CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #536: A Holes Everywhere

CAGcast #536: A Holes Everywhere

The gang talks COD IIII, Sea of Thieves, Fear Effect: Sedna and a whole bunch more!

Tiny Barbarian DX (Switch) - $21.99/$20.89 with REDcard

By litepink, Today, 01:13 PM
#1 litepink   it was love at first sight CAGiversary!   2795 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

litepink

Posted Today, 01:13 PM

:switch: Tiny Barbarian DX - $21.99 via Target.com.

 

Save an additional 5% and free 2 day shipping with REDcard. You can price match in-store, which may be wise just to make absolutely sure you get a first print run with the extras.

 

The game comes with full color instruction booklet and a keychain with pouch:

 

DJO6IWaVAAUkeKR.jpg


#2 wratih9   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   134 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

wratih9

Posted Today, 01:50 PM

Tempting since this is not getting another run more than likely.  That's causing me to pick up games I wouldn't not have normally...


He who throws dirt loses ground.

#3 GizmoGC   I love Cheese CAGiversary!   12368 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

GizmoGC

Posted Today, 02:16 PM

Only the first release comes with the bonus stuff. Its already been re-released without. Its a gamble if this one comes with those bonus. 


#4 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3149 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Today, 02:23 PM

I recommend picking it up for this price with or without the bonus items. Tiny Barbarian is a lot of fun and a real hidden gem IMO. 


#5 Thebacklash   Not your Fathers Root Beer+Vanilla Frosty=Best RB Float! CAGiversary!   1442 Posts   Joined 3.2 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 02:28 PM

none near me.. so $6 shipping kills it.

Bestbuy has it for $23 after GCU, tempting. (in store)


#6 litepink   it was love at first sight CAGiversary!   2795 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

litepink

Posted Today, 03:05 PM

Get a REDcard! All you need is a checking account and you can apply online. You can save 5% and get free 2 day shipping from Target.com.

 

Alternative would be to have Best Buy price match the $21.99 price.


#7 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3149 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Today, 03:20 PM

Definitely not worth doing all that to save a $1 if Best Buy has it for $23 after GCU. 


#8 Thebacklash   Not your Fathers Root Beer+Vanilla Frosty=Best RB Float! CAGiversary!   1442 Posts   Joined 3.2 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 03:27 PM

And besides, i've been in a target like 2-3 times in my life. 

No desire to get a CC either, I pay things off not on credit..


#9 Mikeypeq22  

Mikeypeq22

Posted Today, 05:45 PM

Target has a debit red card too.

#10 litepink   it was love at first sight CAGiversary!   2795 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

litepink

Posted Today, 05:49 PM

For this single item? Certainly not worth the trouble, no. To save 5% now and for everything else Target sells, including on top of price matches I'd say it's worth the trouble.

 

 

Amen to that I don't mess with credit cards either. That's why I have the Target REDcard debit card as Mikey said so it just comes out of my bank account instead. No credit line or anything just linked with to your checking account.

 

As a homer for Target I can't wrap my head around where you shop if you aren't going to Target but to each their own. For video games I buy 90%+ of them at Best Buy but for that rare price glitch or rare deal better than GCU it's nice to save that extra 5%. I buy pretty much everything else there too so that helps.


#11 soonersfan60   Longing for retro CAG... CAGiversary!   4318 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

soonersfan60

Posted Today, 05:50 PM

The art style looks like Has Been Heroes... how similar is the game play? I bought that game at launch but looking to sell or trade it now, so not sure of the replay value here.


