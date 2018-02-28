Anyone who bought PS4 Pro, your 20% off coupon is expiring soon
Posted Today, 05:33 AM
Posted Today, 05:33 AM
Posted Today, 05:43 AM
Shipping kills the deal.
Posted Today, 05:53 AM
Posted Today, 07:04 AM
Posted Today, 07:15 AM
Posted Today, 07:28 AM
I had two and even though the codes were different it would only let me redeem one on the same account. I was going to use my second code on this week sale but the damn thing wouldn't work said it was redeemed. I think even by going through the motions and pretending you're redeeming the code it cancels out the code. F Sony
Yeah, you can only redeem one 20% code every so often...I forget the time limit until you can do it again.
Posted Today, 08:06 AM
I didn't get a code in my BFII ps4 pro.
Or should I go check the box again?
Posted Today, 08:20 AM
Posted Today, 08:32 AM
I didn't know that thanks. I also found out that if you attempt to redeem it on any account and don't follow through then it starts voiding it on those accounts. gave it to someone else to try here and it worked for them. Sucks I wanted to get witcher 3 but even at $20 it's been hard for me to pull the trigger. I was gonna try to get it for $16 with the coupon. It's one of those games that don't drop below a certain price point
Posted Today, 08:36 AM
EDIT: Just looked through my box, no code. I ripped up my nice manuals bag for nothing.
Posted Today, 08:49 AM
Posted Today, 09:02 AM
I had no idea that was even there. Used it to get Moss. Thanks OP.
Posted Today, 09:18 AM
Posted Today, 12:39 PM