CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #536: A Holes Everywhere

CAGcast #536: A Holes Everywhere

The gang talks COD IIII, Sea of Thieves, Fear Effect: Sedna and a whole bunch more!

- - - - -

Best Buy Ad 3/11-3/17

By Tyrok, Yesterday, 08:12 PM

#1 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1769 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 08:12 PM

New Releases Available Friday:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Burnout Paradise Remastered $39.99
  • :switch: Kirby Star Allies $59.99
  • :switch: Splatoon 2: Starter Edition $59.99

Game Deals:

  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: NBA 2K18 $39.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: Borderlands: The Handsome Collection $14.99 Save $15
  • :xb1: :ps4: Call of Duty WWII $49.99 Save $10

All Lego Games on Sale $19.99 or less:

  • Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2
  • Lego City Undercover
  • Lego Worlds
  • The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game

Everything Else:

  • Nintendo Switch 32GB Console $299.99
  • Neon Pink/Green Joy-Con $79.99
  • Insignia Joy-Con Charging Station for Nintendo Switch $19.99 Save $5
  • Power A Hybrid Cover for Nintendo Switch $19.99 Save $5
  • Free Xbox One Wireless Controller when you buy an Xbox One X Console
  • Save $10 on an Xbox One Wireless Controller when you buy an Xbox One Console
  • Save $10 on an Xbox Live 3-Month or 6-Month Gold Membership with purchase of an Xbox One Controller
  • 25% Off Select Kirby Collectibles

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • Justice League $24.99 Save $3
  • Justice League Only @ BB Steelbook $29.99
  • Justice League 3D $29.99 Save $5
  • Justice League 4K $29.99
  • Justice League 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $34.99
  • The Shape of Water $19.99 Save $5
  • The Shape of Water 4K $24.99 Save $5
  • Call Me By Your Name $19.99 Save $2
  • The Disaster Artist $19.99 Save $3
  • I, Tonya $19.99 Save $8
  • Ferdinand $19.99
  • Ferdinand 4K $24.99

#2 BryanDGAF   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1035 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

BryanDGAF

Posted Yesterday, 08:17 PM

Switch games included for the Lego games?

#3 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1769 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 08:19 PM

Switch games included for the Lego games?

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 is shown as the Switch version.


#4 KeeperOfWind  

KeeperOfWind

Posted Yesterday, 08:27 PM

Is Lego Dimensions being discontinue? 

Everything is on clearance on the BestBuy site.
I've been waiting to grab the starter set and few kits once they were cheap enough.


zNmz5OX.jpg

#5 skrockij89  

skrockij89

Posted Yesterday, 08:32 PM

The Lego games would be a nice flip to GS with the 70% credit bonus toward switch games. 


#6 mercilessming   Call upon Dyzan CAGiversary!   722 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

mercilessming

Posted Yesterday, 08:39 PM

Switch games included for the Lego games?

I bet so , considering there is a combine value pack rumored on many sites with Ninjango, undercover and worlds.

 

Also every review I have seen so far of Lego Switch games is they are slow, and I just know the Switch can handle them so they are I guess bad ports?




#7 mrclutch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3616 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

mrclutch

Posted Yesterday, 09:10 PM

Thx Tyrok

#8 irighti   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   261 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

irighti

Posted Yesterday, 09:11 PM

tyrok, last time I will ask...I promise. haha.

 

any mention of the sony x900e 65 inch. I know it is 1499.99 this week after a drop, was hoping for one more before I drop the money. 


#9 Captain N The Game Master  

Captain N The Game Master

Posted Yesterday, 09:25 PM

If anyone isn't planning on using their digital movie codes I'm willing to purchase.

#10 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1769 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 09:27 PM

tyrok, last time I will ask...I promise. haha.

 

any mention of the sony x900e 65 inch. I know it is 1499.99 this week after a drop, was hoping for one more before I drop the money. 

75" is $500 off but no mention of the smaller size.


#11 irighti   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   261 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

irighti

Posted Yesterday, 09:30 PM

thanks as always. might just scoop it up tomorrow and hope for a drop inside of 30 days. appreciate it. 


#12 n64ra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2081 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

n64ra

Posted Yesterday, 09:49 PM

time for Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2


#13 gorgo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   681 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

gorgo

Posted Yesterday, 10:48 PM

That’s quite a drop on LEGO Marvel 2... but my backlog is ridiculous. Still haven’t played LEGO Avengers. May as well wait for a super cheap digital deluxe version.

#14 Saix_XIII   Video Game Addict CAGiversary!   6591 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

Saix_XIII

Posted Yesterday, 11:14 PM

Any deals on the tcl 4k TV's this coming week?

Repetition in a game is NOT a bad thing, almost all games are repetitive. What matters is if YOU enjoy the game, then the repetition becomes enjoyable and doesn't feel monotonous or boring.

My Trade List

#15 FlyingMonkey9   Genetically Modified CAG CAGiversary!   3873 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

FlyingMonkey9

Posted Yesterday, 11:16 PM

Yea marvel superheroes 2 for 15.99 is my go to price



#16 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1769 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 11:26 PM

Any deals on the tcl 4k TV's this coming week?

Not in the ad.


#17 JD*   Massacre Lord CAGiversary!   2649 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

JD*

Posted Yesterday, 11:31 PM

Is there other lego titles pictured? Like harry potter? And lego ps3 titles on sale as well?


#18 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1769 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 11:49 PM

Is there other lego titles pictured? Like harry potter? And lego ps3 titles on sale as well?

Just those 4 are pictured but it says all will be on sale so the $20 ones could be $15. :-k


#19 JD*   Massacre Lord CAGiversary!   2649 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

JD*

Posted Today, 12:44 AM

Alright i appreciate the reply thank you


#20 Count Van Ghoul   Past The Mission CAGiversary!   800 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

Count Van Ghoul

Posted Today, 12:56 AM

Is Lego Dimensions being discontinue?

Everything is on clearance on the BestBuy site.
I've been waiting to grab the starter set and few kits once they were cheap enough.

Yes, it's been discontinued for awhile now but you can still download all the content needed to play it.

I have a blog where I review (usually terrible) movies for your enjoyment.  Come check it out at http://aghoulversus.blogspot.com/

 

 

