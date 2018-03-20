Switch - Smash Bros Pre-order at Best Buy is $10 reward eligible
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5723319
In for 10.
Does it have HDMI?
Combine with GCU and gift card to get the best price. GCU price is $47.99. I used my $15 reward (from buying a $150 GC with the promo) and gift card. Also, pick shipping, then switch to in-store pickup to get an additional $1 off.
You don't say
You do realize there is an entire thread about the BB $10 preorder bonus?
https://www.cheapass...od-black-ops-4/
I just got my $15 bonus and when I checked last time, it wasn’t available on Best Buy’s site. I was pleasantly surprised to see it tonight with the $10 preorder bonus, so I thought others would like to know.
