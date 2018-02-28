Anyone who bought PS4 Pro, your 20% off coupon is expiring soon

Posted Today, 08:32 AM

Yeah, you can only redeem one 20% code every so often...I forget the time limit until you can do it again.

I didn't know that thanks. I also found out that if you attempt to redeem it on any account and don't follow through then it starts voiding it on those accounts. gave it to someone else to try here and it worked for them. Sucks I wanted to get witcher 3 but even at $20 it's been hard for me to pull the trigger. I was gonna try to get it for $16 with the coupon. It's one of those games that don't drop below a certain price pointSent from my iPad using Tapatalk