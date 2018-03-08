Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #535: In-Game Purchases

CAGcast #535: In-Game Purchases

The gang talks Black Panther (spoiler talk follows show), Into the Breach, smart locks, Mixer, and so much more!

Inside/Limbo Double Pack (XBO/PS4) $9.99 @ Newegg.

By SmileyMcSmiles, Today, 12:06 AM

Posted Today, 12:06 AM

Part of their NeweggFlash deals.

 

Use promo code NEFPSCP50 to bring the price down to $9.99.

 

EDIT: For some reason the individual links reverted back to their homepage.  Here's the main NeweggFlash page with the deals.

 

https://flash.newegg...0x175_flash.jpg

 

EDIT2 : Seems like all links revert back to the home page.  So unless someone here knows how to permanently keep links directed to the games, just manually go to their NeweggFlash deals page (use drop-down menu located to the upper-left labeled "Deals & Services", add to cart, then apply the code.

 

Note: You have to go to the NeweggFlash deals page, then add the game to cart from their deals page.  If you add the games from the main Newegg site, the code will not apply the discount. 


