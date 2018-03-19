Jump to content

Recoil AR Starter Sets $30 target online

By Unsocial Worker, Today, 10:57 PM

#1 Unsocial Worker  

Unsocial Worker

Posted Today, 10:57 PM

Not strictly a video game, but close and they sell them at gamestop. These are normally around $80, target in store has them on sale for $50, but their website has them for $29.49 and they will price match. Also, the Grenada’s are on sale for $7.49. Just picked up a set and two grenades. Good deal if you are in to laser tag, and this game also has airdrops, air strikes and directional sound as part of the augmented reality stuff on the cell phone.

#2 blackopslady   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   57 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

blackopslady

Posted Today, 11:29 PM

Also works with “Spring into Target” $15 off promo on Google Express. Just ordered one, so thanx!
