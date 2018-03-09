30% Off Overwatch Statues at Hot Topic

Posted Yesterday, 03:36 PM

Blizzard gave other sites stock of the Overwatch Statues, Hot Topic happens to offer you a 30% off your entire purchase coupon when you visit their site and aren't logged into an account.

Visit www.hottopic.com, sign up for the email list, check your email and you'll get a promo code to use online, the Overwatch statues are not excluded from the promo.

This brings them down to these prices w/ tax and shipping included:

D.Va - $350

Widowmaker - $115

Reaper - $115

Shipping is free if you Ship to Store, except for on D.Va due to size (Ship to Store is $50, Ship to Home is still $5), so if you're getting D.Va make sure not to do Ship to Store

These never go on sale, ever, and it is the lowest you will ever likely be able to get them for