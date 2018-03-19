Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #537: Gotta Get It Now!

CAGcast #537: Gotta Get It Now!

The gang talks Fortnite mobile, Darwin Project, Microsoft’s new E3 plans, Toys R Us closing, Rainbow Six Siege, Shipwreck's new Xbox One X, and of course, DJMax Respect.

Xbox One X, Sea of Thieves + Extra game, $460 eBay Spotlight Deal

By brewin, Today, 06:44 PM

Posted Today, 06:44 PM

Seller is Antonline

 

Choice of Overwatch GotY or Ghost Recon Wildlands

 

Free Shipping, no Tax for most.

 

Good deal if you missed out on that $400 Newegg on eBay deal the other day, which I did. 


Posted Today, 06:46 PM

Not bad.
