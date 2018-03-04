Jump to content

The gang talks Black Panther (spoiler talk follows show), Into the Breach, smart locks, Mixer, and so much more!

Rocket League: Game of the Year Edition (XB1 Digital Code) - $10.15

By hamadto, Today, 03:42 AM
Posted Today, 03:42 AM

CDKeys has Rocket League: Game of the Year Edition (XB1 Digital Code) on sale for $10.15 using coupon code CDK36454 at checkout.

The Xbox One version of Rocket League includes:

  • All "Game of the Year Edition" content, which packs every item from the previously-released DLC Packs, "Supersonic Fury, Revenge of the Battle-Cars," and "Chaos Run" into a single package
  • Exclusive Battle-Cars: 16 Cars + 2 Xbox One Exclusives (The Halo "HogSticker," an alternate version of the Warthog, and the Gears of War "Armadillo"
  • Insane Customization: Personalize your vehicle with hundreds of different items for BILLIONS of possible combinations!
  • Awesome Arenas: DFH Stadium, Beckwith Park, Mannfield, Urban Station, Utopia Coliseum, and Wasteland (with multiple variants of most maps)
  • Fantastic Multiplayer: 4-Player Splitscreen, 8-Player Online, Ranked and Unranked play, special Mutator-themed playlist(s), Private Match support (with named rooms and optional passwords)
  • Cool Game Modes: Exhibition 1v1, 2v2, 3v3, 4v4, Unfair Mode (1v2, 1v3, 1v4), and Offline Season Mode
  • More Features: Replay Viewer, customizable controls, "Mutator" game-variant options (Ball Type, Ball Speed, Boost Strength, Max Score, Match Length, etc.)n his vehicle Doom Jet

Posted Today, 03:56 AM

Do you know if this is one of the games you buy on Xbox you get for PC too?
Posted Today, 05:26 AM

Do you know if this is one of the games you buy on Xbox you get for PC too?

Unfortunately the game isn't Xbox Play Anywhere.


Posted Today, 11:18 AM

I don’t see GOTY. Just vanilla.

Edit. I see it in the description now. Still weird to use the vanilla picture though.
