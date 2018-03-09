20% off eBay purchase of $25+ Today only - DEAD
Posted Yesterday, 03:36 PM
https://pages.ebay.c.../0309/7020.html
Promo code is PSPRING20. Max $100 discount.
Only works once per account so be sure to use the “add to cart” functionality to max out your cart before checking out.
Posted Yesterday, 03:38 PM
Posted Yesterday, 03:41 PM
Not active yet
Lasts from 8 am PST to 8 pm PST. Excludes gift cards but games and systems should be fair game:
https://pages.ebay.c.../0309/7020.html
Posted Yesterday, 03:42 PM
Not active yet
Right. It will be at 8 PST / 11 EST.
Posted Yesterday, 03:46 PM
is this applies to system, that is a great deal. people go and upgrade to xbox one X. really worth it
Posted Yesterday, 03:48 PM
Posted Yesterday, 03:49 PM
If this listing applies, you can grab a new Switch for $224 + tax.
EDIT: Sales tax applies for me, but may not for you depending on state.
EDIT2: Confirmed, works. $245 out the door.
Posted Yesterday, 04:03 PM
wow, xbox one x, extra controller for $359.99, wonder if it actually qualifies for the 10% back from ebates
Posted Yesterday, 04:09 PM
wow, xbox one x, extra controller for $359.99, wonder if it actually qualifies for the 10% back from ebates
https://www.ebay.com...MQAAOSwlv9adNa6
Posted Yesterday, 04:13 PM
yeah, saw that one, no interest in the games though. rather save the $40 then end up with more credit somewhere.
Posted Yesterday, 04:14 PM
Posted Yesterday, 04:16 PM
Aren't these things usually limited to items from certain brands from certain sellers, all who raised their prices by 20% first?
technically these things are usually rumors that never end up working at all
Posted Yesterday, 04:23 PM
Posted Yesterday, 04:24 PM
I’m not in the market for a console but certainly would be using this if I was.
Posted Yesterday, 04:25 PM
Does the code work on eShop codes?
Posted Yesterday, 04:25 PM
Nintendo Switch for $224, and I didn't even have to buy any kid's shoes.
Posted Yesterday, 04:27 PM
Does the code work on eShop codes?
Nope. No gift cards. You can try if the seller has it listed under something else but doubtful.
Posted Yesterday, 04:28 PM
If you've got an extra set of joycons, apparently some people have been making money splitting up a single Switch box and the tablet portion alone is listed anywhere from $199 to $230 before the coupon.
Posted Yesterday, 04:30 PM
Nintendo's official ebay shop. http://stores.ebay.com/nintendo
Posted Yesterday, 04:34 PM
Tempted on that switch price.. my son really wants one to play super mario odyssey..
Posted Yesterday, 04:38 PM
Posted Yesterday, 04:38 PM
How many times can you use the coupon?
Posted Yesterday, 04:43 PM
Don’t see any limit other than once in a transaction but haven’t confirmed this using it myself.
How many times can you use the coupon?
Edit: it is one time per account but you can use “add to cart” to buy multiple items from multiple sellers
Posted Yesterday, 04:44 PM
How many times can you use the coupon?
once per account. you can however add multiple things to cart to get discount. so you could add $500 worth of items and save $100 off the total
Posted Yesterday, 04:45 PM
I saved like $85 on a special edition PS4 that I've been eyeing and almost bought a few days ago. This was actually an awesome little deal!
Posted Yesterday, 04:48 PM
Be aware that some savvy sellers have raised their prices for this coupon.. a couple items in my wish list magically increased in price today.
Posted Yesterday, 04:49 PM
Looking to finally get an AV receiver or PC gaming monitor, and Best Buys eBay store would charge tax.
Posted Yesterday, 04:50 PM
Be aware that some savvy sellers have raised their prices 20% for this coupon.. a couple items in my wish list magically increased in price today.
I don’t see why folks would do this, you’re still getting the full amount. If someone didn’t want it at your MSRP they’re not gonna still pay it with a 20% discount.
I’m keeping my listings at the saaaame price lol
Posted Yesterday, 04:54 PM
Thanks, used it towards a Twilight Princess Link amiibo.
Posted Yesterday, 05:12 PM
if ur buying video games, ebates has 10% back on video games at ebay btw