my box, no code. I ripped up my nice manuals bag for nothing.

#12 Abbadon74   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   90 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

Abbadon74

Posted Today, 08:49 AM

I tried to use mine...it says the code is not valid for my country. Not exactly sure why.

#13 kipz   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   872 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

kipz

Posted Today, 09:02 AM

I had no idea that was even there. Used it to get Moss. Thanks OP.


#14 Abbadon74   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   90 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

Abbadon74

Posted Today, 09:18 AM

I tried to use mine...it says the code is not valid for my country. Not exactly sure why.

#15 ItalianHammerUS   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

ItalianHammerUS

Posted Today, 12:39 PM

Where do i find my coupon? I got mine on day 1
