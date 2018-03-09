Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #536: A Holes Everywhere

CAGcast #536: A Holes Everywhere

The gang talks COD IIII, Sea of Thieves, Fear Effect: Sedna and a whole bunch more!

* * * * * 3 votes

20% off eBay purchase of $25+ Today only - DEAD

By awp, Yesterday, 03:36 PM

#1 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7067 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

awp

Posted Yesterday, 03:36 PM

Lasts from 8 am PST to 8 pm PST. Excludes gift cards but games and systems should be fair game:

https://pages.ebay.c.../0309/7020.html

Promo code is PSPRING20. Max $100 discount.

Only works once per account so be sure to use the “add to cart” functionality to max out your cart before checking out.

#2 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7067 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

awp

Posted Yesterday, 03:38 PM

* deleted *

#3 FlawlesslyFatal   $15 or less CAGiversary!   870 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted Yesterday, 03:41 PM

Lasts from 8 am PST to 8 pm PST. Excludes gift cards but games and systems should be fair game:

https://pages.ebay.c.../0309/7020.html

Not active yet

#4 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7067 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

awp

Posted Yesterday, 03:42 PM

Not active yet

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk


Right. It will be at 8 PST / 11 EST.

#5 Davivascaino   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1517 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

Davivascaino

Posted Yesterday, 03:46 PM

is this applies to system, that is a great deal. people go and upgrade to xbox one X. really worth it


#6 Viper51989   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   313 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

Viper51989

Posted Yesterday, 03:48 PM

I was just thinking that. The ebay deals for $450 plus extra controller make this $350 for console and extra controller which is a helluva sweet deal. Probably gonna bite.

#7 darpogamer   RPG Gamer4Life CAGiversary!   298 Posts   Joined 3.1 Years Ago  

darpogamer

Posted Yesterday, 03:49 PM

If this listing applies, you can grab a new Switch for $224 + tax.

 

EDIT: Sales tax applies for me, but may not for you depending on state.

 

EDIT2: Confirmed, works. $245 out the door.


#8 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Yesterday, 04:03 PM

wow, xbox one x, extra controller for $359.99, wonder if it actually qualifies for the 10% back from ebates


#9 thorbahn3   Everyone talks too much! Super Moderators   4140 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

thorbahn3

Posted Yesterday, 04:09 PM

wow, xbox one x, extra controller for $359.99, wonder if it actually qualifies for the 10% back from ebates

https://www.ebay.com...MQAAOSwlv9adNa6


#10 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Yesterday, 04:13 PM

yeah, saw that one, no interest in the games though. rather save the $40 then end up with more credit somewhere.


#11 WWF   Games Jandolfini & Bobby Balaklava CAGiversary!   712 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

WWF

Posted Yesterday, 04:14 PM

Aren't these things usually limited to items from certain brands from certain sellers, all who raised their prices by 20% first?

#12 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Yesterday, 04:16 PM

Aren't these things usually limited to items from certain brands from certain sellers, all who raised their prices by 20% first?

technically these things are usually rumors that never end up working at all


#13 onimushadavis   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   118 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

onimushadavis

Posted Yesterday, 04:23 PM

Finally caved and upgraded my original Xbox One to the X. Now I just need to find a decent priced 4K tv
#14 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7067 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

awp

Posted Yesterday, 04:24 PM

Just used it on some 4K Blu-rays with no issue. Don’t think it should be limited to certain sellers.

I’m not in the market for a console but certainly would be using this if I was.

#15 Awktopus   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   30 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

Awktopus

Posted Yesterday, 04:25 PM

Does the code work on eShop codes? 


#16 quesog   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   50 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

quesog

Posted Yesterday, 04:25 PM

Nintendo Switch for $224, and I didn't even have to buy any kid's shoes.


#17 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7067 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

awp

Posted Yesterday, 04:27 PM

Does the code work on eShop codes?


Nope. No gift cards. You can try if the seller has it listed under something else but doubtful.

#18 bappt   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   534 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

bappt

Posted Yesterday, 04:28 PM

If you've got an extra set of joycons, apparently some people have been making money splitting up a single Switch box and the tablet portion alone is listed anywhere from $199 to $230 before the coupon.


#19 thorbahn3   Everyone talks too much! Super Moderators   4140 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

thorbahn3

Posted Yesterday, 04:30 PM

Nintendo's official ebay shop. http://stores.ebay.com/nintendo


#20 RiPPn  

RiPPn

Posted Yesterday, 04:34 PM

Tempted on that switch price.. my son really wants one to play super mario odyssey..


#21 epictacosam  

epictacosam

Posted Yesterday, 04:38 PM

Just a heads up for people was able to use the coupon on ps+ despite the gift card restriction.

#22 cheapgamer 23   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1082 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

cheapgamer 23

Posted Yesterday, 04:38 PM

How many times can you use the coupon? 


#23 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7067 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

awp

Posted Yesterday, 04:43 PM

How many times can you use the coupon?

Don’t see any limit other than once in a transaction but haven’t confirmed this using it myself.

Edit: it is one time per account but you can use “add to cart” to buy multiple items from multiple sellers

#24 RPGamer246   I Game You Game We Game CAGiversary!   815 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

RPGamer246

Posted Yesterday, 04:44 PM

How many times can you use the coupon? 

once per account. you can however add multiple things to cart to get discount. so you could add $500 worth of items and save $100 off the total


#25 Zaku77   \m/ CAGiversary!   4381 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

Zaku77

Posted Yesterday, 04:45 PM

I saved like $85 on a special edition PS4 that I've been eyeing and almost bought a few days ago. This was actually an awesome little deal!


#26 RiPPn  

RiPPn

Posted Yesterday, 04:48 PM

Be aware that some savvy sellers have raised their prices for this coupon..  a couple items in my wish list magically increased in price today.


#27 WWF   Games Jandolfini & Bobby Balaklava CAGiversary!   712 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

WWF

Posted Yesterday, 04:49 PM

Any reputable sellers of tech besides Antonline ya wanna mention please do.

Looking to finally get an AV receiver or PC gaming monitor, and Best Buys eBay store would charge tax.

#28 plus1zero   The wall just got 10 feet higher CAGiversary!   6398 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

plus1zero

Posted Yesterday, 04:50 PM

Be aware that some savvy sellers have raised their prices 20% for this coupon.. a couple items in my wish list magically increased in price today.


I don’t see why folks would do this, you’re still getting the full amount. If someone didn’t want it at your MSRP they’re not gonna still pay it with a 20% discount.

I’m keeping my listings at the saaaame price lol
#29 KemperJones   MSRP is for suckers. CAGiversary!   1186 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

KemperJones

Posted Yesterday, 04:54 PM

Thanks, used it towards a Twilight Princess Link amiibo.


#30 ~starlight~   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1034 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

~starlight~

Posted Yesterday, 05:12 PM

if ur buying video games, ebates has 10% back on video games at ebay btw


