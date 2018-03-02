Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #535: In-Game Purchases

CAGcast #535: In-Game Purchases

The gang talks Black Panther (spoiler talk follows show), Into the Breach, smart locks, Mixer, and so much more!

Best Buy Ad 3/4-3/10

By Tyrok, Yesterday, 08:10 PM

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 08:10 PM

New Releases (Available Tuesday):

  • :xb1: :ps4: Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $49.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: Scribblenauts Showdown $39.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Life is Strange: Before the Storm $29.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Life is Strange: Before the Storm Limited Edition $39.99
  • :ps4: Bravo Team $39.99

Game Deals:

  • :xb1: :ps4: :pc: Destiny 2 $29.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: Grand Theft Auto V $29.99 Save $30
  • :switch: Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle $29.99 Save $30
  • :switch: Just Dance 2018 $29.99 Save $30

Everything Else:

  • Get a Free Xbox Wireless Controller (Black) with purchase of an Xbox One X Console
  • Save $10 on an Xbox One Wireless Controller with purchase of an Xbox One Console
  • Save $10 on 3 or 6 Months of Xbox Live Gold when you buy an Xbox One Wireless Controller
  • Save $10 on 3-Months of Xbox Live Gold

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • Thor: Ragnarok $22.99 Save $2
  • Thor: Ragnarok Only @ BB Steelbook $27.99 Save $2
  • Thor: Ragnarok 4K $27.99 Save $2
  • Thor: Ragnarok 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $34.99
  • The Dark Crystal 4K $22.99
  • The Dark Crystal 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $24.99
  • Ladybird $19.99
  • Blue Planet II $34.99 Save $3
  • Blue Planet II 4K $39.99 Save $10
  • Blue Planet II 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $49.99 Save $3

MrRidickulous  

MrRidickulous

Posted Yesterday, 08:12 PM

Quite adequate!

Let's be friends!

 

XBL Gamertag: MrRidickulous
PSN ID: ijustw1n

wratih9  

wratih9

Posted Yesterday, 08:19 PM

I should of waited on Mario Rabbids.  I bought during BF when it was 35 bucks and I still haven't played it.  With GCU I would be lookiing at 24 bucks.  Oh well at least I have it.  Thanks for the post!


He who throws dirt loses ground.

#4 gogomo  

gogomo

Posted Yesterday, 08:20 PM

  • :switch: Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle $29.99 Save $30

Wow.  Zelda on sale and now this -- the two Switch games that I really want to play.  Is this a sign I should buy a Switch?!?!?!


#5 mchittumjr  

mchittumjr

Posted Yesterday, 08:25 PM

Hopefully I can get in on that free controller with X1X deal since im within my return window. 


http://www.ebay.com/usr/chittumjr

 

 

810225.png

#6 hauz20   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   441 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

hauz20

Posted Yesterday, 08:27 PM

Wow. Was really hoping the Thor 4k SB would drop in price. Shaq-fu me ...

#7 EvenFlow  

EvenFlow

Posted Yesterday, 08:30 PM

Hopefully I can get in on that free controller with X1X deal since im within my return window. 

Didn't you get PUBG or the $50 Giftcard?  This is the third week they have offered something with the X1X.


#8 Captain N The Game Master  

Captain N The Game Master

Posted Yesterday, 08:40 PM

If anyone doesnt use their Thor digital copy code I'll buy it or trade for it. Speaking of best buy it's time to renew GCU.

#9 FadeToOne   It's CAGtastic! CAGiversary!   1878 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

FadeToOne

Posted Yesterday, 08:43 PM

Wow. Was really hoping the Thor 4k SB would drop in price. Shaq-fu me ...

Yeah, the last few haven't dropped at all.  I liked the good ol' days when the blu-ray steelbooks always dropped to $22.  Now they keep creeping them up because they know us suckers will keep paying to continue the collection.


FadeToOne.png

#10 irighti   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   259 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

irighti

Posted Yesterday, 08:45 PM

tyrok, thanks for letting me know about the tv (sony x900e) 65 inch not being on sale last week. by chance, any info on this week? thanks man. 


#11 MPoWeRM3   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1794 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

MPoWeRM3

Posted Yesterday, 08:55 PM

Wow.  Zelda on sale and now this -- the two Switch games that I really want to play.  Is this a sign I should buy a Switch?!?!?!

Zelda and Mario Odyssey were exceptions but Mario + Rabbits is published by Ubisoft, not Nintendo so it's normal to see its price fall. By summer, it should be $20 or less.


#12 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1764 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 08:56 PM

tyrok, thanks for letting me know about the tv (sony x900e) 65 inch not being on sale last week. by chance, any info on this week? thanks man. 

No idea. It's another "off" week for the paper ad. ;)


#13 bostonfrontier  

bostonfrontier

Posted Yesterday, 08:57 PM

Mario rabbids is a buy with GCU


#14 irighti   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   259 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

irighti

Posted Yesterday, 09:08 PM

"off' week sounds potentially promising. thanks again.


#15 kwick7   CAG Lurking Veteran CAGiversary!   199 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

kwick7

Posted Yesterday, 09:23 PM

Definitely getting rabbids!

#16 mrclutch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3607 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

mrclutch

Posted Yesterday, 09:25 PM

Tyrok!

Tastes like chicken.

#17 Gjallarhorn  

Gjallarhorn

Posted Yesterday, 09:41 PM

Any TCL P series deals? You are the best

#18 Markmallow  

Markmallow

Posted Yesterday, 09:45 PM

I’d love to get Rabbids, but I get the feeling a complete edition of the game could be coming soon.

#19 Chaosgamer   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   436 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

Chaosgamer

Posted Yesterday, 10:21 PM

Picking up mario + rabbids with that gcu discount


                    Games Playing

:wii:  - The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

:ps3: - Borderlands, Splinter Cell Blacklist

:switch: - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

RIPPERKNIGHT.png

EXTREMEULTIMATE.png

#20 outrun78   this space for rent. CAGiversary!   1524 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

outrun78

Posted Yesterday, 10:27 PM

Only Thor 4 me. Thanks op

#21 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Yesterday, 10:59 PM

I can wait for Thor to hit Amazon 3/50 deal.

191839_b359839b3d00807e.png

#22 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1764 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 11:39 PM

I can wait for Thor to hit Amazon 3/50 deal.

Gonna be a long wait. So far no Disney title has been part of that sale. Probably because of their feud with Amazon.


#23 GaveUpTomorrow   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1768 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

GaveUpTomorrow

Posted Yesterday, 11:40 PM

Any TCL P series deals? You are the best

The TCL 6 series is only supposed to be a month or two away.  The new version is supposed to be much better than the current P series based on initial impression videos and TCL marketing info (Brighter, better HDR, more backlit zones, and metal design vs plastic).  It is also supposed to be priced the same.  I would wait the short time.

#24 PapaSlaughter  

PapaSlaughter

Posted Today, 12:13 AM

That's weird that the 4K steelbook didn't have a sale price but the rest of them do
Using Tapatalk

#25 Gjallarhorn  

Gjallarhorn

Posted Today, 12:31 AM

The TCL 6 series is only supposed to be a month or two away. The new version is supposed to be much better than the current P series based on initial impression videos and TCL marketing info (Brighter, better HDR, more backlit zones, and metal design vs plastic). It is also supposed to be priced the same. I would wait the short time.

Yea but will bestbuy sell it though. I do want to wait for it. I wish TCL would announce a release date

#26 snatcher33   Marry me Jenny!!! CAGiversary!   737 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

snatcher33

Posted Today, 01:09 AM

And of course we have the weekly gratuitous Grand Theft Auto for $29.99. It wouldn't be a Best Buy ad without it

snatcher33.png

#27 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   10885 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 01:11 AM

Damn, the Best Buy 4K steelbook tax is now $7?  Guess by the time Black Panther comes out it will be a $10 steelbook tax.


