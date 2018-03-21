Jump to content

CAGcast #537: Gotta Get It Now!

CAGcast #537: Gotta Get It Now!

The gang talks Fortnite mobile, Darwin Project, Microsoft’s new E3 plans, Toys R Us closing, Rainbow Six Siege, Shipwreck's new Xbox One X, and of course, DJMax Respect.

Katamari Damacy Vinyl OST - 3000 Copies, 830 remaining

By Jurai, Today, 05:13 PM

#1 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 05:13 PM

FYI this went on sale 12 minutes ago, it's over 2/3 sold at this point

 

https://mondotees.co...soundtrack-2xlp

 

 


#2 315Retro   Westside Wizard CAGiversary!   1107 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

315Retro

Posted Today, 05:27 PM

If I could have gotten it shipped free I'd be in. 35 is my cut off for vinyl.

#3 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 05:30 PM

400 Copies left


#4 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 05:31 PM

If I could have gotten it shipped free I'd be in. 35 is my cut off for vinyl.

I can't tell if Mondo is exclusively releasing the OST itself, or only their Mondo Exclusive version and another company (Fangamer? Iam8bit?) is going to pick up releasing a non-special copy fwiw


#5 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 05:36 PM

300 left


#6 baboonfreak   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1049 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

baboonfreak

Posted Today, 05:51 PM

I can't tell if Mondo is exclusively releasing the OST itself, or only their Mondo Exclusive version and another company (Fangamer? Iam8bit?) is going to pick up releasing a non-special copy fwiw

Yeah for StarDew Valley I think Fangamer did a 2nd printing. 3000 Copies for Katamari is quite a bit though. Usually limited releases are 500-1000, so I wouldn't be surprised if this is it.


#7 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 06:03 PM

120 copies remaining


#8 wongjp   Section 9 CAGiversary!   546 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

wongjp

Posted Today, 06:25 PM

Sold out. I snagged a copy right at 10 am Pacific, this morning.

 

Mondo did tweet this tidbit once it did though :)

"This won’t be the only pressing, so if you missed out ... stay tuned."
 


#9 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5820 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 06:26 PM

Sold out. Great soundtrack too

#10 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 06:34 PM

edit: oops other ppl pointed it out, I was on lunch


#11 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 06:35 PM

Sold out. I snagged a copy right at 10 am Pacific, this morning.

 

Mondo did tweet this tidbit once it did though :)

"This won’t be the only pressing, so if you missed out ... stay tuned."
 

yeah from the way they worded the release it sounded a lot like a standard release would be out from someone


#12 MarcianTobay  

MarcianTobay

Posted Today, 07:19 PM

Oh, dang. It sold out fast!


#13 315Retro   Westside Wizard CAGiversary!   1107 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

315Retro

Posted Today, 07:25 PM

NAAA NA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NANA NAAAAAA﻿


#14 UjnHunter   Frog Man CAGiversary!   1303 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

UjnHunter

Posted Today, 07:54 PM

Will have to wait for the second coming...


