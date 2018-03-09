Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #536: A Holes Everywhere

CAGcast #536: A Holes Everywhere

The gang talks COD IIII, Sea of Thieves, Fear Effect: Sedna and a whole bunch more!

* * * * * 1 votes

30% Off Overwatch Statues at Hot Topic

By Jurai, Yesterday, 03:36 PM

#1 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Yesterday, 03:36 PM

Blizzard gave other sites stock of the Overwatch Statues, Hot Topic happens to offer you a 30% off your entire purchase coupon when you visit their site and aren't logged into an account.
 
Visit www.hottopic.com, sign up for the email list, check your email and you'll get a promo code to use online, the Overwatch statues are not excluded from the promo.
 
This brings them down to these prices w/ tax and shipping included:
 
D.Va - $350
 
Widowmaker - $115
 
Reaper - $115
 
Shipping is free if you Ship to Store, except for on D.Va due to size (Ship to Store is $50, Ship to Home is still $5), so if you're getting D.Va make sure not to do Ship to Store
 
 
 
 
These never go on sale, ever, and it is the lowest you will ever likely be able to get them for

#2 Kaiser499  

Kaiser499

Posted Yesterday, 03:42 PM

No Genji :(


#3 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Yesterday, 03:46 PM

No Genji :(


Guessing that blizzard has too many of the older ones and is just trying to offer them at as many places as possible

#4 EpicLootsCA  

EpicLootsCA

Posted Yesterday, 06:19 PM

I wish I was rich for expenses like these.


#5 CheepyDee  

CheepyDee

Posted Yesterday, 06:41 PM

Need my mains! Pharah, Mercy, Mei, and Moira


#6 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Yesterday, 06:48 PM

Rumor is Mercy is coming, the statues in blizzard world map are the same as the ones they've released and mercy has one there

#7 avenger82  

avenger82

Posted Yesterday, 07:20 PM

I would be all over this if I ever played Reaper or Widow. Unfortunately, D.Va is out of my budget :[


#8 HDShadow  

HDShadow

Posted Yesterday, 10:25 PM

Need my mains! Pharah, Mercy, Mei, and Moira

Would pay many dollars for Pharah.

#9 kipz  

kipz

Posted Yesterday, 10:30 PM

These never go on sale, ever, and it is the lowest you will ever likely be able to get them for

I have no doubt that Hot Topic will clearance them out as long as they stay in stock a while.


#10 itzd4n  

itzd4n

Posted Yesterday, 10:31 PM

Would pay many dollars for Pharah.


I just hope they give her a good action pose for when her figure does come out. Widow and D.Va's is pretty lackluster

#11 DragoonKnight  

DragoonKnight

Posted Yesterday, 11:50 PM

Thanks OP. I ordered a Widowmaker. D.Va is still out of my price range.


#12 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 12:14 AM

I got dva since she's my main but I'm giving heavy consideration to widow

#13 SgtWiggles  

SgtWiggles

Posted Today, 12:27 AM

Dammit, if I got paid today I'd be all over D.va for that price. Must resist urge to be broke on spring break week...


#14 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 12:29 AM

I'd do it man, if HT sells out you'll never find it this low again

#15 mrspicytacoman  

mrspicytacoman

Posted Today, 12:36 AM

got dva for 330 

cheers mate


#16 Kaiser499  

Kaiser499

Posted Today, 12:41 AM

I just hope they give her a good action pose for when her figure does come out. Widow and D.Va's is pretty lackluster

 

They use the poses that are in game, so it's one of those that they'll choose for her.


#17 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 01:11 AM

got dva for 330
cheers mate


Glad it helped, mine took two days to ship out, the box is massive from what I looked up, so you may want to be home when ups shows up

#18 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 01:14 AM

They use the poses that are in game, so it's one of those that they'll choose for her.


I would love to see them go all in and do pharah in an ult pose with rockets you can attach with clear acrylic
