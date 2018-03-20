Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #537: Gotta Get It Now!

CAGcast #537: Gotta Get It Now!

The gang talks Fortnite mobile, Darwin Project, Microsoft’s new E3 plans, Toys R Us closing, Rainbow Six Siege, Shipwreck's new Xbox One X, and of course, DJMax Respect.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

eBay 15% off everything 3/20

By dieselsoccer, Today, 02:13 AM

#1 dieselsoccer  

dieselsoccer

Posted Today, 02:13 AM

eBay is having a 15% off everything sale on 3/20 from 9am PST to 7pm PST (not sure on the end time).

 

Heard this on the radio so there might be other conditions/restrictions.


#2 jrr6415sun   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2932 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

jrr6415sun

Posted Today, 02:16 AM

What’s up with eBay, this is the 4th big discount in 2 weeks. They must be hurting for sales. Did the ad give a promotion code? Last week when it was 20% off it was one time use per account up to $100 savings

#3 PapaSlaughter  

PapaSlaughter

Posted Today, 02:23 AM

What’s up with eBay, this is the 4th big discount in 2 weeks. They must be hurting for sales. Did the ad give a promotion code? Last week when it was 20% off it was one time use per account up to $100 savings

PSPRINGTIME
Using Tapatalk

#4 unforeseen   Crime Scene Investigator CAGiversary!   1758 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

unforeseen

Posted Today, 02:26 AM

A day after I buy a PS4 controller too. 🤬

Trade List

 

#5 baboonfreak   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1044 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

baboonfreak

Posted Today, 02:37 AM

Looks like a $50 max discount this time, so not as good. Still, this is much welcomed compared to the $20 off or $15 off $75 ones.


#6 soonersfan60   Longing for retro CAG... CAGiversary!   4323 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

soonersfan60

Posted Today, 02:46 AM

The last time the code had a "season" in the name, there were restrictions on what it could be used for so don't get too excited just yet.


#7 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   20732 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 03:00 AM

Looks like more Vita import games for me!


gjDkeqL.gifv3llIct.gif

Spoiler

#8 Nelson2011   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   53 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

Nelson2011

Posted Today, 03:07 AM

So what to buy for $333.33? lol


#9 jsivley   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   810 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

jsivley

Posted Today, 03:19 AM

Got an insane deal on an Xbox one X with the last coupon. Really hoping a good PS4 Pro deal comes up this time. Not seeing anything at the moment though
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy