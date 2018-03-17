Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #537: Gotta Get It Now!

CAGcast #537: Gotta Get It Now!

The gang talks Fortnite mobile, Darwin Project, Microsoft’s new E3 plans, Toys R Us closing, Rainbow Six Siege, Shipwreck's new Xbox One X, and of course, DJMax Respect.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Wipeout Omega Collection - PlayStation 4 - Amazon $23.97

By folnevar, Today, 10:55 AM

#1 folnevar   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   84 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

folnevar

Posted Today, 10:55 AM

Been waiting for a price drop on this. Was it cheaper on Black Friday? If so, I must have missed it. This is the cheapest I've seen it personally, so I grabbed a copy. Still retails for $40. 

 

https://www.amazon.c...s=wipeout omega


#2 elessar123  

elessar123

Posted Today, 04:12 PM

It was $20 at Gamestop Black Friday, FYI


Spoiler
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy