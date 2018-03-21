Am I screwed?
Don't See 20 Percent off on Mlb the Show 18 on Amazon.
you're screwed.
Does this usually work?
Did you order the digital? Because I don't see the physical version available on amazon. 20% off is only for pre-ordering physical versions not digital. I have noticed that Amazon has stopped offering some physical sports titles for pre-order. Which means you can't get the 20% off. They didn't offer it for NBA 2k18. They wait till after it is released and then they offer the physical when it is no longer available with the 20% off discount for pre-ordering.
Which is why I usually buy all my games from bestbuy.com with a GCU account now. They offered NBA 2k18 physical for pre-order and are offering the physical version of MLB The Show 18 for pre-order. You also can get 20% at all times for physical games not just for pre-orders.
mlb owns
