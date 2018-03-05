Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #535: In-Game Purchases

CAGcast #535: In-Game Purchases

The gang talks Black Panther (spoiler talk follows show), Into the Breach, smart locks, Mixer, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Tekken 7: CE, XB1 Amazon $67.17, brand new

By DrBayrd, Yesterday, 02:52 PM

#1 DrBayrd  

DrBayrd

Posted Yesterday, 02:52 PM

Tekken 7: Collector's Edition - Xbox One Collector's Edition:

https://www.amazon.c...SNCL&ref=plSrch

PS4 version is over msrp:
https://www.amazon.c...Srch&th=1&psc=1

Instead of giving you something you thought you wanted, I gave you something that YOU needed.

 

My trade/sell list: http://www.cheapassg...games-for-sale/

#2 intelligentidiot   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   280 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

intelligentidiot

Posted Yesterday, 06:01 PM

Xbox One is now $74.97.


#3 PC Master Race  

PC Master Race

Posted Yesterday, 06:48 PM

I was interested so I tried to buy it but Amazon locked my account and cancelled my purchase

#4 1mhot3K   DealHunter CAGiversary!   184 Posts   Joined 1.1 Years Ago  

1mhot3K

Posted Today, 01:28 AM

I own the vanilla version with Tekken 6 & Eliza DLC free with the target special.  I bought Geese Howard & may or may not pass on Noctis. That all will probably cost me $27-34 at most. Not need for collector's edition this way.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy