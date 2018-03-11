No gaming deals this week (yet), as far as Cartwheel goes, but Target has all Amiibo and LEGO Dimensions figures on clearance. So, here are a few deals that I think people might be interested in... Here are some deals...
40% Off Pepsi Brands 8 Pack 12 Ounce Bottles All Varieties (Expires 3/17)
40% Off Pepsi Brands Mini Cans 6 Pack 7.5 Ounce Cans All Varieties (Expires 3/17)
40% Off Mountain Dew Kickstart 12-16 Ounce Varieties (Expires 3/17)
30% Off Foster Farms Chicken Nuggets All Varieties (Expires 3/17)
30% Off Cadbury Easter Candy All Varieties (Expires 3/17)
25% Off Coca Cola Can 24 Packs Assorted Flavors (Expires 3/17)
25% Off Starbucks Frappuccinos in the Starbucks Cafe (3/11 ONLY)
25% Off New Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes (3/11 Only)
25% Off 7UP All Varieties 7.5 and 8 Ounce Cans (Expires 3/17)
25% Off Dubble Bubble Bubblegum 16 Ounce Bag (Expires 3/17)
25% Off Oreo O's Cereal 11 Ounce Box (Expires 3/17)
20% Off Pringles Snack Stacks 12 or 18 Count Only (Expires 3/17)
20% Off Red Vines 10-56 Ounce Varieties (Expires 3/17)
20% Off Easter M&M's Candy (Expires 3/17)
There are 702 deals this week, some are special for just today only, so I am hoping that we may get a few gaming deals tomorrow. As always, I will keep this thread updated in case that happens.
Target Cartwheel Deals 3/11-3/17: Daylight Savings Edition
By Zantra2, Today, 09:25 AM
Posted Today, 09:25 AM
Posted Today, 11:24 AM
What do you mean clearance on all amiibos?
Posted Today, 11:37 AM
Exactly how it sounds. They are getting rid of the Toys To Life section of their store, so all LEGO Dimensions and Amiibo are on clearance. It's online and in stores since last week.