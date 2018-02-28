Amazon: Destiny 2 xbox CE $95
https://www.amazon.c...s/dp/B06XP8CV3C
Posted Yesterday, 11:34 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:53 PM
The ghost seems to be an alexa device of some kind or something? weird
Ghost? Link not working for me, but the price has been around this (90 range) at least since last year for XB CE D2, I sent mine back when Gamestop had Destiny and Season pass for the 30 range a few months back and I scored that. I also bought the ghost alexa device they started selling last year and sent it back as it was junk and more for just collectors than any sort of useful tool in my opinion.. If you get the collectors and the ghost for the 95, that would probably sweeten the deal but I can find it with the provided link.
Posted Yesterday, 11:54 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:56 PM
ok i fixed the link in op. it doesn't come with the alexa ghost. but i guess it comes with alexa functionality in the game itself which i haven't heard of before lol. not that i would ever use it in a game
Enhance your Destiny 2 experience with Amazon Alexa:
• Introducing of one of Alexa’s most innovative and integrated skills to date for a live video game: The Destiny 2 Ghost Skill.
• This new skill seamlessly connects the world of Destiny 2 with enabled Amazon Alexa devices via real-time voice commands.
• With the Ghost Skill you’ll have a faster path to action and superior weapons management. Try saying:
o “Alexa, ask Ghost who are the Red Legion?"
o “Alexa, ask Ghost to equip my most powerful weapon.”
o “Alexa, ask Ghost to call for backup”
The alexa ghost is $70 vs $90 list price but like he says above, probably isn't worth it to most people:
https://www.amazon.c...c/dp/B077J92PYC
Camel x3 shows that the ghost has been sold for as low as $50 from amazon so definitely not worth it at this price
Posted Today, 12:37 AM
I learned my lesson with CEs thanks to DkS II. Never again.
Here is further proof -- $250 with limited supply pre release now $95 and in abundance.
Currently playing: Prey (X1X)