Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #535: In-Game Purchases

CAGcast #535: In-Game Purchases

The gang talks Black Panther (spoiler talk follows show), Into the Breach, smart locks, Mixer, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

$8 for $10 eshop code

By starscream615, Yesterday, 06:13 PM

#1 starscream615   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   432 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

starscream615

Posted Yesterday, 06:13 PM

Didn’t see this posted as I stumbled upon it just checking their site so you’re welcome.

https://mobile.pcgam...cial-promotion/

#2 latin trident   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   888 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

latin trident

Posted Yesterday, 06:21 PM

Got one. Thanks

#3 Carnosaure  

Carnosaure

Posted Yesterday, 06:33 PM

Got one that I actually don't need, message me if you want it.


#4 ElvisTheGreat   Daddy CAGiversary!   512 Posts   Joined 3.4 Years Ago  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Yesterday, 06:37 PM

Have a nephew that was just talking about wanting some eshop credit. Can he purchase more than 1 in the same order?

#5 big raj 8642  

big raj 8642

Posted Yesterday, 06:41 PM

Have a nephew that was just talking about wanting some eshop credit. Can he purchase more than 1 in the same order?


Limit is one per account, so, nope.

#6 ARunningNoodle   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   258 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

ARunningNoodle

Posted Yesterday, 07:30 PM

Remember the good old days of $7 for $10... I do

#7 i Heart INdie   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   391 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

i Heart INdie

Posted Yesterday, 10:38 PM

Is it me? It doesn't seem to be visible anymore...


S0JJw02t.png

Discover Indie Game Dev Interviews

Youtube Soundcloud ⋅ iTunes ⋅ Twitter

cCkvTCit.jpg  UlBzDnSt.jpg

#8 starscream615   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   432 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

starscream615

Posted Yesterday, 10:44 PM

Is it me? It doesn't seem to be visible anymore...

 

Deal is dead.  Looks like they ran out after this got posted to slick deals.


#9 Stridix   IT"S OVER 9000!!! CAGiversary!   143 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

Stridix

Posted Today, 12:02 AM

Whatever happened to $7 for $10 deal...


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy