Rocket League: Game of the Year Edition (XB1 Digital Code) - $10.15

CDKeys has Rocket League: Game of the Year Edition (XB1 Digital Code) on sale for $10.15 using coupon code CDK36454 at checkout.
The Xbox One version of Rocket League includes:
- All "Game of the Year Edition" content, which packs every item from the previously-released DLC Packs, "Supersonic Fury, Revenge of the Battle-Cars," and "Chaos Run" into a single package
- Exclusive Battle-Cars: 16 Cars + 2 Xbox One Exclusives (The Halo "HogSticker," an alternate version of the Warthog, and the Gears of War "Armadillo"
- Insane Customization: Personalize your vehicle with hundreds of different items for BILLIONS of possible combinations!
- Awesome Arenas: DFH Stadium, Beckwith Park, Mannfield, Urban Station, Utopia Coliseum, and Wasteland (with multiple variants of most maps)
- Fantastic Multiplayer: 4-Player Splitscreen, 8-Player Online, Ranked and Unranked play, special Mutator-themed playlist(s), Private Match support (with named rooms and optional passwords)
- Cool Game Modes: Exhibition 1v1, 2v2, 3v3, 4v4, Unfair Mode (1v2, 1v3, 1v4), and Offline Season Mode
- More Features: Replay Viewer, customizable controls, "Mutator" game-variant options (Ball Type, Ball Speed, Boost Strength, Max Score, Match Length, etc.)