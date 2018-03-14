Jump to content

CAGcast #536: A Holes Everywhere

CAGcast #536: A Holes Everywhere

The gang talks COD IIII, Sea of Thieves, Fear Effect: Sedna and a whole bunch more!

Playstation VR Skyrim Bundle + Resident Evil 7 + Star Wars Battlefront II ($349.99) via NewEgg on eBay

By litepink, Today, 07:10 PM
psvr

litepink  

litepink

Posted Today, 07:10 PM

:ps4:VR - Skyrim VR Headset Bundle - $349.99

-Includes V2 Headset, game, Move controllers, and camera

+Free Battlefront II and Resident Evil 7 games

 

No taxes on eBay/Newegg for many (most?) of you

 

s-l1600.jpg


