Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #537: Gotta Get It Now!

CAGcast #537: Gotta Get It Now!

The gang talks Fortnite mobile, Darwin Project, Microsoft’s new E3 plans, Toys R Us closing, Rainbow Six Siege, Shipwreck's new Xbox One X, and of course, DJMax Respect.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 1 votes

Target Ad 3/25-3/31: Free Mason Jar Set and Keychain with purchase of Far Cry 5

By litepink, Today, 06:36 PM
target ad far cry 5

#1 litepink   it was love at first sight CAGiversary!   2803 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

litepink

Posted Today, 06:36 PM

:ps4: :xb1: Far Cry 5 - $59.99 | Gold Edition - $99.99

icontarget.gif Free pair of Far Cry 5 mason jars and keychain bottle opener with purchase

 

:ps4: MLB The Show 18 - $59.99 | MVP Edition - $69.99

 

$19.99

:switch: LEGO Worlds

:ps4: :xb1: South Park: The Fractured But Whole

:ps4: :xb1: All LEGO Titles for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

 

$29.99

:ps4: :xb1: Overwatch

:ps4: :xb1: Destiny 2

:ps4: :xb1: FIFA 18

:ps4: :xb1: Assassin's Creed Origins

:ps4: :xb1: WWE 2K18

:ps4: :xb1: Grand Theft Auto V

:ps4: :xb1: Star Wars Battlefront II

:switch: Minecraft Story Mode

:ps4: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

 

$39.99

:ps4: :xb1: UFC 3

 

Target Deal Links:
CAG Target Clearance Thread XXII
Deals via Target.com
Price Match Guarantee
Apply for REDcard Online
Cartwheel Offers: Target.com

icontarget.gif Target App - Now with Cartwheel
app1_3.png app2_2.png


#2 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 06:37 PM

in for south park, need to play the dlc coming


#3 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3181 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Today, 06:47 PM

Any pics of the Far Cry 5 stuff? I am definitely getting the Gold Edition but missed out on Best Buy so I will have to pay full price either at Target and get some freebies or trade some stuff at Gamestop to bring the price down a bit. 


Currently Playing:

:ps4: Monster Hunter World, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Shadow of the Colossus |  :xb1: Nothing  |   :switch: Celeste  and Bayonetta 2 

 

Also Casually Playing: 

Zombie Revenge (Dreamcast)

 

#4 Kotor15   Okay kiddos, prepare to be schooled CAGiversary!   2860 Posts   Joined 2.9 Years Ago  

Kotor15

Posted Today, 06:52 PM

Minecraft Story Mode on switch hit $11.98 at ever store around me and has been clearanced out already.

#5 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted Today, 07:04 PM

That awkward moment when you're torn between mason jars & a $10 reward certificate...

EDIT: F@#$ the mason jars, I just remembered I had GCU.

#6 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3181 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Today, 07:08 PM

That awkward moment when you're torn between mason jars & a $10 reward certificate...

EDIT: F@#$ the mason jars, I just remembered I had GCU.

I forgot Amazon Prime also did 20% off and went ahead and just ordered a copy from Amazon for the 20% off. Still sour that I can't order a copy at Best Buy and get the $10 cert too. If you haven't pre-ordered it yet I would recommend doing it soon because Best Buy stores are already cutting off pre-orders and they are in-store pick up only.


Currently Playing:

:ps4: Monster Hunter World, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Shadow of the Colossus |  :xb1: Nothing  |   :switch: Celeste  and Bayonetta 2 

 

Also Casually Playing: 

Zombie Revenge (Dreamcast)

 

#7 Xellos2099   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2957 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

Xellos2099

Posted Today, 07:21 PM

Is Far Crys 5 suppose to be super good?  It seems everyone is going crazy over it


#8 JohnnyCage   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   932 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

JohnnyCage

Posted Today, 07:28 PM

Is Far Crys 5 suppose to be super good?  It seems everyone is going crazy over it

Looks like a copy/paste of 3 and 4. People always get hyped for Ubisoft's games and they usually end up being average at best and drop like a brick in price.


#9 mysteryd8   Things and Stuff CAGiversary!   124 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

mysteryd8

Posted Today, 07:31 PM

Any pics of the Far Cry 5 stuff? I am definitely getting the Gold Edition but missed out on Best Buy so I will have to pay full price either at Target and get some freebies or trade some stuff at Gamestop to bring the price down a bit. 

I'm guessing it's the same mason jar mug that EB Games in Canada is getting and that the keychain is one being sold in the UK with the symbol of the cult on it.

 

JvbOv7nhfeIU0bV-Nj6il-SZs1eYAdBs_LmwQfVb

 

720019_gen_b.png

https://www.ebgames....S4/Games/731970


"I've developed a new philosophy... I only dread one day at a time."  -- Charles M. Schulz

#10 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3181 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Today, 07:35 PM

Is Far Crys 5 suppose to be super good?  It seems everyone is going crazy over it

I am a big fan of the series myself and I really like the setting of 5. So I am definitely looking forward to getting back into the series next week.

The reason a lot of us are going "crazy" though is due to the Gold Edition of the game. With Prime or GCU it's $20 cheaper at $80 and you get Far Cry 3 Remastered before it is available to purchase separately along with the Season Pass (which looks great btw) and of course a steelbook case!

 

The Gold Edition is sold out just about everywhere already too. I thought I was screwed when I couldn't order it at Best Buy or Gamestop, but luckily I was able to get an order in on Amazon and still get that 20% off. Best Buy also has a $10 RZ cert for pre-orders on any version of the game, but Gold Edition is mostly out of stock as it is only available for in-store pickup. 


Currently Playing:

:ps4: Monster Hunter World, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Shadow of the Colossus |  :xb1: Nothing  |   :switch: Celeste  and Bayonetta 2 

 

Also Casually Playing: 

Zombie Revenge (Dreamcast)

 

#11 limelight022  

limelight022

Posted Today, 07:40 PM

mason jars lmao


Check out Beautiful Midnight and "like" us on Facebook
Posted Image
My trade/sell list.

#12 beaubalon  

beaubalon

Posted Today, 07:47 PM

Damn I was excited to be getting a mug from GameStop, but a mason jar is a hell of an offer

#13 dnl2ba   Inadvertent collector CAGiversary!   299 Posts   Joined 3.8 Years Ago  

dnl2ba

Posted Today, 08:19 PM

A collectible mason jar? Is this how our civilization will end?


#14 Fadikun   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   180 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

Fadikun

Posted Today, 09:07 PM

Target has that Buy 1 Get 1 50% off going on until the 24th. Although GCU gets you the $10 certificate, you could get this, Sea of Thieves, and the sweet mason jars for about the same price as GCU.

#15 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted Today, 09:16 PM

Target has that Buy 1 Get 1 50% off going on until the 24th. Although GCU gets you the $10 certificate, you could get this, Sea of Thieves, and the sweet mason jars for about the same price as GCU.


Far Cry 5 won't be out until the 27th, unfortunately.
Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: target ad, far cry 5

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy