eBay 15% off everything 3/20

eBay is having a 15% off everything sale on 3/20 from 9am PST to 7pm PST (not sure on the end time).
Heard this on the radio so there might be other conditions/restrictions.
Posted Today, 02:13 AM
Posted Today, 02:16 AM
Posted Today, 02:23 AM
PSPRINGTIME
What’s up with eBay, this is the 4th big discount in 2 weeks. They must be hurting for sales. Did the ad give a promotion code? Last week when it was 20% off it was one time use per account up to $100 savings
Posted Today, 02:26 AM
Posted Today, 02:37 AM
Looks like a $50 max discount this time, so not as good. Still, this is much welcomed compared to the $20 off or $15 off $75 ones.
Posted Today, 02:46 AM
The last time the code had a "season" in the name, there were restrictions on what it could be used for so don't get too excited just yet.
Posted Today, 03:00 AM
Looks like more Vita import games for me!
Posted Today, 03:07 AM
So what to buy for $333.33? lol
Posted Today, 03:19 AM