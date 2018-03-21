Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #537: Gotta Get It Now!

CAGcast #537: Gotta Get It Now!

The gang talks Fortnite mobile, Darwin Project, Microsoft’s new E3 plans, Toys R Us closing, Rainbow Six Siege, Shipwreck's new Xbox One X, and of course, DJMax Respect.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Gamefly $1 subscription YMMV

By latin trident, Today, 02:25 PM

#1 latin trident   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   893 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

latin trident

Posted Today, 02:25 PM

Check your emails for an invite to restart your gamefly account for $1 and rent 2 games at a time for 1 month. Make sure you cancel before the second month begins or you will be charged $22.95 a month.

#2 The Questyen   Guess I'll just stumble on home to my cats CAGiversary!   2345 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

The Questyen

Posted Today, 03:14 PM

I got the same email. It never takes me long to remember why I stopped using gamefly. I signed up and they sent out my games Wednesday morning and it took till Monday for them to arrive even though the distribution center is one state over.

#3 Katsumi   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1435 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

Katsumi

Posted Today, 03:24 PM

I didn't get an e-mail, but visiting gamefly.com does give me the $1 offer as well. I have the same problem as Questyen, though - it always takes 3-5 days to get the game, and I often have to wait and send it back due to a cracked or damaged disc.


5wugTSx.png

#4 Alpha-Strider  

Alpha-Strider

Posted Today, 04:20 PM

No email yet, but I've done these $1 subscriptions three times now and always cancel before I have to start paying so I imagine at some point they're going to stop sending me offers. The shipping could be faster but even if I only get through a game or two it's still worth it for a buck.


Alpha-Strider.png

#5 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted Today, 04:51 PM

This service still exists?
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy