Target Ad 3/25-3/31: Free Mason Jar Set and Keychain with purchase of Far Cry 5

Posted Today, 07:35 PM

Is Far Crys 5 suppose to be super good? It seems everyone is going crazy over it

I am a big fan of the series myself and I really like the setting of 5. So I am definitely looking forward to getting back into the series next week.

The reason a lot of us are going "crazy" though is due to the Gold Edition of the game. With Prime or GCU it's $20 cheaper at $80 and you get Far Cry 3 Remastered before it is available to purchase separately along with the Season Pass (which looks great btw) and of course a steelbook case!

The Gold Edition is sold out just about everywhere already too. I thought I was screwed when I couldn't order it at Best Buy or Gamestop, but luckily I was able to get an order in on Amazon and still get that 20% off. Best Buy also has a $10 RZ cert for pre-orders on any version of the game, but Gold Edition is mostly out of stock as it is only available for in-store pickup.