Tekken 7: CE, XB1 Amazon $67.17, brand new
#1
Posted Yesterday, 02:52 PM
https://www.amazon.c...SNCL&ref=plSrch
PS4 version is over msrp:
https://www.amazon.c...Srch&th=1&psc=1
Instead of giving you something you thought you wanted, I gave you something that YOU needed.
My trade/sell list: http://www.cheapassg...games-for-sale/
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 280 Posts Joined 12.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 06:01 PM
Xbox One is now $74.97.
#3
Posted Yesterday, 06:48 PM
#4 DealHunter CAGiversary! 184 Posts Joined 1.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:28 AM
I own the vanilla version with Tekken 6 & Eliza DLC free with the target special. I bought Geese Howard & may or may not pass on Noctis. That all will probably cost me $27-34 at most. Not need for collector's edition this way.