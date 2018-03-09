Jump to content

Titanfall 2 (PS4/XBO) $6.99 w/ free shipping @ Newegg.

By SmileyMcSmiles, Today, 01:56 AM

SmileyMcSmiles  

SmileyMcSmiles

Posted Today, 01:56 AM

Use Promo Code: NEFPSCN8 at checkout.

 

PS4:  https://flash.newegg...d=WP_0_03082018

 

XBO: https://flash.newegg...d=WP_0_03082018

 

Hopefully these links don't revert back to Newegg's homepage.  If they do, just go to their NeweggFlash deals page manually via the "Deals & Services" drop-down menu on the upper-left of their homepage, select game, add code, yadda, yadda, yadda.  ;)

 

And yes, these were a bit cheaper not long ago...$4.99 I think, but they sold out fast.  Still an unbelievable deal at $6.99 though. Enjoy!


chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 02:03 AM

This game is too slippery to stay in my cart...


Indiansfan008  

Indiansfan008

Posted Today, 02:32 AM

How do I get the free shipping? Seeing $1.99 for super egg saver.
Edit: never mind wasn't using flash sale link. Ordered.

SmileyMcSmiles  

SmileyMcSmiles

Posted Today, 02:42 AM

How do I get the free shipping? Seeing $1.99 for super egg saver.

Not sure, Super Eggsaver (4-7 business days) appeared free for me. 

 

I just double-checked, this time with just one copy, and it still shows as free.  Maybe it depends where one lives?

 

Did you add the game from the NeweggFlash section of the site and not from the main Newegg site?


MR_E  

MR_E

Posted Today, 06:25 AM

Thanks, OP!  Grabbed a copy.  Solid deal.


epictacosam  

epictacosam

Posted Today, 06:56 AM

Just to help people out. If you buy it from Newegg flash you have the option for free shipping. if you manually look it up on newegg's website then I was getting 1.99 shipping. 


dypaehc  

dypaehc

Posted Today, 08:11 AM

Thanks epictacosam for the tip, I was trying to use OPs link, and it was easier just to go to flash.newegg.com thanks to what you said.

 

Just bought the Xbox One version for $6.99 after trading in the PS4 version for almost $12 at Gamestop today, thanks!


