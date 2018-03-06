Jump to content

CAGcast #535: In-Game Purchases

CAGcast #535: In-Game Purchases

The gang talks Black Panther (spoiler talk follows show), Into the Breach, smart locks, Mixer, and so much more!

Target Ad 3/11-3/17: Free Kirby Cinch Sack with Purchase of Kirby Star Allies

By litepink, Yesterday, 05:30 PM

litepink  

litepink

Posted Yesterday, 05:30 PM

:switch: Kirby Star Allies - $59.99 (available Friday)
Free cinch sack with purchase. Quanties limited, while supplies last. Available at the electronics counter.

*Note, Target sells $1 pre-order cards for Kirby. You get a $5 gift card when you purchase the game then with pre order card. The $1 card is not a deposit, your game is essentially $60.99 then. Also not that Kirby pre-order is $54.xx on Amazon right now. If the price holds you could price match on 3/16.

:ps4::xb1: Rainbow Six: Siege Advanced Edition - $59.99 | Year 3 Season Pass - $29.99
Free keychain with purchase of any Rainbow Six: Siege game or Year 3 season pass

Will add movies later

Target Deal Links:
CAG Target Clearance Thread XXII
Deals via Target.com
Price Match Guarantee
Apply for REDcard Online
Cartwheel Offers: Target.com

icontarget.gif Target App - Now with Cartwheel
big raj 8642  

big raj 8642

Posted Yesterday, 05:59 PM

Any way to get the sack without buying the game? Lol. Like what if I buy it on Friday, and return just the game a week later?

Bobby's Beasting!  

Bobby's Beasting!

Posted Yesterday, 08:36 PM

Any way to get the sack without buying the game? Lol. Like what if I buy it on Friday, and return just the game a week later?


Come on, lil rash!!!
"...don't be sensitive and angry at the sh!t that I wrote
Cause if you can take a Fuck n d!ck, you can take a joke" -IT

lol

Super Sonic  

Super Sonic

Posted Yesterday, 09:32 PM

Any way to get the sack without buying the game?

Theft?


Mikeypeq22  

Mikeypeq22

Posted Yesterday, 11:22 PM

You can probably return the game but for less value. Target sometimes bundles a game and a collectible so that the game is worth less than 60. Essentially you would be paying just for the bag.
