CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #537: Gotta Get It Now!

CAGcast #537: Gotta Get It Now!

The gang talks Fortnite mobile, Darwin Project, Microsoft’s new E3 plans, Toys R Us closing, Rainbow Six Siege, Shipwreck's new Xbox One X, and of course, DJMax Respect.

* * * - - 2 votes

(Dead) $50 PSN Card For $45 PCGameSupply

By DannyEndurance, Mar 14 2018 11:26 PM

#1 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted 14 March 2018 - 11:26 PM

Not the best deal I know, but it's something for those who are planning a future purchase.

 

http://www.pcgamesup...cial_promotion/

 

Promo ends in 19 hours as of this posting...


#2 cleaver   You have 0 friends CAGiversary!   3543 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

cleaver

Posted 14 March 2018 - 11:32 PM

What is this fuckery?
The trade list is long, but distinguished.
http://theskinnypost.blogspot.com
Posted Image
This would be a fine death... if I hadn't run out of tokens.

#3 theheroweneed  

theheroweneed

Posted 15 March 2018 - 12:59 AM

$5 is $5, got it, thanks!

#4 EpicLootsCA   "Basking in your hatred... Feels quite nice." CAGiversary!   99 Posts   Joined 2.1 Years Ago  

EpicLootsCA

Posted 15 March 2018 - 02:55 AM

Havent had any PSN card deal from them for A LONNNNG time. This will have to do for now...


ERGOPROXY-DECAY.png

 

--- Click Above for something amazing ---

#5 MPoWeRM3   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1798 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

MPoWeRM3

Posted 15 March 2018 - 07:01 PM

$5 is $5, got it, thanks!


Keep it up and it'll be $5 off $100 next time. ;)

#6 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted 15 March 2018 - 07:20 PM

Hard pass. GreenMan has this deal on a regular basis. PCGameSupply has to get back to supplying the real goods again.


#7 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7114 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

awp

Posted 15 March 2018 - 07:20 PM

Raise.com also has 10% off all gift cards today, including PSN, with promo code LUCKY10. It stacks with whatever happens to be the current discount is (usually like 2-5%).

#8 B-Man   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   155 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

B-Man

Posted Yesterday, 05:20 AM

Raise.com also has 10% off all gift cards today, including PSN, with promo code LUCKY10. It stacks with whatever happens to be the current discount is (usually like 2-5%).

Thanks for posting this.  I used it to get $20 PSN for $17.35 right before the promo code expired.


#9 UjnHunter   Frog Man CAGiversary!   1301 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

UjnHunter

Posted Yesterday, 08:07 PM

Raise.com also has 10% off all gift cards today, including PSN, with promo code LUCKY10. It stacks with whatever happens to be the current discount is (usually like 2-5%).

Well the code was DEAD but as a first time customer I got $5 off first order and PSN card had 4% off. So I still saved thanks to this post! Thanks! :)


-Ujn Hunter
23u3k21.jpg
 

Currently Playing:
:pc: Rocksmith 2014 | :3ds: Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate | :ps4: MGS: TPP | :wiiu: Bayonetta 2 | :360: MGR: Revengeance | :vita: Toukiden: The Age of Demons | :ps3: Dragon's Dogma | :ps2: Godhand | :psp: Monster Hunter Freedom Unite | :xbox: Ninja Gaiden Black | :wii: The Last Story | :ds: Aliens: Infestation | :gc: P.N.03 | :gba: Rhythm Tengoku | iOS: After Burner Climax

