GTA IV: The Complete Edition (360/XBO BC) $9.99/$7.99 GCU @ Best Buy DOTD.

Posted Today, 05:47 AM

I tried switching the order from shipping to store pickup and I’m not getting the $1 off option. Does it only work for certain games or what?

Your local store(s) has to have them in stock to save $1. You can tell by checking your local stores and if the status states "Available Tomorrow", then you can save the $1.

If your store(s) state available *insert later date*, then that means the warehouse will ship it to that store...but it will not qualify for the $1 off.