CAGcast #537: Gotta Get It Now!

Gamestop Play Days Sale March 18 - April 1

By Joe Fongul, Today, 06:36 AM

Joe Fongul

Posted Today, 06:36 AM

Got this sales circular early & figured I would share ;)

:xb1: Xbox One X with free copy of Sea of Thieves $499.99

:xb1: Buy 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold & receive a Sea Of Thieves Theme Pack

:xb1: Save $10 on all New Xbox One Wireless Controllers $59.99 (Ocean Shadow Controller pictured)

 

GAMES UNDER $30

:ps4: :xb1: Grand Theft Auto V $29.99

:ps4: :xb1: Madden 18 $29.99

:ps4: :xb1: :switch: Scribblenauts Showdown $19.99

:ps4: :xb1: Overwatch GOTY $29.99

:ps4: :xb1: WWE 2K18 $29.99 (Deluxe $49.99)

:ps4: :xb1: Star Wars Battlefront II (Both Regular & Elite Trooper Deluxe) $29.99

:ps4: :xb1: Need for Speed Payback $29.99

:ps4: :xb1: :switch: Lego Ninjago $19.99

:ps4: :xb1: :switch: Lego City Undercover $19.99

:ps4: :xb1: :switch: Lego Worlds $19.99

:ps4: Crash N-Sane Trilogy $29.99 (03/18 - 03/24)

:ps4: :xb1: Sims 4 $24.99

:ps4: :xb1: NBA Live 18 $14.99

:ps4: :xb1: NHL 18 $29.99

:ps4: :xb1: Bioshock Collection $19.99

:ps4: :xb1: Borderlands Handsome Jack Collection $14.99

:ps4: :xb1: Mafia III $14.99

:ps4: :xb1: LA Noire $29.99 :switch: $39.99

:ps4: :xb1: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $29.99

:ps4: :xb1: Dark Souls III Complete Edition $19.99 (03/18 - 03/24)

:ps4: :xb1: Mortal Kombat XL $14.99

:ps4: :xb1: The Witcher III Complete Edition $24.99

:ps4: :xb1: Wolfenstein New Order/Old Blood $19.99

:ps4: Doom VFR $19.99

:ps4: :xb1: Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind $19.99

:ps4: :xb1: The Evil Within 2 $29.99

:ps4: :xb1: Pillars of Eternity $14.99

:ps4: :xb1: Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 $19.99

:ps4: Hidden Agenda $4.99

:ps4: That's You $4.99

:ps4: Knowledge is Power $4.99

:ps4: Singstar Celebration $4.99

:ps4: :xb1: Dead by Daylight $19.99

:ps4: :xb1: Agents of Mayhem $19.99

 

SAVE UP TO $20

:ps4: :xb1: Monster Hunter World $44.99

:ps4: :xb1: :pc: Call of Duty WWII $49.99 (03/18 - 03/24)

:ps4: :xb1: :pc: Destiny 2 $29.99

Destiny Ghost Vinyl $19.99

:ps4: :xb1: Dragonball Fighterz $59.99 (03/18 - 03/24) (20% off Season Pass w/purchase)

:ps4: :xb1: :switch: NBA 2K18 $39.99

:ps4: :xb1: UFC 3 $39.99

:ps4: :xb1: Kingdom Come Deliverance $49.99

:ps4: :xb1: :switch: FIFA 18 $39.99

:ps4: :xb1: Ark Survival Evolved $39.99

:ps4: The Seven Deadly Sins $49.99 (03/18 - 03/24)

:ps4: :xb1: Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet $49.99 (03/18 - 03/24)

:ps4: Elder Scrolls: Skyrim VR $39.99

:ps4: :xb1: Fallout 4 GOTY $39.99

:ps4: :xb1: Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus $39.99

 

10% off any Pre-Owned Game after you purchase any item featured in the PLAY DAYS SALE

Coupon valid 04/02 - 04/08 & will be delivered by 03/31.  Must be a Power Up Rewards Member to receive coupon.

 

OTHER RANDOM TOYS & POPS STUFF

Fingerlings B1G1 50% off $16.99 each

3 for $30 ALL POPS!

BUY 3 GET 1 FREE All Blind Bag "Products"

BUY 3 GET 1 FREE Pokemon Trading Card Booster Packs $3.99 each

B1G1 50% Off Pixel Pals $14.99 each

20% OFF: Pokemon Toys; Hello Neighbor; Roblox Toys; Minecraft Toys; 5 Nights at Freddy's; Hatchimals; All Plush; Pokemon Trading Cards Tins & Boxes; Board Games & Puzzles

 

50% OFF ALL STRATEGY GUIDES!

 

ENJOY!


1095505.png

 

vic_x51

Posted Today, 06:41 AM

was hoping for a buy2get1 on current gen

Kotor15

Posted Today, 06:49 AM

Lego. Ninjago is $19.99 and trades in for $27 with elite..... Really?

David Hibiki

Posted Today, 06:54 AM

Scribblenauts Showdown dropped half price in  under two weeks? Wow.


chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 06:55 AM

Lego. Ninjago is $19.99 and trades in for $27 with elite..... Really?

I'm thinking not for long...?


#6 Bombarded  

Bombarded

Posted Today, 07:00 AM

Is eso Morrowin a complete edition of eso Tamriel unlimited or what?

And has the deluxe version of battlefront 2 been lower than $30? If it’s becoming rare now I’ll probably just get it

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 07:01 AM

Is eso Morrowin a complete edition of eso Tamriel unlimited or what?

It's the base game + the Morrowind Expansion. It's missing the Gold Edition DLC.

#8 Bombarded  

Bombarded

Posted Today, 07:03 AM

It's the base game + the Morrowind Expansion. It's missing the Gold Edition DLC.


Thanks!

MR_E

Posted Today, 07:16 AM

Thanks for the heads up, OP!  $5 might actually be what I'm willing to spend on the new Singstar.  Maybe.  I wonder how bad the vocal lag is.


FoxAlive

Posted Today, 07:17 AM

even though it's extremely YMMV now, only a true CAG will pick up guides for a penny, nothing more!


chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 07:18 AM

even though it's extremely YMMV now, only a true CAG will pick up guides for a penny, nothing more!

And if you aren't willing to wait for that window of opportunity, there is a coupon you can spend 11,250 points on to knock another $20 off that price.

xprototypej

Posted Today, 07:56 AM

Darn.. hoping there would be a switch deal..


