Best Buy Ad 3/18-3/24

A bunch of stuff I want this week, but I am going to have to wait for the inevitable sales for stuff like Sea of Thieves, plus I am going to sign up for Game Pass this weekend so I can play it. Ni No Kuni 2 I want to play as well but will wait for a sale since I don't have time for an RPG right now.

I have also had my eye on A Way Out. The game looks incredibly interesting and if the reviews are good for it I will pick that up for sure.