Fry's Ads 3/18-24

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
PS4
$19.99
South Park: The Stick of Truth
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Asus Cerberus White Gaming Headset ($20 MiR)
$29.99
RBI '18 Baseball (Avail. Tue.)
$44.99
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition
$49.99
Hori Fighting Stick Mini 4
$54.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Playstation Plus 1-Year Membership
$59.99
Attack on Titan 2 (Avail. Tue.)
$349.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $399.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFR
$399
PS4 1TB Pro Console (w/ $30 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)
Switch
$14.99
Splatoon 2 Splat Pack
$19.99
Emio Travel Kit
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Asus Cerberus White Gaming Headset ($20 MiR)
$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Snakebyte Game Pad S Pro Wireless Controller
$39.99
Bionik Power Plate
$49.99
Dragon Quest Builders
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
$59.99
Attack on Titan 2 (Avail. Tue.)
Kirby Star Allies
XBox One
$9.99
SpeakerCom for XBox One
$19.99
South Park: The Stick of Truth
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Asus Cerberus White Gaming Headset ($20 MiR)
$24.99
DreamGear Charge Station 2+2
$29.99
RBI '18 Baseball (Avail. Tue.)
$39.99
Snakebyte Charge Tower Pro
$44.99
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition
$59.99
Attack on Titan 2 (Avail. Tue.)
Forza Motorsport 7
$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
$499
XBox One X 1 TB Console
PC
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Asus Cerberus White Gaming Headset ($20 MiR)
$45 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $50
$50 Steam Gift Card
$49.99
Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse
Corsair HS50 Stereo Gaming Headset
Corsair M65 Pro RGB FPS Gaming Mouse
$57.99
Razer Deathadder Elite Optical Gaming Mouse
$60.99
Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB MOBA/MMO Optical Gaming Mouse
$69.99
Corsair HS60 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset
Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds
$79.99
Corsair Strafe Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$89.97
Corsair K70 Lux Blue Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$99.99
Asus Strix Fusion 300 Gaming Headset
$127.04
Razer Blackwidow X Chroma Gaming Keyboard
$127.77
Corsair Strafe RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Miscellaneous
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Sure Shot HD Big Buck Hunter Pro Console
$69.99
Hyperkin SupaRetroN HD Gaming Console
$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Atari Flashback 8 Gold HD Console
Blu-Ray
$2.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $3.99
22 Jump Street (Blu+DVD)
Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)
Bull Durham
Courage Under Fire
Dances With Wolves
Dr. Dolittle (1998)
The Family (Blu+DVD)
The Fifth Element
Get Shorty
Get the Gringo
Hoosiers
The Karate Kid (2010)
Me, Myself & Irene
Men in Black 3 (Blu+DVD)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
The Pink Panther (2004)
Pixels in 3D (Blu3D+Blu)
Resident Evil: Afterlife
The Sandlot
Spy
Taken 2
Teen Wolf
There's Something About Mary
This Means War
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
$4.99
Dracula Untold
Dumb and Dumber To (Blu+DVD)
Everest (Blu+DVD)
Knocked Up
London Has Fallen
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (Blu+DVD)
Ted (Blu+DVD)
Trainwreck (Blu+DVD)
$7.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $9.99
Alien
Aliens
Assassin's Creed (Blu+DVD)
Jason Bourne (Blu+DVD)
The Martian (Blu+DVD)
The Omen Collection (Blu+DVD)
Why Him? (Blu+DVD)
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $11.99
Fifty Shades Darker (Blu+DVD)
The Great Wall (Blu+DVD)
Ingrid Goes West
John Wick (Blu+DVD)
Kidnap (Blu+DVD)
Patriot's Day (Blu+DVD)
Power Rangers (Blu+DVD)
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $12.99
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Aeon Flux (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Arrival (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Barbarella: Queen of the Galaxy (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Death Wish (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Ghost in the Shell (2017) (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Jack Reacher (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Pain & Gain (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Shooter (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Terminator: Genisys (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
The Wolf of Wall Street (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
World War Z (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
XXX: Return of Xander Cage (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
$12.99
Alice in Wonderland (Blu+DVD)
$16.99
Apollo 13 (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me 2 (4K+Blu)
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (4K+Blu)
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (4K+Blu)
Extreme Adventure Collection (4K)
Extreme Nature Collection (4K)
Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)
Furious 7 (4K+Blu)
Fifty Shades of Grey (4K+Blu)
Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu)
Get Out (4K+Blu)
The Girl on the Train (4K+Blu)
The Great Wall (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Flight of the Butterflies (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
IMAX: Humpback Whales (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
IMAX: Journey to Space (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
IMAX: The Last Reef: Cities Beneath the Sea (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
IMAX: Mysteries of China (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Rocky Mountain Express (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Wonders of the Arctic (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)
The Mummy Returns (4K+Blu)
The Mummy (2017) (4K+Blu)
The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)
Sing (4K+Blu)
Straight Outta Compton (4K+Blu)
$19.99
Big Hero 6 (Blu+DVD)
Earth: One Amazing Day (4K+Blu)
Finding Dory (Blu+DVD)
Frozen (Blu+DVD)
Inside Out (Blu+DVD)
The Lion King (Blu+DVD)
Moana (Blu+DVD)
Ratatouille
Wild Africa/Tiny Giants (4K+Blu)
Wreck-It Ralph (Blu+DVD)
Zootopia (Blu+DVD)
$29.98
Planet Earth II (4K)
$39.98
Blue Planet II (4K)
$44.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Bourne: The Ultimate Collection (4K+Blu)
Price varies
Cars 3 (Blu+DVD)
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (Blu+DVD)
DVD
Price varies
Cars 3
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Posted Today, 07:57 AM
