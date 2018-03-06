Jump to content

CAGcast #535: In-Game Purchases

CAGcast #535: In-Game Purchases

The gang talks Black Panther (spoiler talk follows show), Into the Breach, smart locks, Mixer, and so much more!

Destiny 2 for PS4 - $16.72 Amazon

By TheLegendofTyler, Today, 04:36 AM

TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 04:36 AM

Get it while it's still available! Good price I'll finally bite.

https://www.amazon.c...QL65&th=1&psc=1
Dranakin  

Dranakin

Posted Today, 05:10 AM

What an odd price.


Bobby's Beasting!  

Bobby's Beasting!

Posted Today, 05:50 AM

The dlc makes the base game obsolete
