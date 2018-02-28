Amazon: Destiny 2 xbox CE $95

Posted Yesterday, 11:56 PM

ok i fixed the link in op. it doesn't come with the alexa ghost. but i guess it comes with alexa functionality in the game itself which i haven't heard of before lol. not that i would ever use it in a game

Enhance your Destiny 2 experience with Amazon Alexa:



• Introducing of one of Alexa’s most innovative and integrated skills to date for a live video game: The Destiny 2 Ghost Skill.



• This new skill seamlessly connects the world of Destiny 2 with enabled Amazon Alexa devices via real-time voice commands.



• With the Ghost Skill you’ll have a faster path to action and superior weapons management. Try saying:

o “Alexa, ask Ghost who are the Red Legion?"

o “Alexa, ask Ghost to equip my most powerful weapon.”

o “Alexa, ask Ghost to call for backup”

The alexa ghost is $70 vs $90 list price but like he says above, probably isn't worth it to most people:

https://www.amazon.c...c/dp/B077J92PYC

Camel x3 shows that the ghost has been sold for as low as $50 from amazon so definitely not worth it at this price