Katamari Damacy Vinyl OST - 3000 Copies, 830 remaining

FYI this went on sale 12 minutes ago, it's over 2/3 sold at this point
https://mondotees.co...soundtrack-2xlp
Posted Today, 05:13 PM
Posted Today, 05:27 PM
Posted Today, 05:30 PM
400 Copies left
Posted Today, 05:31 PM
If I could have gotten it shipped free I'd be in. 35 is my cut off for vinyl.
I can't tell if Mondo is exclusively releasing the OST itself, or only their Mondo Exclusive version and another company (Fangamer? Iam8bit?) is going to pick up releasing a non-special copy fwiw
Posted Today, 05:36 PM
300 left
Posted Today, 05:51 PM
Yeah for StarDew Valley I think Fangamer did a 2nd printing. 3000 Copies for Katamari is quite a bit though. Usually limited releases are 500-1000, so I wouldn't be surprised if this is it.
Posted Today, 06:03 PM
120 copies remaining
Posted Today, 06:25 PM
Sold out. I snagged a copy right at 10 am Pacific, this morning.
Mondo did tweet this tidbit once it did though
"This won’t be the only pressing, so if you missed out ... stay tuned."
Posted Today, 06:26 PM
Posted Today, 06:34 PM
Posted Today, 06:35 PM
yeah from the way they worded the release it sounded a lot like a standard release would be out from someone
Posted Today, 07:19 PM
Oh, dang. It sold out fast!
Posted Today, 07:25 PM
NAAA NA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NANA NAAAAAA
Posted Today, 07:54 PM
Will have to wait for the second coming...
