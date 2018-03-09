Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #536: A Holes Everywhere

CAGcast #536: A Holes Everywhere

The gang talks COD IIII, Sea of Thieves, Fear Effect: Sedna and a whole bunch more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Shadow of the Colossus Special Edition (PS4) w/free shipipng in-stock at Dell.com

By CheapyD, Yesterday, 08:05 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17587 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 08:05 PM

http://www.dell.com/...es/apd/aa054693

 

Thanks, TR!


Follow CheapyD on Twitter!
Get CAG Game Deals on Twitter! (UK members)

#2 greenwingzero  

greenwingzero

Posted Yesterday, 08:15 PM

Just beat this game the other day (my first run-through as I did not play it on PS2 or PS3).  Wow, what a great experience.  Controls were a bit dated but the environments and the collosi battles were invigorating.  Definitely worth it!


#3 DoubleDam21  

DoubleDam21

Posted Yesterday, 08:54 PM

Thanks for posting this! Been really wanting to get my hands on this for MSRP.

#4 itzd4n   Dank Lean CAGiversary!   606 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

itzd4n

Posted Yesterday, 09:14 PM

Thanks CheapyD!

Surprised more people aren't getting this after all the complaints of lack of availability when it released.

qnwz8j.jpg

 

:ps4: Overwatch/Bloodborne/Transistor   ::   :vita: Valkyrie Drive Bhikkuni  ::   :3ds: Pokemon Moon

#5 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted Yesterday, 09:24 PM

Thanks CheapyD!

Surprised more people aren't getting this after all the complaints of lack of availability when it released.


Tbh I think some people just hate ordering from Dell.

#6 baboonfreak   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1034 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

baboonfreak

Posted Yesterday, 09:32 PM

Thanks CheapyD!

Surprised more people aren't getting this after all the complaints of lack of availability when it released.

The last gaming thing I bought from Dell - Zelda BOTW Special edition - got cancelled. Not holding out hope for this one, but worth a shot I guess.


#7 MaximusDM   What is a man!? CAGiversary!   324 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

MaximusDM

Posted Yesterday, 11:58 PM

Thanks CheapyD!

Surprised more people aren't getting this after all the complaints of lack of availability when it released.

Isn't it supposed to be limited?


#8 The Dead Texan   Rest in Peace, Big Rizzle CAGiversary!   3622 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

The Dead Texan

Posted Today, 02:51 AM

Dude, you're getting a soulless regurgitation of a cult classic! 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy