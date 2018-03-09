Family Video B1G1 50% off used games
Posted Yesterday, 03:04 PM
Posted Yesterday, 03:17 PM
Posted Yesterday, 03:27 PM
Did it mention specific systems?
my store had xbox one, not sure if it includes ps4.
Posted Yesterday, 03:28 PM
Seen this on the video monitor at two local stores, so assuming it’s company wide promotion. Usually when it’s ymmv it’s just printed on paper and posted in the store. Anywho, saw Wolfenstein 2 and Shadow of War marked at $19.99, so $30 for both.
so the discount is applied automatically right? my store usually has clueless employees
Posted Yesterday, 04:05 PM
The ad on the monitor just said “video games”, so should be all.
Posted Yesterday, 04:07 PM
I’m not sure, but I would check the tv monitor that shows the ad and if it doesn’t apply auto then I would reference it to the employee.
Posted Yesterday, 04:09 PM
when you say TV monitor, you are talking about the TV that shows ads ,or the clerk's computers screen when doing the check out process?
Posted Yesterday, 04:13 PM
Tv that shows ads. Just pictures that flash on the screen, not the one usually showing movies. I think these ad monitors are new within the last 6 months, and it’s all family video corporate ads.
Posted Yesterday, 04:23 PM
Posted Yesterday, 04:43 PM
I should clarify too, while I don’t believe the sale is ymmv, my experience is the actual price on the game can be very ymmv. So Wolfenstein 2 and SoW were $20 at my store, but that may not be the case at every store.
It's also worth mentioning that what games are actually on sale at a specific store is YMMV.
Posted Yesterday, 05:01 PM
I may have to stop by Family Video on my way home from work today. I stopped by one last week though and they didn't have much for sale. I've been trying to get them to sell me a few Wii U games for awhile and they just won't let up on that Game and Wario they have!
Posted Yesterday, 06:20 PM
I may have to stop by Family Video on my way home from work today. I stopped by one last week though and they didn't have much for sale. I've been trying to get them to sell me a few Wii U games for awhile and they just won't let up on that Game and Wario they have!
They are pretty stingy on selling mainstream Nintendo games on any of their systems. Any other system they will at some point sell off games with multiple copies, but I rarely see Nintendo 1st party games on sale.
Posted Yesterday, 06:31 PM
That varies per store. When wii games went to ten bucks initially I hit most of the FV in my area and picked up a ton of 1st party stuff to trade to GS
Posted Yesterday, 07:16 PM
In my area this is true. The stores around me still rent out Wii Games and just recently started putting them up for sale. Thought about picking a few up recently, but nothing stuck out to me or was worth the trouble to flip at Gamestop for a minimal profit. Would love to get Game and Wario for cheap in particular.
Posted Yesterday, 07:18 PM
Posted Yesterday, 07:32 PM
Just checked the store near my work, and they said they didn’t have the promotion any more at their store, so could be ymmv...
Probably going to be the case for me too. I drive by one on my way home from work though, so I will make a stop and see, but last week they barely had any games for sale aside from last-gen stuff.
Posted Yesterday, 09:20 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:25 PM
No Go on Mine. I asked them to scan the games and everything, no discount
This might definitely maybe be store specific, because I've asked them on occasion how often they two sales like this and the answer has always been a handful of times in a year. I think they just had a sale like this in January (or February?) so the likelihood of them doing another one so soon is not high.
That being said I'll check with my friendly neighborhood FV and see if they are participating.
Posted Yesterday, 09:28 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:49 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:54 PM
I may have to stop by Family Video on my way home from work today. I stopped by one last week though and they didn't have much for sale. I've been trying to get them to sell me a few Wii U games for awhile and they just won't let up on that Game and Wario they have!
Yeah anything 1st party nintendo most stores won't sell. I know pretty much all the Wii Games are for sale in the system for 9.99 if you can convince them to sell. I had a helpful employee check a handful of games about a month ago but the manager then refused to sell them.
"Why should I be content to lead one nation, when I can control the whole world, 'Mr. President?" Yuri : RA2