Shadow of the Colossus Special Edition (PS4) w/free shipipng in-stock at Dell.com

http://www.dell.com/...es/apd/aa054693
Thanks, TR!
Jump to content
Posted Yesterday, 08:05 PM
http://www.dell.com/...es/apd/aa054693
Thanks, TR!
Posted Yesterday, 08:15 PM
Just beat this game the other day (my first run-through as I did not play it on PS2 or PS3). Wow, what a great experience. Controls were a bit dated but the environments and the collosi battles were invigorating. Definitely worth it!
Posted Yesterday, 08:54 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:14 PM
Overwatch/Bloodborne/Transistor :: Valkyrie Drive Bhikkuni :: Pokemon Moon
Posted Yesterday, 09:24 PM
Thanks CheapyD!
Surprised more people aren't getting this after all the complaints of lack of availability when it released.
Posted Yesterday, 09:32 PM
Thanks CheapyD!
Surprised more people aren't getting this after all the complaints of lack of availability when it released.
The last gaming thing I bought from Dell - Zelda BOTW Special edition - got cancelled. Not holding out hope for this one, but worth a shot I guess.
Posted Yesterday, 11:58 PM
Thanks CheapyD!
Surprised more people aren't getting this after all the complaints of lack of availability when it released.
Isn't it supposed to be limited?
Posted Today, 02:51 AM
Dude, you're getting a soulless regurgitation of a cult classic!