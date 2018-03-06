Jump to content

The gang talks Black Panther (spoiler talk follows show), Into the Breach, smart locks, Mixer, and so much more!

Logitech G29 (PS4) and Logitech G920 (Xbox One) Sale

By PC Master Race, Today, 11:31 AM
Hello just wanted to make an announcement about a sale on the Logitech G29 and Logitech G920 steering wheel sale that's at Best Buy. I've been watching this for a while waiting for a price that I was willing to spend. Here are the links down below.

Logitech G29 $276.99 https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=4223000

Logitech G920 $298.99 https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=4223402

I'm pretty sure that the G29 has been only $1 more for at least a couple of weeks. The shifter also dropped $1.


