Tekken 7: CE, XB1 Amazon, Gamestop $74.97, brand new

Posted Today, 02:06 AM

I own the vanilla version with Tekken 6 & Eliza DLC free with the target special. I bought Geese Howard & may or may not pass on Noctis. That all will probably cost me $27-34 at most. Not need for collector's edition this way.

Thanks for contributing to the thread 😒 This price is half off MSRP, so it may be a deal for some.This is a collector’s edition which includes the statue. If it’s not for you, don’t buy it !!