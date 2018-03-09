Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #536: A Holes Everywhere

CAGcast #536: A Holes Everywhere

The gang talks COD IIII, Sea of Thieves, Fear Effect: Sedna and a whole bunch more!

PSN Flash Sale ends 3/12 @ 11 AM ET/8 AM PT

By FriskyTanuki, Yesterday, 06:57 PM

#1 FriskyTanuki   I have a piano CAGiversary!   66471 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

FriskyTanuki

Posted Yesterday, 06:57 PM

Sale Page

 

Cross Buy

:ps4: :ps3: :vita: Asdivine Hearts - $5.99 - 60% Off

:ps4: :vita: The Bit.Trip - $1.99 - 80% Off

:ps4: :ps3: :vita: Hotline Miami - $3.99 - 60% Off

:ps4: :ps3: :vita: Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number - $5.99 - 60% Off

:ps4: :ps3: :vita: Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty - $4.99 - 75% Off

:ps4: :vita: Samurai Shodown V Special - $5.99 - 60% Off

:ps4: :vita: Siralim - $1.99 - 80% Off

:ps4: :vita: Siralim 2 - $4.49 - 70% Off

:ps4: :vita: Skullgirls 2nd Encore - $9.99 - 60% Off

:ps4: :ps3: :vita: Sparkle 2 - $1.59 - 80% Off

 

PS4

Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations - $3.99 - 60% Off

Arcade Game Series 3-in-1 Pack - $2.79 - 65% Off

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - $9.89 - 67% Off

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag Gold Edition - $16.49 - 67% Off

Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection - $19.99 - 60% Off

Assassin's Creed Syndicate - $19.99 - 60% Off

Assassin's Creed Syndicate Gold Edition - $27.99 - 60% Off

Assassin's Creed Unity - $11.99 - 60% Off

The Banner Saga - $7.99 - 60% Off
The Crew Ultimate Edition - $19.99 - 60% Off
Dark Rose Valkyrie - $19.99 - 60% Off

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin - $9.99 - 75% Off

Dark Souls III - $17.99 - 70% Off

Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition - $25.49 - 70% Off

Dead Island Definitive Collection - $15.99 - 60% Off

Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $29.99 - 50% Off

Doodle God - $2.39 - 60% Off

Dragon's Lair Trilogy - $7.99 - 60% Off

Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition - $14.99 - 50% Off

Elite Dangerous - $11.99 - 60% Off

Energy Balance - $1.19 - 60% Off

Energy Cycle - $1.19 - 60% Off

Energy Invasion - $1.19 - 60% Off

Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood - $4.49 - 70% Off

Euro Fishing - $7.99 - 60% Off

Eventide 2: Sorcerer's Mirror - $4.49 - 70% Off

Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force - $15.99 - 60% Off

Fatal Fury Battle Archives Vol 2 - $5.99 - 60% Off

Gal Gun: Double Peace - $7.49 - 75% Off

Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition - $15.99 - 60% Off

Hidden Agenda - $4.99 - 75% Off

The Jackbox Party Pack - $9.99 - 60% Off
The Jackbox Party Pack 2 - $9.99 - 60% Off
Just Dance 2016 Gold Edition - $19.99 - 60% Off

Just Dance 2017 Gold Edition - $23.99 - 60% Off

Killzone Shadow Fall - $4.99 - 75% Off
The King of Fighters 2000 - $3.99 - 60% Off
Knack - $4.99 - 75% Off
Knack 2 - $19.99 - 50% Off
Knowledge is Power - $4.99 - 75% Off
Kyurinaga's Revenge - $2.99 - 70% Off
LocoRoco Remastered - $5.99 - 60% Off
LocoRoco 2 Remastered - $7.49 - 50% Off
Metal Slug Anthology - $7.99 - 60% Off
MotoGP 17 - $14.99 - 70% Off
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition - $5.99 - 70% Off
Project Cars - $7.49 - 75% Off
Project Cars 2 - $20.39 - 66% Off

Project Cars 2 Deluxe Edition - $35.99 - 60% Off

Prototype - $9.89 - 67% Off

Prototype 2 - $12.79 - 68% Off

Prototype Biohazard Bundle - $12.49 - 75% Off

Rabbids Invasion Gold Edition - $13.99 - 60% Off

Rayman Legends - $15.99 - 60% Off

Ride 2 - $17.99 - 70% Off

Ride 2 Special Edition - $23.99 - 70% Off

Saints Row IV Re-Elected - $4.99 - 75% Off

Saints Row Re-Elected & Gat Out of Hell - $10.49 - 75% Off

Samurai Shodown VI - $4.49 - 70% Off

Shadow Warrior - $7.49 - 75% Off

Shadow Warrior 2 - $15.99 - 60% Off

Shadwen - $4.24 - 75% Off

Shantae: Risky's Revenge Director's Cut - $3.99 - 60% Off

Sniper Elite 3 - $11.99 - 60% Off

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition - $17.99 - 70% Off

Styx: Master of Shadows - $7.49 - 75% Off

Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shard of Darkness - $14.99 - 75% Off

Styx: Shard of Darkness - $12.49 - 75% Off
That's You! - $4.99 - 75% Off
Toki Tori 2+ - $3.74 - 75% Off
Tour de France 2015 - $4.99 - 75% Off
Tour de France 2016 - $7.49 - 75% Off
Tour de France 2017 - $13.99 - 65% Off
Trine Bundle - $7.49 - 75% Off
Trine Enchanted Edition - $2.24 - 85% Off
Trine 2: Complete Story - $2.99 - 85% Off
Trine Trilogy - $8.99 - 70% Off
Watch Dogs - $11.99 - 60% Off
Watch Dogs Gold Edition - $16.49 - 67% Off
PSVR Wipeout Omega Collection - $15.99 - 60% Off - VR update coming soon
WRC 5 & 6 Deluxe Pack - $23.99 - 60% Off
WRC 6 - $19.99 - 60% Off
WRC Collection - $43.99 - 60% Off
Yasai Ninja - $1.19 - 60% Off
 
PS4 Add-ons

Diablo III - Rise of the Necromancer - $9.74 - 35% Off

Euro Fishing - Season Pass US Edition - $9.99 - 60% Off

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Season Pass - $7.99 - 60% Off

 

PS3

Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations - $3.99 - 60% Off

The Awakened Fate Ultimatum - $7.99 - 60% Off

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin - $7.49 - 75% Off

Dead Island Franchise Pack - $8.99 - 70% Off

Dead Island: Game of the Year Edition - $5.99 - 70% Off

Dead Island Riptide - $4.49 - 70% Off

Dead Island Riptide Complete Edition - $4.99 - 75% Off

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls Ultimate Evil Edition - $11.99 - 60% Off

Doodle God - $2.39 - 60% Off

Escape Dead Island - $4.49 - 70% Off

F1 2014 - $4.99 - 75% Off

F1 Race Stars - $4.99 - 75% Off

Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City - $7.99 - 60% Off

Grand Theft Auto IV - $6.99 - 65% Off

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - $5.99 - 60% Off

Grid 2 - $7.49 - 75% Off

Grid 2 Reloaded - $9.99 - 75% Off

Grid Autosport - $7.49 - 75% Off

Grid Autosport - Season Pass - $7.49 - 75% Off

The Guided Fate Paradox - $5.99 - 60% Off

The Jackbox Party Pack - $9.99 - 60% Off

The Jackbox Party Pack 2 - $9.99 - 60% Off

The King of Fighters XIII - $11.99 - 60% Off

Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition - $11.99 - 60% Off

Metro Last Light Complete Edition - $8.99 - 55% Off

Pac-Man Championship Edition DX+ - $2.49 - 75% Off

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Ultimate Edition - $31.99 - 60% Off

Prototype - $7.99 - 60% Off

Prototype 2 Gold Edition - $8.99 - 70% Off

Prototype Franchise Bundle - $11.99 - 70% Off

Record of Agarest Series War Bundle - $11.99 - 70% Off

R-Type Dimensions - $3.99 - 60% Off

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell - $5.99 - 60% Off

Skullgirls Encore - $2.99 - 70% Off

Spelunker HD - $3.99 - 60% Off

Spelunker HD Ultimate Edition - $6.79 - 60% Off

Tour de France 2015 - $4.99 - 75% Off

 

PS3 Add-ons

Spelunker HD - Championship DLC Bundle Areas 2-10 - $4.39 - 60% Off

 
Vita
A Rose in the Twilight - $7.99 - 60% Off
Criminal Girls: Invite Only - $7.99 - 60% Off
Demon Gaze - $7.99 - 60% Off

Energy Balance - $1.19 - 60% Off

Energy Cycle - $1.19 - 60% Off

Energy Invasion - $1.19 - 60% Off

Gal Gun: Double Peace - $7.49 - 75% Off
htolniq: The Firefly Diary - $3.99 - 60% Off

Mary Skelter: Nightmares - $11.99 - 70% Off

Operation Abyss: New Tokyo Legacy - $7.99 - 60% Off

Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy - $15.99 - 60% Off

 

PSP

Prinny: Can I Really Be The Hero? - $2.99 - 70% Off

Prinny 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood! - $2.99 - 80% Off

 

Have a good weekend.


#2 ubiquetous  

ubiquetous

Posted Yesterday, 07:10 PM

Thanks Frisky. I'm in for Valkyria Chronicles Remastered and maybe the Loco Roco set.

#3 bers817  

bers817

Posted Yesterday, 07:15 PM

I missed out on the Wipeout collection during the Christmas sale, I can't wait till the VR update drops.


#4 WNYX585AM   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3140 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

WNYX585AM

Posted Yesterday, 07:19 PM

Is there a reason Prototype 2 is more than the bundle on PS4?


#5 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   8216 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted Yesterday, 07:26 PM

Thinking of the Wipeout collection, Trine Trilogy (though I own these on PC...but we'll see), and maybe LocoRoco 2. So-so prices, but decent enough. Also Mary Skelter is a good pick up for dungeon crawler lovers. Also hate, hate, hate that Season Passes are for the most part not discounted. I want my Dark Souls 3 one...


#6 GamerSavage   Just Being Myself CAGiversary!   560 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

GamerSavage

Posted Yesterday, 07:37 PM

Thanks for the hard work Frisky!

 

In for these here games (and dlc):

Project CARS: Complete Edition :ps4:

GRID 2 Reloaded Edition :ps3:

The King of Fighters 2000 :ps4:

GRID Autosport and Season Pass :ps3:


I'm just trying to keep it together over here...

#7 Gurren Lagann   Who Da Hell Do You Think I Am CAGiversary!   2548 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

Gurren Lagann

Posted Yesterday, 08:28 PM

Anyone know if that's the cheapest dark souls 2 ps4 has been?
#8 dok5555555  

dok5555555

Posted Yesterday, 09:02 PM

I don't think Toki Tori 2 is crossbuy.  Don't see a Vita version on the store.


#9 baboonfreak   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1034 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

baboonfreak

Posted Yesterday, 09:35 PM

$8's not bad for Uncharted Collection. The physical trades into GameStop for $13.60 (with 70% bonus)


#10 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Yesterday, 09:51 PM

Anyone know if that's the cheapest dark souls 2 ps4 has been?

Digitally, yes. I'm planning on trading my physical copy in for it.


#11 budarc   Lonely Boy CAGiversary!   433 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

budarc

Posted Yesterday, 10:12 PM

Well, it’s finally happened. My backlog is so full that there isn’t even one item on this list I’m considering. Not one.

Or maybe it just sucks.

2018: The Year of the Backlog

#12 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   2698 Posts   Joined 5.1 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted Yesterday, 10:17 PM

Well, it’s finally happened. My backlog is so full that there isn’t even one item on this list I’m considering. Not one.

The good news about hitting rock bottom is, there's nowhere to go from there but up.

Can anyone recommend Kyurinaga or Yasai Ninja?

#13 TheGuardianLegend   What backlog? CAGiversary!   223 Posts   Joined 4.9 Years Ago  

TheGuardianLegend

Posted Yesterday, 10:44 PM

$8's not bad for Uncharted Collection. The physical trades into GameStop for $13.60 (with 70% bonus)


How is said 70% bonus procured?

#14 SephirothWF   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   355 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

SephirothWF

Posted Yesterday, 10:46 PM

Everyone buy Prinny, dood!

#15 darthbster31   Herpaderp CAGiversary!   65 Posts   Joined 4.8 Years Ago  

darthbster31

Posted Yesterday, 11:08 PM

How is said 70% bonus procured?


Trade any games towards a new switch game or system. Its 50% plus 10/20 for pro and elite.

#16 woozie2  

woozie2

Posted Today, 01:15 AM

I would've been all over Mary Skelter at this price, but Compile Heart is probably going to reveal a new one for PS4 tomorrow. It was already leaked a month ago that the JP release is the new game along with a port of the first one. Portability isn't an issue for me and I have a backlog like the rest of us, so I'll just wait for the time being.


#17 Vigilante   The Deal Is Already Dead CAGiversary!   36297 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

Vigilante

Posted Today, 01:27 AM

This ends at the same time as the flash sale, but I didn't see it in the OP:

 

:vita: Hatsune Miku: Project Diva f - $14.99


#18 stewie75  

stewie75

Posted Today, 01:33 AM

wipeout is tempting... though i don’t have 4K.

#19 mrclutch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3616 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 01:39 AM

Thx Frisky!

#20 chipzilla   My teeth are extra sharp ♪ ♪ My body's extra hairy ♪ CAGiversary!   311 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

chipzilla

Posted Today, 01:45 AM

Question for Project Cars: Complete Edition digital owners:

 

Does purchasing the Complete Edition grant you access to Project Cars vanilla and its' DLC (shows as purchased on the PS Store), or is the Complete Edition a separate download that includes the game and DLC all-in-one, ala Shadow of Mordor?

 

I ask because I own Project Cars vanilla, and the store lists the Complete Edition as purchasable, which is usually not the case.


