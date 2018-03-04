Fry's Ads 3/4-10

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
PS4
$39.99
Bravo Team (PSVR) (Avail. Tue.)
$44.99
Dissidia: Final Fantasy NT Brawler Edition (Steelbook)
$44.99 (w/ Tues. promo code) / $49.99
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition (Avail. Tue.)
$54.99
Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4 Flight Stick
$79.99
Thrustmaster TFRP Flight Rudder Pedals
$89.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $99.99
Gold Wireless Stereo Headset
$119.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $129.99
Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fightstick
Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fightstick
Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fightstick
White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fightstick
$129.99
Hori Tactical Assault Commander Pro Gaming Mouse and Keypad
$149.99
Thrustmaster T3PA Pro ADd-On Pedal Set
$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console (w/ $50 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)
Switch
$18.99
Emio Charge Dock
$19.99
Hori Pokken Tournament Pro Pad
$22.99
Emio Travel Kit for Switch
$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
DreamGear Starter Kit
$299.99
Switch Console w/ Grey Joy-Cons
Switch Console w/ Neon Reg/Blue Joy-Cons
XBox One
$24.99
DreamGear Charge Station 2+2
$34.99
Hori Fighting Commander
$44.99 (w/ Tues. promo code) / $49.99
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition (Avail. Tue.)
$45.99
Snakebyte Charge Tower Pro
$59.99
Hauppauge Digital TV Tuner
$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Corsair Void Pro Surround Gaming Headset
$159.99
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller
$229
Thrustmaster TMX Pro Limited Edition Wheel w/ 3-Pedal Set
$279
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Starter Bundle
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console (w/ $50 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)
PC
$14 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Enhance GX-H2 Voltaic Stereo Gaming Headset
$14.99
Enhance GX-H4 Infiltrate Gaming Headset
$19.99
Azio L70 Gaming Keyboard
$24.99
Patriot Viper V560 Laser Gaming Mouse
$29.99
Asus ROG Sica Optical Gaming Mouse
$54.99
Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4 Flight Stick
$59.99
Corsair Void Pro USB Gaming Headset
Roccat Kone Amio Gaming Mouse
$69.99
Dell Alienware Elite Gaming Mouse
Patriot Viper V760 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$79.99
Corsair Void Pro RGB 7.1 Surround Wireless Gaming Headset
Thrustmaster TFRP Flight Rudder Pedals
$94
Alienware Mechanical Pro Gaming Keyboard
$99.99
Roccat Frameless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$159.99
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller
$229
Thrustmaster TMX Pro Limited Edition Wheel w/ 3-Pedal Set
Miscellaneous
$8.99
Old Skool SNES Classic Controller
$9.99
Nyko Miniboss for NES Classic Edition
$14.99
8Bitdo Bluetooth Retro Receiver for NES
$21.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99
Hori Wireless Fighting Commander for SNES Classic
$39.99
Atari Flashback Portable Game Player
Seg Genesis Ultimate Portable Game Player
$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Atari Flashback 8 Game Console
Blu-Ray
$3.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $4.99
12 Years a Slave
Air Force One
Airport (Blu+DVD)
Antwone Fisher/Courage Under Fire/The Siege
The Bourne Identity (Blu/DVD)
Bridge Over the River Kwai (Steelbook)
Casino Royale (2006)
Chappie
City Slickers
Edward Scissorhands
Fargo
Hit & Run
Horton Hears a Who
Life of Pi
Night at the Museum 1 & 2
Office Space/Napoleon Dynamite
Raging Bull
Rain Man
Rio/Robots/Horton Hears a Who
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Thelma & Louise
West Side Story
$8.99
The Boy
The Gift (Blu+DVD)
The Huntsman: Winter's War (Blu+DVD)
Krampus (Blu+DVD)
A Monster Calls (Blu+DVD)
Ouija: Origin of Evil (Blu+DVD)
$12.99
Ingrid Goes West
Kidnap (Blu+DVD)
Split (Blu+DVD)
$12.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99
American Made (Blu+DVD)
Happy Death Day (Blu+DVD)
The Snowman (Blu+DVD)
Thank You for Your Service (Blu+DVD)
$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $16.99
Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)
Furious 7 (4K+Blu)
The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)
$17.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Earth: One Amazing Day (4K+Blu)
Wild Africa/Tiny Giants (4K+Blu)
$19.99
All Eyez on Me (Blu+DVD)
Wonder (Blu+DVD)
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $22.99
American Made (4K+Blu)
The Last Witch Hunter (4K+Blu)
Power Rangers (4K+Blu)
$22.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99
Wonder (4K+Blu)
$32.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $34.99
Planet Earth II (4K)
Price Varies
Alice in Wonderland (Blu+DVD)
Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Blu+DVD)
Big Hero 6 (Blu+DVD)
Finding Dory (Blu+DVD)
Frozen (Blu+DVD)
Inside Out (Blu+DVD)
The Lion King (Blu+DVD)
Moana (Blu+DVD)
Ratatouille
Wreck-It Ralph (Blu+DVD)
Zootopia (Blu+DVD)
Fry's Ads 3/4-10
