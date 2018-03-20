Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #537: Gotta Get It Now!

CAGcast #537: Gotta Get It Now!

The gang talks Fortnite mobile, Darwin Project, Microsoft’s new E3 plans, Toys R Us closing, Rainbow Six Siege, Shipwreck's new Xbox One X, and of course, DJMax Respect.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Switch - Smash Bros Pre-order at Best Buy is $10 reward eligible

By Nepenthe7, Today, 12:27 AM

#1 Nepenthe7  

Nepenthe7

Posted Today, 12:27 AM

Combine with GCU and gift card to get the best price. GCU price is $47.99. I used my $15 reward (from buying a $150 GC with the promo) and gift card. Also, pick shipping, then switch to in-store pickup to get an additional $1 off.

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5723319

#2 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1778 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 12:30 AM

In for 10. :D


#3 dennisb407   Hurricane season begins June 1st, 2018 CAGiversary!   5246 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

dennisb407

Posted Today, 12:31 AM

Does it have HDMI?


#4 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 12:40 AM

Combine with GCU and gift card to get the best price. GCU price is $47.99. I used my $15 reward (from buying a $150 GC with the promo) and gift card. Also, pick shipping, then switch to in-store pickup to get an additional $1 off.

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5723319


You don't say

#5 Dranakin   Member Since Oct 2003 CAGiversary!   2486 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

Dranakin

Posted Today, 01:06 AM

You do realize there is an entire thread about the BB $10 preorder bonus?

 

https://www.cheapass...od-black-ops-4/


#6 Nepenthe7  

Nepenthe7

Posted Today, 01:12 AM

Sorry, I did not find it before posting.
I just got my $15 bonus and when I checked last time, it wasn’t available on Best Buy’s site. I was pleasantly surprised to see it tonight with the $10 preorder bonus, so I thought others would like to know.

You do realize there is an entire thread about the BB $10 preorder bonus?

https://www.cheapass...od-black-ops-4/


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy