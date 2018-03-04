Fry's Ads 3/4-10

Posted Today, 07:51 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



PS4



$39.99

Bravo Team (PSVR) (Avail. Tue.)



$44.99

Dissidia: Final Fantasy NT Brawler Edition (Steelbook)



$44.99 (w/ Tues. promo code) / $49.99

Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition (Avail. Tue.)



$54.99

Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4 Flight Stick



$79.99

Thrustmaster TFRP Flight Rudder Pedals



$89.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $99.99

Gold Wireless Stereo Headset



$119.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $129.99

Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fightstick

Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fightstick

Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fightstick

White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fightstick



$129.99

Hori Tactical Assault Commander Pro Gaming Mouse and Keypad



$149.99

Thrustmaster T3PA Pro ADd-On Pedal Set



$299

PS4 1TB Core Slim Console (w/ $50 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)



Switch



$18.99

Emio Charge Dock



$19.99

Hori Pokken Tournament Pro Pad



$22.99

Emio Travel Kit for Switch



$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99

DreamGear Starter Kit



$299.99

Switch Console w/ Grey Joy-Cons

Switch Console w/ Neon Reg/Blue Joy-Cons



XBox One



$24.99

DreamGear Charge Station 2+2



$34.99

Hori Fighting Commander



$44.99 (w/ Tues. promo code) / $49.99

Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition (Avail. Tue.)



$45.99

Snakebyte Charge Tower Pro



$59.99

Hauppauge Digital TV Tuner



$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99

Corsair Void Pro Surround Gaming Headset



$159.99

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller



$229

Thrustmaster TMX Pro Limited Edition Wheel w/ 3-Pedal Set



$279

XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Starter Bundle



$499

XBox One X 1TB Console (w/ $50 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)



PC



$14 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

Enhance GX-H2 Voltaic Stereo Gaming Headset



$14.99

Enhance GX-H4 Infiltrate Gaming Headset



$19.99

Azio L70 Gaming Keyboard



$24.99

Patriot Viper V560 Laser Gaming Mouse



$29.99

Asus ROG Sica Optical Gaming Mouse



$54.99

Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4 Flight Stick



$59.99

Corsair Void Pro USB Gaming Headset

Roccat Kone Amio Gaming Mouse



$69.99

Dell Alienware Elite Gaming Mouse

Patriot Viper V760 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$79.99

Corsair Void Pro RGB 7.1 Surround Wireless Gaming Headset

Thrustmaster TFRP Flight Rudder Pedals



$94

Alienware Mechanical Pro Gaming Keyboard



$99.99

Roccat Frameless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$159.99

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller



$229

Thrustmaster TMX Pro Limited Edition Wheel w/ 3-Pedal Set



Miscellaneous



$8.99

Old Skool SNES Classic Controller



$9.99

Nyko Miniboss for NES Classic Edition



$14.99

8Bitdo Bluetooth Retro Receiver for NES



$21.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99

Hori Wireless Fighting Commander for SNES Classic



$39.99

Atari Flashback Portable Game Player

Seg Genesis Ultimate Portable Game Player



$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99

Atari Flashback 8 Game Console



Blu-Ray



$3.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $4.99

12 Years a Slave

Air Force One

Airport (Blu+DVD)

Antwone Fisher/Courage Under Fire/The Siege

The Bourne Identity (Blu/DVD)

Bridge Over the River Kwai (Steelbook)

Casino Royale (2006)

Chappie

City Slickers

Edward Scissorhands

Fargo

Hit & Run

Horton Hears a Who

Life of Pi

Night at the Museum 1 & 2

Office Space/Napoleon Dynamite

Raging Bull

Rain Man

Rio/Robots/Horton Hears a Who

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Thelma & Louise

West Side Story



$8.99

The Boy

The Gift (Blu+DVD)

The Huntsman: Winter's War (Blu+DVD)

Krampus (Blu+DVD)

A Monster Calls (Blu+DVD)

Ouija: Origin of Evil (Blu+DVD)



$12.99

Ingrid Goes West

Kidnap (Blu+DVD)

Split (Blu+DVD)



$12.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99

American Made (Blu+DVD)

Happy Death Day (Blu+DVD)

The Snowman (Blu+DVD)

Thank You for Your Service (Blu+DVD)



$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $16.99

Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)

Furious 7 (4K+Blu)

The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)



$17.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

Earth: One Amazing Day (4K+Blu)

Wild Africa/Tiny Giants (4K+Blu)



$19.99

All Eyez on Me (Blu+DVD)

Wonder (Blu+DVD)



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $22.99

American Made (4K+Blu)

The Last Witch Hunter (4K+Blu)

Power Rangers (4K+Blu)



$22.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99

Wonder (4K+Blu)



$32.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $34.99

Planet Earth II (4K)



Price Varies

Alice in Wonderland (Blu+DVD)

Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Blu+DVD)

Big Hero 6 (Blu+DVD)

Finding Dory (Blu+DVD)

Frozen (Blu+DVD)

Inside Out (Blu+DVD)

The Lion King (Blu+DVD)

Moana (Blu+DVD)

Ratatouille

Wreck-It Ralph (Blu+DVD)

Zootopia (Blu+DVD)

