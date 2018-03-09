PSN Flash Sale ends 3/12 @ 11 AM ET/8 AM PT

Cross Buy
Asdivine Hearts - $5.99 - 60% Off
The Bit.Trip - $1.99 - 80% Off
Hotline Miami - $3.99 - 60% Off
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number - $5.99 - 60% Off
Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty - $4.99 - 75% Off
Samurai Shodown V Special - $5.99 - 60% Off
Siralim - $1.99 - 80% Off
Siralim 2 - $4.49 - 70% Off
Skullgirls 2nd Encore - $9.99 - 60% Off
Sparkle 2 - $1.59 - 80% Off
PS4
Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations - $3.99 - 60% Off
Arcade Game Series 3-in-1 Pack - $2.79 - 65% Off
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - $9.89 - 67% Off
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag Gold Edition - $16.49 - 67% Off
Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection - $19.99 - 60% Off
Assassin's Creed Syndicate - $19.99 - 60% Off
Assassin's Creed Syndicate Gold Edition - $27.99 - 60% Off
Assassin's Creed Unity - $11.99 - 60% Off
Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin - $9.99 - 75% Off
Dark Souls III - $17.99 - 70% Off
Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition - $25.49 - 70% Off
Dead Island Definitive Collection - $15.99 - 60% Off
Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $29.99 - 50% Off
Doodle God - $2.39 - 60% Off
Dragon's Lair Trilogy - $7.99 - 60% Off
Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition - $14.99 - 50% Off
Elite Dangerous - $11.99 - 60% Off
Energy Balance - $1.19 - 60% Off
Energy Cycle - $1.19 - 60% Off
Energy Invasion - $1.19 - 60% Off
Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood - $4.49 - 70% Off
Euro Fishing - $7.99 - 60% Off
Eventide 2: Sorcerer's Mirror - $4.49 - 70% Off
Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force - $15.99 - 60% Off
Fatal Fury Battle Archives Vol 2 - $5.99 - 60% Off
Gal Gun: Double Peace - $7.49 - 75% Off
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition - $15.99 - 60% Off
Hidden Agenda - $4.99 - 75% Off
Just Dance 2017 Gold Edition - $23.99 - 60% Off
Project Cars 2 Deluxe Edition - $35.99 - 60% Off
Prototype - $9.89 - 67% Off
Prototype 2 - $12.79 - 68% Off
Prototype Biohazard Bundle - $12.49 - 75% Off
Rabbids Invasion Gold Edition - $13.99 - 60% Off
Rayman Legends - $15.99 - 60% Off
Ride 2 - $17.99 - 70% Off
Ride 2 Special Edition - $23.99 - 70% Off
Saints Row IV Re-Elected - $4.99 - 75% Off
Saints Row Re-Elected & Gat Out of Hell - $10.49 - 75% Off
Samurai Shodown VI - $4.49 - 70% Off
Shadow Warrior - $7.49 - 75% Off
Shadow Warrior 2 - $15.99 - 60% Off
Shadwen - $4.24 - 75% Off
Shantae: Risky's Revenge Director's Cut - $3.99 - 60% Off
Sniper Elite 3 - $11.99 - 60% Off
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition - $17.99 - 70% Off
Styx: Master of Shadows - $7.49 - 75% Off
Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shard of Darkness - $14.99 - 75% Off
Diablo III - Rise of the Necromancer - $9.74 - 35% Off
Euro Fishing - Season Pass US Edition - $9.99 - 60% Off
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Season Pass - $7.99 - 60% Off
PS3
Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations - $3.99 - 60% Off
The Awakened Fate Ultimatum - $7.99 - 60% Off
Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin - $7.49 - 75% Off
Dead Island Franchise Pack - $8.99 - 70% Off
Dead Island: Game of the Year Edition - $5.99 - 70% Off
Dead Island Riptide - $4.49 - 70% Off
Dead Island Riptide Complete Edition - $4.99 - 75% Off
Diablo III: Reaper of Souls Ultimate Evil Edition - $11.99 - 60% Off
Doodle God - $2.39 - 60% Off
Escape Dead Island - $4.49 - 70% Off
F1 2014 - $4.99 - 75% Off
F1 Race Stars - $4.99 - 75% Off
Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City - $7.99 - 60% Off
Grand Theft Auto IV - $6.99 - 65% Off
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - $5.99 - 60% Off
Grid 2 - $7.49 - 75% Off
Grid 2 Reloaded - $9.99 - 75% Off
Grid Autosport - $7.49 - 75% Off
Grid Autosport - Season Pass - $7.49 - 75% Off
The Guided Fate Paradox - $5.99 - 60% Off
The Jackbox Party Pack - $9.99 - 60% Off
The Jackbox Party Pack 2 - $9.99 - 60% Off
The King of Fighters XIII - $11.99 - 60% Off
Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition - $11.99 - 60% Off
Metro Last Light Complete Edition - $8.99 - 55% Off
Pac-Man Championship Edition DX+ - $2.49 - 75% Off
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Ultimate Edition - $31.99 - 60% Off
Prototype - $7.99 - 60% Off
Prototype 2 Gold Edition - $8.99 - 70% Off
Prototype Franchise Bundle - $11.99 - 70% Off
Record of Agarest Series War Bundle - $11.99 - 70% Off
R-Type Dimensions - $3.99 - 60% Off
Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell - $5.99 - 60% Off
Skullgirls Encore - $2.99 - 70% Off
Spelunker HD - $3.99 - 60% Off
Spelunker HD Ultimate Edition - $6.79 - 60% Off
Tour de France 2015 - $4.99 - 75% Off
PS3 Add-ons
Spelunker HD - Championship DLC Bundle Areas 2-10 - $4.39 - 60% Off
Energy Balance - $1.19 - 60% Off
Energy Cycle - $1.19 - 60% Off
Energy Invasion - $1.19 - 60% Off
Mary Skelter: Nightmares - $11.99 - 70% Off
Operation Abyss: New Tokyo Legacy - $7.99 - 60% Off
Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy - $15.99 - 60% Off
PSP
Prinny: Can I Really Be The Hero? - $2.99 - 70% Off
Prinny 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood! - $2.99 - 80% Off
Have a good weekend.