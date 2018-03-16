Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #537: Gotta Get It Now!

CAGcast #537: Gotta Get It Now!

The gang talks Fortnite mobile, Darwin Project, Microsoft’s new E3 plans, Toys R Us closing, Rainbow Six Siege, Shipwreck's new Xbox One X, and of course, DJMax Respect.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Best Buy Ad 3/18-3/24

By Tyrok, Today, 07:40 PM

#1 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1774 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 07:40 PM

New Releases Available Tuesday:

  • :xb1: Sea of Thieves $59.99
    • Free Collectable Coin with purchase
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: Attack on Titan 2 $59.99

New Releases Available Friday:

  • :3ds: Detective Pikachu $39.99
  • :ps4: Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom $59.99
  • :ps4: Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Premium Edition $79.99
  • :ps4: MLB The Show 18 $59.99
  • :ps4: MLB The Show 18 MVP Edition $69.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: R.B.I. Baseball 18 $29.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: A Way Out $29.99

Game Deals:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition $39.99 Save $10
  • :switch: Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 $29.99 Save $20
  • :ps4: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $19.99 Save $20

Everything Else:

  • Xbox One S 1TB Sea of Thieves Bundle $299.99 (Available Tuesday)
  • Save $10 on an Xbox One Wireless Controller when you buy an Xbox One Console
  • Free Digital Download of Sea of Thieves when you buy an Xbox One X Console
  • New Nintendo 3DS XL $174.99 Save $25
  • DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Red Crystal $39.99 Save $25

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle $19.99 Save $5
  • Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 4K $27.99 Save $5
  • Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $32.99 Save $2
  • Pitch Perfect 3 $19.99 Save $8
  • Pitch Perfect 3 4K $22.99 Save $2
  • Pitch Perfect 3 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $27.99 Save $2
  • Downsizing $19.99 Save $8
  • Downsizing 4K $24.99 Save $5

#2 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3165 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Today, 07:45 PM

A bunch of stuff I want this week, but I am going to have to wait for the inevitable sales for stuff like Sea of Thieves, plus I am going to sign up for Game Pass this weekend so I can play it. Ni No Kuni 2 I want to play as well but will wait for a sale since I don't have time for an RPG right now. 

I have also had my eye on A Way Out. The game looks incredibly interesting and if the reviews are good for it I will pick that up for sure. 


Currently Playing:

:ps4: Monster Hunter World, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Shadow of the Colossus |  :xb1: Nothing  |   :switch: Celeste  and Bayonetta 2 

 

Also Casually Playing: 

Zombie Revenge (Dreamcast)

 

#3 sherlock2g   Like Whoa! CAGiversary!   1005 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

sherlock2g

Posted Today, 08:13 PM

I'll get Crash. I've been waiting for it to drop under $20.

robsAgeek.png

#4 navisetroc   Hero of Time CAGiversary!   179 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

navisetroc

Posted Today, 08:19 PM

Aw man. I don’t know if I should get Crash for PS4 or wait for the Switch version... someone help lol


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#5 CliffordXT  

CliffordXT

Posted Today, 08:25 PM

Finally, Crash decent sale.


#6 sharpedge   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   124 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

sharpedge

Posted Today, 08:54 PM

The free controller with an Xbox One X Console deal ends this Saturday, is the Free Digital Download of Sea of Thieves the new deal when buying an Xbox One X, or is that something specific to Best Buy?


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy