Best Buy Ad 3/4-3/10

Posted Yesterday, 11:40 PM

Any TCL P series deals? You are the best

The TCL 6 series is only supposed to be a month or two away. The new version is supposed to be much better than the current P series based on initial impression videos and TCL marketing info (Brighter, better HDR, more backlit zones, and metal design vs plastic). It is also supposed to be priced the same. I would wait the short time.