30% Off Overwatch Statues at Hot Topic
Posted Yesterday, 03:36 PM
Posted Yesterday, 03:42 PM
No Genji :(
Posted Yesterday, 03:46 PM
No Genji :(
Guessing that blizzard has too many of the older ones and is just trying to offer them at as many places as possible
Posted Yesterday, 06:19 PM
I wish I was rich for expenses like these.
Posted Yesterday, 06:41 PM
Need my mains! Pharah, Mercy, Mei, and Moira
Posted Yesterday, 06:48 PM
Posted Yesterday, 07:20 PM
I would be all over this if I ever played Reaper or Widow. Unfortunately, D.Va is out of my budget :[
Posted Yesterday, 10:25 PM
Would pay many dollars for Pharah.
Need my mains! Pharah, Mercy, Mei, and Moira
Posted Yesterday, 10:30 PM
These never go on sale, ever, and it is the lowest you will ever likely be able to get them for
I have no doubt that Hot Topic will clearance them out as long as they stay in stock a while.
Posted Yesterday, 10:31 PM
Would pay many dollars for Pharah.
I just hope they give her a good action pose for when her figure does come out. Widow and D.Va's is pretty lackluster
Posted Yesterday, 11:50 PM
Thanks OP. I ordered a Widowmaker. D.Va is still out of my price range.
Posted Today, 12:14 AM
Posted Today, 12:27 AM
Dammit, if I got paid today I'd be all over D.va for that price. Must resist urge to be broke on spring break week...
Posted Today, 12:29 AM
Posted Today, 12:36 AM
got dva for 330
cheers mate
Posted Today, 12:41 AM
I just hope they give her a good action pose for when her figure does come out. Widow and D.Va's is pretty lackluster
They use the poses that are in game, so it's one of those that they'll choose for her.
Posted Today, 01:11 AM
got dva for 330
cheers mate
Glad it helped, mine took two days to ship out, the box is massive from what I looked up, so you may want to be home when ups shows up
Posted Today, 01:14 AM
They use the poses that are in game, so it's one of those that they'll choose for her.
I would love to see them go all in and do pharah in an ult pose with rockets you can attach with clear acrylic