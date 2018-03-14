NoKeys.com Xbox Digital Sale - Xbox Live 12 Month Gold Membership $43.19, $100 Xbox eGift Card $81

NoKeys has few Xbox Gift Cards and Memberships on sale.
Use code SPRING10 at checkout:
All codes are delivered instantly.
Posted 14 March 2018 - 01:11 AM
Posted 14 March 2018 - 01:20 AM
Posted 14 March 2018 - 01:26 AM
Posted 14 March 2018 - 03:12 AM
Posted 14 March 2018 - 09:52 AM
Posted 14 March 2018 - 09:58 AM
Posted 14 March 2018 - 05:05 PM
what sites ask for id's? I never came across any. The only time I ever need an id from an online purchase was for store pick-ups
All of the "keys" sites I've tried--cdkeys, g2a, and now this nokeys. Incidentally, g2a wouldn't let me register because apparently "fool" (as in "speleofool") is "profanity." Lol.
CD Keys ended up accepting a photo of a piece of mail confirming my address matches my PayPal address. Nokeys rejected a picture of my work badge. I'm not very happy with them so far.
I get that they deal in goods that are same as cash and it's a risky business, but that's not a license to collect whatever private, sensitive information they choose. I've ended up filing a dispute through PayPal. That ought to be sufficient proof that I'm the account holder. If they really only care about fraud prevention then we ought to be able to complete the sale. If they're more concerned with getting my government-issued IDs then they'll refund my money without giving me the option to buy their codes.
Posted 14 March 2018 - 06:05 PM
You can ask for refund if they do.
I believe when Paypal email is different from site account email, you might be asked for verification.
Posted 14 March 2018 - 06:33 PM
Thanks OP. Grabbed 2 $50 cards for 81.
Posted 14 March 2018 - 07:43 PM
UPDATE: My clever plan to use a PayPal dispute to prove my ID backfired somewhat. PayPal opened a dispute, which allows for an exchange of messages between buyer and seller, but their system immediately escalated it to a claim, which does not. Upon calling them back to figure out WTF happened, PayPal told me the auto escalation might happen if a seller has a limited account or if a lot of disputes have been filed (for example--naturally they won't confirm if either of these is the case).
For their part, Nokeys chat support has been available and responsive, and they tell me they've already refunded my purchase. I did register an account and my orders page shows a status of refunded, although PayPal doesn't show my money back (yet). I'm not concerned; it may take a little time to process.
FWIW, my PayPal and code delivery (and message) email are all the same, but I did attempt to order 5x $100 gift cards, which is a sensible reason for Nokeys to want to confirm my ID. I just disagree that they need a color photo of my ID to protect themselves.
Sorry for the block o text, but I want to qualify that despite my generally negative experience I'm not calling out Nokeys as a place to avoid.
2nd Update: ended up snagging the following cards from Best Buy to get me through this week's sales (lots of indie games right now):
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5952800
That collection is 3x $15 + a bonus $5 ($50 total) for $45, and they let me use my Best Buy credit card for an additional 5% back. Not quite as good as the posted deal here, but close enough for now.
Posted 15 March 2018 - 12:49 AM
Posted 15 March 2018 - 01:46 AM
Posted 15 March 2018 - 12:59 PM
Purchased a 12 month XBL code. Email arrived within 24 hours, so no issues there, but when I tried to redeem the code they sent I was told it had already been redeemed. Tried to solve the issue through live chat but was only asked for my order number and that was it. No more communication from their end. Sent an email, so hoping to have better luck there, but already starting to regret this purchase.
Posted 15 March 2018 - 01:24 PM
Posted 15 March 2018 - 06:17 PM
Posted 15 March 2018 - 09:50 PM
I bought 2x $100 codes (seperately). Each code came about 5 - 10 minutes after the order and was able to be successfully redeemed via http://www.xbox.com. I used PayPal, and had no issues.
From what I was reading, their threshold for needing ID is anything over $400. This is cumulative, as in if you do 5 separate orders it'll still require ID on the 5th.
Posted 15 March 2018 - 10:39 PM
Nothing from their end. I actually tried to continue the conversation through the same live chat, but after about 4 more messages (they still never sent more than the "order number?" message so these are messages I sent) over the span of an hour and a half, they simply ended the chat. No response to my email. Now, I can't even load up the "live 24/7" chat. I'm pretty sure I'm not getting a code replacement, or a refund for that matter. Probably time to start the claim process on Paypal.
Posted 15 March 2018 - 10:59 PM
Posted 16 March 2018 - 04:14 AM
Posted 16 March 2018 - 03:48 PM
between this deal and the recent ebay eShop card deal, I'm pretty darn loaded up. PSN deal next? PWEASE?
Update: got my 2 codes within 2 minutes of ordering.
Posted 16 March 2018 - 03:52 PM
Took a risk and ordered the $100 GC with PayPal. Everything went smoothly, got the code about 3 minutes after purchase and redeemed it with no problems.
Yeah - knock on wood - I have not once been led astray on this site. If the thread has enough traffic all I need to see are one or two "worked for me" posts.
First, anyone who posts a fraudelent deal here is usually dealt with ASAP. Secondly if a site accepts PayPal then that means they aren't messing around - because PayPal doesn't mess around. If you get the slightest whiff of a scam, PayPal will probably work hard on your behalf to resolve any issue, perceived or no.
Posted 17 March 2018 - 02:27 AM
Posted 17 March 2018 - 06:27 PM
Do Xbox digital codes have expiry date if not redeemed?
Posted 18 March 2018 - 12:19 AM
Posted 18 March 2018 - 12:19 PM
got $50 code before I could check my email account.
Posted 18 March 2018 - 08:23 PM
Had a good experience. The first code they sent me didn't work but I got on their customer support chat and they had sent me a new working code within 20 minutes.
Posted 18 March 2018 - 08:43 PM
Has anyone had luck with the 12 months gold?
Posted 19 March 2018 - 02:50 AM
Posted 19 March 2018 - 05:28 AM
$50 Xbox is showing up $45 for me.
Posted 19 March 2018 - 05:39 AM
“Use code at checkout” from the OP to get it down to the price advertised here.
