Dragon's Dogma Dark Arisen $15.99 GCU Bestbuy.com PS4, Xbone
By Smithers123, Yesterday, 09:04 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:04 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:12 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:36 PM
Figures it'd go on sale after I finally gave in and bought it last month.
Great game, one that deserves a sequel.
Posted Today, 03:09 AM
I got one for PS4. Its too bad my sealed vanilla copy on 360 isn’t worth anything or else I’d sell it to recoup some of the cost