Tiny Barbarian DX (Switch) - $21.99/$20.89 with REDcard

Definitely not worth doing all that to save a $1 if Best Buy has it for $23 after GCU.
For this single item? Certainly not worth the trouble, no. To save 5% now and for everything else Target sells, including on top of price matches I'd say it's worth the trouble.
And besides, i've been in a target like 2-3 times in my life.
No desire to get a CC either, I pay things off not on credit..
Amen to that I don't mess with credit cards either. That's why I have the Target REDcard debit card as Mikey said so it just comes out of my bank account instead. No credit line or anything just linked with to your checking account.
As a homer for Target I can't wrap my head around where you shop if you aren't going to Target but to each their own. For video games I buy 90%+ of them at Best Buy but for that rare price glitch or rare deal better than GCU it's nice to save that extra 5%. I buy pretty much everything else there too so that helps.