The gang talks Fortnite mobile, Darwin Project, Microsoft’s new E3 plans, Toys R Us closing, Rainbow Six Siege, Shipwreck's new Xbox One X, and of course, DJMax Respect.

Don't See 20 Percent off on Mlb the Show 18 on Amazon.

By Owlmanus, Today, 07:08 AM

Owlmanus  

Owlmanus

Posted Today, 07:08 AM

Am I screwed?


dkstariob  

dkstariob

Posted Today, 07:13 AM

NiiNJA  

NiiNJA

Posted Today, 07:14 AM

you're screwed.


Kotor15  

Kotor15

Posted Today, 07:21 AM

Owlmanus  

Owlmanus

Posted Today, 07:43 AM

Ankita:I have sent this information to our Catalog team. If they're approved, the changes should appear online in the next few days.
I don't mean to rush you, but we've been idle for 1 minute. I want to make sure our chat's still connected. If you aren't able to respond in 1 minute, this chat will close.

Does this usually work?

ghettog  

ghettog

Posted Today, 08:04 AM

Did you order the digital? Because I don't see the physical version available on amazon. 20% off is only for pre-ordering physical versions not digital. I have noticed that Amazon has stopped offering some physical sports titles for pre-order. Which means you can't get the 20% off. They didn't offer it for NBA 2k18. They wait till after it is released and then they offer the physical when it is no longer available with the 20% off discount for pre-ordering.

 

Which is why I usually buy all my games from bestbuy.com with a GCU account now. They offered NBA 2k18 physical for pre-order and are offering the physical version of MLB The Show 18 for pre-order. You also can get 20% at all times for physical games not just for pre-orders.


ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 08:16 AM

Out of all the games to post this about, you choose MLB 18... Congrats.

Owlmanus  

Owlmanus

Posted Today, 08:37 AM

mlb owns


miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 08:44 AM

You should take the tide pod challenge.

Owlmanus  

Owlmanus

Posted Today, 08:50 AM

no u


