Posted Today, 12:33 AM

https://www.meijer.c...d/?storeref=125

10% off coupon will be available in mPerks. In store only.

Sale might start on a different date depending on your location.

This sale might be good for anyone looking to get a PSVR, which is already $100 off.

During that 2 day sale, you can get a coupon for $30 off you next shopping trip if you buy a 3DS XL.