Free beanie, can't beat that!
https://www.bestbuy....-beanie/6178645
XBL 3 month gold with PUGB Beanie $14.99 Bestbuy.com
By Mishimaryu, Yesterday, 04:29 PM
#1 EWGF! (f,N~d~d/f+2) CAGiversary! 1445 Posts Joined 13.9 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 04:29 PM
#2 Daddy CAGiversary! 513 Posts Joined 3.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 04:46 PM
Pugs are overrated
- CyborgNinja likes this
#3
Posted Yesterday, 05:32 PM
Pugs are overrated
Does GCU discount still apply to pugs? If so, in for two. One to keep, one to sell.
#4 Things and Stuff CAGiversary! 123 Posts Joined 5.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 06:12 PM
Pugs are overrated
Never!
"I've developed a new philosophy... I only dread one day at a time." -- Charles M. Schulz