Fry's Ads 3/11-17

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
DS
$5
Animal Crossing Amiibo Card: Series 1
Animal Crossing Amiibo Card: Series 2
Animal Crossing Amiibo Card: Series 3
Animal Crossing Amiibo Card: Series 4
$14.99
Hori 3DS XL Hard Pouch
PS4
$19.99
South Park: The Stick of Truth
$24.95
Call of Duty: WWII Cable Guy Device Holder
$29.99
Devil May Cry: HD Collection (Avail. Tue.)
$44.99 (w/ Tue. promo code) / $49.99
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Camo Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Silver Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
$54.99
Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4 Flight Stick
$79.99
Thrustmaster TFRP Flight Rudder Pedals
$89.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $99.99
Razer Meka D.Va Gaming Headset
$339.85
Thrustmaster T300 RS Racing Wheel
$399
PS4 1TB Pro Console (w/ $30 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)
Switch
$4.99
Traveler Protection Pack
$9.99
Hori Play Stand
$14.99
Hori Tough Pouch
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
$89.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $99.99
Razer Meka D.Va Gaming Headset
XBox One
$14.99
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
$19.99
Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
South Park: The Stick of Truth
$24.95
Call of Duty: WWII Cable Guy Device Holder
$27.99
Disneyland Adventures
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
$29.99
Devil May Cry: HD Collection (Avail. Tue.)
$44.99 (w/ Tue. promo code) / $49.99
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition
$89.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $99.99
Razer Meka D.Va Gaming Headset
$159.99
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller
$249.99
Thrustmaster TMX Pro Limited Edition Wheel w/ 3-Pedal Set
$279
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Starter Bundle
$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
PC
$24.99
Enhance GX-H3 Pathogen Gaming Headset
$29.99
Bloody ZL50 Sniper Laser Gaming Mouse
$34.99
Bloody B188 Light Strike Gaming Keyboard
$39.99
Azio Atom Ambidextrous RGB Backlit Gaming Mouse
Corsair Sabre RGB Gaming Mouse
$49.99
Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse
Kingston HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset
$54.99
Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4 Flight Stick
$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Refurbished Corsair Void Wireless SE Gaming Headset
$79.99
Corsair Strafe Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Thrustmaster TFRP Flight Rudder Pedals
$89.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $99.99
Razer Meka D.Va Gaming Headset
$109
Corsair K63 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$109.99
Corsair Strafe RGB Red Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$159.99
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller
Miscellaneous
$39.99
Atari Flashback Portable Game Player
Sega Genesis Ultimate Portable Game Player
$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Sega Genesis Classic Game Console
$69.99
Hyperkin SupaRetroN HD Gaming Console
Blu-Ray
$4.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $5.99
The Boxtrolls (Blu+DVD)
The Breakfast Club
Casino (1995)
Dracula Untold (Blu+DVD)
Dumb and Dumber To (Blu+DVD)
Everest (Blu+DVD)
Fast & Furious 6 (Blu+DVD)
Happy Gilmore
Jobs (Blu+DVD)
Knocked Up
London Has Fallen
Lone Survivor (Blu+DVD)
Mallrats
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (Blu+DVD)
Neighbors (Blu+DVD)
Non-Stop (Blu+DVD)
The Nut Job (Blu+DVD)
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (Blu+DVD)
Ride Along (Blu+DVD)
Seventh Son (Blu+DVD)
Ted (Blu+DVD)
Ted 2 (Blu+DVD)
Trainwreck (Blu+DVD)
Warcraft (Blu+DVD)
The World's End (Blu+DVD)
$9.99
Atomic Blonde (Blu+DVD)
Dead Again in Tombstone (Blu+DVD)
A Dog's Purpose (Blu+DVD)
Free State of Jones (Blu+DVD)
Furious 7
Get Out (Blu+DVD)
Ingrid Goes West (Blu+DVD)
Kidnap (Blu+DVD)
Love Actually
The Mummy (2017) (Blu+DVD)
Neighbors 2 (Blu+DVD)
Pitch Perfect
Ride Along 2 (Blu+DVD)
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $11.99
The Fate of the Furious (Blu+DVD)
Girls Trip (Blu+DVD)
Hacksaw Ridge (Blu+DVD)
John Wick: Chapter 2 (Blu+DVD)
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $12.99
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Aeon Flux (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Arrival (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Barbarella: Queen of the Galaxy (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Death Wish (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Ghost in the Shell (2017) (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Jack Reacher (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Pain & Gain (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Shooter (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Terminator: Genisys (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
The Wolf of Wall Street (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
World War Z (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
XXX: Return of Xander Cage (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $16.99
IMAX: Flight of the Butterflies (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
IMAX: Humpback Whales (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
IMAX: Journey to Space (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
IMAX: The Last Reef: Cities Beneath the Sea (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
IMAX: Mysteries of China (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Rocky Mountain Express (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Wonders of the Arctic (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
The Mummy Ultimate Collection
Price Varies
Alice in Wonderland (Blu+DVD)
American Made (Blu+DVD)
American Made (4K+Blu)
Apollo 13 (4K+Blu)
Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)
The Beguiled (Blu+DVD)
Big Hero 6 (Blu+DVD)
The Boss Baby (Blu+DVD)
Blue Planet II (4K)
The Book of Henry (Blu+DVD)
The Bourne Ultimate Collection (4K+Blu)
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (Blu+DVD)
Colossal (Blu+DVD)
Cult of Chucky (Blu+DVD)
Deepwater Horizon (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me (Blu+DVD)
Despicable Me (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me 2 (Blu+DVD)
Despicable Me 3 (Blu+DVD)
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (4K+Blu)
Earth: One Amazing Day (4K+Blu)
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (4K+Blu)
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial: 35th Anniverary Limited Edition (4K+Blu)
Extreme Adventure Collection (4K)
Extreme Nature Collection (4K)
Fifty Shades of Grey/Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu)
Finding Dory (Blu+DVD)
Frozen (Blu+DVD)
Girls Trip (Blu+DVD)
Hacksaw Ridge (Blu+DVD)
Hacksaw Ridge (4K+Blu)
Happy Death Day (Blu+DVD)
Home Again (Blu+DVD)
Inside Out (Blu+DVD)
John Wick: Chapter 2 (Blu+DVD)
John Wick: Chapter 2 (4K+Blu)
Jurassic World (Blu+DVD)
King Kong (2005): Ultimate Edition (4K+Blu)
Kubo and the Two Strings (Blu+DVD)
Kung Fu Panda (Blu+DVD)
Kung Fu Panda 3 (Blu+DVD)
The Lion King (Blu+DVD)
Logan Lucky (Blu+DVD)
Madagascar (Blu+DVD)
Minions (Blu+DVD)
Minions (4K+Blu)
Moana (Blu+DVD)
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (4K+Blu)
Planet Earth II (4K)
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
The Purge 3-Movie Collection (4K+Blu)
Ratatouille
The Secret Life of Pets (Blu+DVD)
The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)
Shrek (Blu+DVD)
Sing (Blu+DVD)
The Snowman (Blu+DVD)
Straight Outta Compton (4K+Blu)
Thank You for Your Service (Blu+DVD)
Trolls (Blu+DVD)
Wild Africa/Tiny Giants (4K+Blu)
Wreck-It Ralph (Blu+DVD)
Zootopia (Blu+DVD)
DVD
Price Varies
The Amazing Spider-Man
Atomic Blonde
Batman Begins
Despicable Me 3
A Dog's Purpose
The Fate of the Furious
Girls Trip
Hidden Figures
Home Again
Independence Day
Independence Day: Resurgence
Michael Jackson's This Is It
Jurassic World
Kidnap
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
The Mummy (2017)
Office Space
Sing
Superbad
X-Men: Apocalypse
