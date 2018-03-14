GTA IV: The Complete Edition (360/XBO BC) $9.99/$7.99 GCU @ Best Buy DOTD.

Great game compilation at a killer price, especially for Xbox One BC. Enjoy!
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5790900
Posted Today, 05:08 AM
Posted Today, 05:17 AM
Thanks. Bought this last week, and bought it again, and saved an extra dollar by switching to in-store pickup. Will return with last weeks receipt.
Posted Today, 05:21 AM
thanks! None near me so I ordered with free shipping,
Posted Today, 05:27 AM
wish it was digital
Posted Today, 05:38 AM
Posted Today, 05:47 AM
I tried switching the order from shipping to store pickup and I’m not getting the $1 off option. Does it only work for certain games or what?
Your local store(s) has to have them in stock to save $1. You can tell by checking your local stores and if the status states "Available Tomorrow", then you can save the $1.
If your store(s) state available *insert later date*, then that means the warehouse will ship it to that store...but it will not qualify for the $1 off.
Posted Today, 05:52 AM
I chose a store that had it in stock, then changed it to one that has to ship it. I'm picking it up Saturday.
Funny enough, when I ordered Borderlands on Sunday, they couldn't find it, so they offered me free shipping instead, and I still saved the $1.
