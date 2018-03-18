Jump to content

The gang talks Fortnite mobile, Darwin Project, Microsoft’s new E3 plans, Toys R Us closing, Rainbow Six Siege, Shipwreck's new Xbox One X, and of course, DJMax Respect.

Fry's Ads 3/18-24

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

PS4 :ps4:

$19.99
South Park: The Stick of Truth

$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Asus Cerberus White Gaming Headset ($20 MiR)

$29.99
RBI '18 Baseball (Avail. Tue.)

$44.99
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition

$49.99
Hori Fighting Stick Mini 4

$54.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Playstation Plus 1-Year Membership

$59.99
Attack on Titan 2 (Avail. Tue.)

$349.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $399.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFR

$399
PS4 1TB Pro Console (w/ $30 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)

Switch

$14.99
Splatoon 2 Splat Pack

$19.99
Emio Travel Kit

$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Asus Cerberus White Gaming Headset ($20 MiR)

$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Snakebyte Game Pad S Pro Wireless Controller

$39.99
Bionik Power Plate

$49.99
Dragon Quest Builders
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

$59.99
Attack on Titan 2 (Avail. Tue.)
Kirby Star Allies

XBox One :xb1:

$9.99
SpeakerCom for XBox One

$19.99
South Park: The Stick of Truth

$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Asus Cerberus White Gaming Headset ($20 MiR)

$24.99
DreamGear Charge Station 2+2

$29.99
RBI '18 Baseball (Avail. Tue.)

$39.99
Snakebyte Charge Tower Pro

$44.99
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition

$59.99
Attack on Titan 2 (Avail. Tue.)
Forza Motorsport 7

$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

$499
XBox One X 1 TB Console

PC :pc:

$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Asus Cerberus White Gaming Headset ($20 MiR)

$45 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $50
$50 Steam Gift Card

$49.99
Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse
Corsair HS50 Stereo Gaming Headset
Corsair M65 Pro RGB FPS Gaming Mouse

$57.99
Razer Deathadder Elite Optical Gaming Mouse

$60.99
Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB MOBA/MMO Optical Gaming Mouse

$69.99
Corsair HS60 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset
Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds

$79.99
Corsair Strafe Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$89.97
Corsair K70 Lux Blue Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$99.99
Asus Strix Fusion 300 Gaming Headset

$127.04
Razer Blackwidow X Chroma Gaming Keyboard

$127.77
Corsair Strafe RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Miscellaneous

$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Sure Shot HD Big Buck Hunter Pro Console

$69.99
Hyperkin SupaRetroN HD Gaming Console

$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Atari Flashback 8 Gold HD Console

Blu-Ray :br:

$2.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $3.99
22 Jump Street (Blu+DVD)
Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)
Bull Durham
Courage Under Fire
Dances With Wolves
Dr. Dolittle (1998)
The Family (Blu+DVD)
The Fifth Element
Get Shorty
Get the Gringo
Hoosiers
The Karate Kid (2010)
Me, Myself & Irene
Men in Black 3 (Blu+DVD)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
The Pink Panther (2004)
Pixels in 3D (Blu3D+Blu)
Resident Evil: Afterlife
The Sandlot
Spy
Taken 2
Teen Wolf
There's Something About Mary
This Means War
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

$4.99
Dracula Untold
Dumb and Dumber To (Blu+DVD)
Everest (Blu+DVD)
Knocked Up
London Has Fallen
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (Blu+DVD)
Ted (Blu+DVD)
Trainwreck (Blu+DVD)

$7.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $9.99
Alien
Aliens
Assassin's Creed (Blu+DVD)
Jason Bourne (Blu+DVD)
The Martian (Blu+DVD)
The Omen Collection (Blu+DVD)
Why Him? (Blu+DVD)

$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $11.99
Fifty Shades Darker (Blu+DVD)
The Great Wall (Blu+DVD)
Ingrid Goes West
John Wick (Blu+DVD)
Kidnap (Blu+DVD)
Patriot's Day (Blu+DVD)
Power Rangers (Blu+DVD)

$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $12.99
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Aeon Flux (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Arrival (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Barbarella: Queen of the Galaxy (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Death Wish (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Ghost in the Shell (2017) (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Jack Reacher (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Pain & Gain (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Shooter (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Terminator: Genisys (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
The Wolf of Wall Street (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
World War Z (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
XXX: Return of Xander Cage (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)

$12.99
Alice in Wonderland (Blu+DVD)

$16.99
Apollo 13 (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me 2 (4K+Blu)
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (4K+Blu)
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (4K+Blu)
Extreme Adventure Collection (4K)
Extreme Nature Collection (4K)
Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)
Furious 7 (4K+Blu)
Fifty Shades of Grey (4K+Blu)
Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu)
Get Out (4K+Blu)
The Girl on the Train (4K+Blu)
The Great Wall (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Flight of the Butterflies (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
IMAX: Humpback Whales (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
IMAX: Journey to Space (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
IMAX: The Last Reef: Cities Beneath the Sea (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
IMAX: Mysteries of China (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Rocky Mountain Express (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Wonders of the Arctic (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)
The Mummy Returns (4K+Blu)
The Mummy (2017) (4K+Blu)
The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)
Sing (4K+Blu)
Straight Outta Compton (4K+Blu)

$19.99
Big Hero 6 (Blu+DVD)
Earth: One Amazing Day (4K+Blu)
Finding Dory (Blu+DVD)
Frozen (Blu+DVD)
Inside Out (Blu+DVD)
The Lion King (Blu+DVD)
Moana (Blu+DVD)
Ratatouille
Wild Africa/Tiny Giants (4K+Blu)
Wreck-It Ralph (Blu+DVD)
Zootopia (Blu+DVD)

$29.98
Planet Earth II (4K)

$39.98
Blue Planet II (4K)

$44.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Bourne: The Ultimate Collection (4K+Blu)

Price varies
Cars 3 (Blu+DVD)
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (Blu+DVD)

DVD :dvd:

Price varies
Cars 3
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
 

 

