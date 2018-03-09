Best Buy Ad 3/11-3/17

New Releases Available Friday:
- Burnout Paradise Remastered $39.99
- Kirby Star Allies $59.99
- Splatoon 2: Starter Edition $59.99
Game Deals:
- NBA 2K18 $39.99 Save $20
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection $14.99 Save $15
- Call of Duty WWII $49.99 Save $10
All Lego Games on Sale $19.99 or less:
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2
- Lego City Undercover
- Lego Worlds
- The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game
Everything Else:
- Nintendo Switch 32GB Console $299.99
- Neon Pink/Green Joy-Con $79.99
- Insignia Joy-Con Charging Station for Nintendo Switch $19.99 Save $5
- Power A Hybrid Cover for Nintendo Switch $19.99 Save $5
- Free Xbox One Wireless Controller when you buy an Xbox One X Console
- Save $10 on an Xbox One Wireless Controller when you buy an Xbox One Console
- Save $10 on an Xbox Live 3-Month or 6-Month Gold Membership with purchase of an Xbox One Controller
- 25% Off Select Kirby Collectibles
New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:
- Justice League $24.99 Save $3
- Justice League Only @ BB Steelbook $29.99
- Justice League 3D $29.99 Save $5
- Justice League 4K $29.99
- Justice League 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $34.99
- The Shape of Water $19.99 Save $5
- The Shape of Water 4K $24.99 Save $5
- Call Me By Your Name $19.99 Save $2
- The Disaster Artist $19.99 Save $3
- I, Tonya $19.99 Save $8
- Ferdinand $19.99
- Ferdinand 4K $24.99