CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #536: A Holes Everywhere

CAGcast #536: A Holes Everywhere

The gang talks COD IIII, Sea of Thieves, Fear Effect: Sedna and a whole bunch more!

- - - - -

GTA IV: The Complete Edition (360/XBO BC) $9.99/$7.99 GCU @ Best Buy DOTD.

By SmileyMcSmiles, Today, 05:08 AM

#1 SmileyMcSmiles   Coulrophobia CAGiversary!   2301 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

SmileyMcSmiles

Posted Today, 05:08 AM

Great game compilation at a killer price, especially for Xbox One BC.  Enjoy!

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5790900


#2 dypaehc   ssA paehC daeH CAGiversary!   499 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

dypaehc

Posted Today, 05:17 AM

Thanks. Bought this last week, and bought it again, and saved an extra dollar by switching to in-store pickup. Will return with last weeks receipt.


#3 bob330i   just lookin' CAGiversary!   3394 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

bob330i

Posted Today, 05:21 AM

thanks!  None near me so I ordered with free shipping,


#4 starmask2k3   CAG MASTER'S Trading Ban   13664 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

starmask2k3

Posted Today, 05:27 AM

wish it was digital


#5 boogie4114   Enthusiastic Gamer!! CAGiversary!   2085 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

boogie4114

Posted Today, 05:38 AM

I tried switching the order from shipping to store pickup and I’m not getting the $1 off option. Does it only work for certain games or what?

#6 SmileyMcSmiles   Coulrophobia CAGiversary!   2301 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

SmileyMcSmiles

Posted Today, 05:47 AM

Your local store(s) has to have them in stock to save $1.  You can tell by checking your local stores and if the status states "Available Tomorrow", then you can save the $1.  

 

If your store(s) state available *insert later date*, then that means the warehouse will ship it to that store...but it will not qualify for the $1 off.


#7 dypaehc   ssA paehC daeH CAGiversary!   499 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

dypaehc

Posted Today, 05:52 AM

I chose a store that had it in stock, then changed it to one that has to ship it. I'm picking it up Saturday.

 

Funny enough, when I ordered Borderlands on Sunday, they couldn't find it, so they offered me free shipping instead, and I still saved the $1.


