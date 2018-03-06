Hello just wanted to make an announcement about a sale on the Logitech G29 and Logitech G920 steering wheel sale that's at Best Buy. I've been watching this for a while waiting for a price that I was willing to spend. Here are the links down below.
Logitech G29 $276.99 https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=4223000
Logitech G920 $298.99 https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=4223402
Logitech G29 (PS4) and Logitech G920 (Xbox One) Sale
By PC Master Race, Today, 11:31 AMPlaystation Xbox One Best Buy
#1
Posted Today, 11:31 AM
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 294 Posts Joined 10.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 11:50 AM
I'm pretty sure that the G29 has been only $1 more for at least a couple of weeks. The shifter also dropped $1.