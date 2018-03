Target Ad 3/11-3/17: Free Kirby Cinch Sack with Purchase of Kirby Star Allies

Posted Yesterday, 05:30 PM

Target App - Now with Cartwheel

Kirby Star Allies - $59.99 (available Friday)Free cinch sack with purchase. Quanties limited, while supplies last. Available at the electronics counter.*Note, Target sells $1 pre-order cards for Kirby. You get a $5 gift card when you purchase the game then with pre order card. The $1 card is not a deposit, your game is essentially $60.99 then. Also not that Kirby pre-order is $54.xx on Amazon right now. If the price holds you could price match on 3/16.Rainbow Six: Siege Advanced Edition - $59.99 | Year 3 Season Pass - $29.99Free keychain with purchase of any Rainbow Six: Siege game or Year 3 season passWill add movies laterCartwheel Offers: Target.com